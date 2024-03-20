Amazon is having a huge sale on Google and Samsung tablets

If you’re on the hunt for discounts on a new Android tablet, you’re in luck because Amazon just launched a sale that has slashed the prices of various Google and Samsung tablets. You can get one for as cheap as $170, and you can enjoy savings of as much as $151. There’s a chance that these offers expire very soon though, so whether you’re going to pick your purchase from our recommendations or you’re planning to check out all of the available tablet deals yourself, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Complete your transaction now while the bargains are still online.

What to buy in Amazon’s Google and Samsung tablets sale

The most affordable device in Amazon’s Google and Samsung tablets sale is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, which is from $220 for savings of $50. The tablet is equipped with an 11-inch screen with WUXGA resolution, and 64GB of internal storage that you can expand by up to 1TB through a microSD card. Other Samsung tablets in the sale are the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen for from $450 for $100 in savings, and the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with a 12.4-inch WQXGA touchscreen for from $600 for $100 in savings.

The Google Pixel Tablet is also part of the ongoing sale on Amazon, with the 128GB model instead of $500 following a $101 discount, and the 256GB model instead of $600. The Google Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch touchscreen with adaptive brightness, and it comes with a speaker dock that keeps the device charged while also filling your room with audio.

Trending Deals:

Whether you’ve decided to go for a tablet made by Google or Samsung, you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity at savings from Amazon. There are a lot of models to choose from, but we’re pretty sure that there’s something that will catch your attention in this ongoing sale. You need to act fast as the discounts may end as soon as tomorrow, so it’s not a good idea to delay your purchase. Buy your Google or Samsung tablet now if you want to get the device for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations