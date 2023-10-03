 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung just announced another new phone (and two Android tablets)

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Official product renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
Samsung

Just months after releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung has introduced another new phone and two tablets. The latest additions to the FE family are the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

The FE series is designed to offer an affordable entry point to the Samsung Galaxy universe while still providing many of the same features found in more expensive models. In announcing the new products, TM Roh, president and head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity.”

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
Samsung

First up is the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, which features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The phone has a floating camera and a finish protected with water and dust resistance rated at IP68. This protection ensures that the phone can withstand harsh environments and accidental spills. The Galaxy S23 FE is also made with recycled materials and packaging, making it durable and sustainable. And, yes, it looks just like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus from earlier this year.

Related

The S23 FE’s camera system includes a 50MP high-resolution main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 10MP camera that should help you take great selfies and make crisp video calls. Samsung’s Nightography feature allows you to take clearer selfies and portraits, while VDIS provides digital image stabilization, making it easier to take steady shots on the go. The Pro Mode also gives you more control over the camera settings, including shutter speed, aperture, and ISO.

The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which should offer enough performance for most daily tasks. With Vision Booster technology, the phone can detect bright lighting conditions and adjust accordingly, providing an optimal viewing experience. It is worth noting that this is not the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which succeeded the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The most recent addition to the Snapdragon 8 series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was announced in November 2022. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 debuted in November 2021.

You’ll find a 4,500mAh battery on the S23 FE that charges up to 50% in just 30 minutes with a 25-watt adapter. This means you should be able to use the phone for hours without worrying about the battery life.

The Galaxy S23 FE has 128GB or 256GB of storage starting at $599. The phone comes in mint, cream, graphite, and purple colors and can be purchased from Samsung.com and other retailers. Indigo and tangerine options are available exclusively on the Samsung website.

The phone will be released on October 26 and available at T-Mobile, AT&T, US Cellular, Verizon, Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and other retail and carrier partners.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

Ad showing the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
Samsung

Samsung has also announced the launch of two new tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. These two tablets have a lot in common, but there are still some fundamental differences between them.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (2303 x 1440) LCD and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The tablet comes in two storage capacities, one with 128GB and 6GB of RAM and the other with 256GB and 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE also boasts a 12MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and many other features. The tablet also includes the S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes in four colors: gray, silver, lavender, and mint. You can choose between Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + 5G.

An ad showing the Samsung Tab S9 FE+.
Samsung

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a 12.4-inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 LCD screen. It’s also powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. This model comes in two storage options — one with 128GB and 8GB of RAM and the other with 256GB and 12GB of RAM.

Like the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus offers a 12MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has IP68 water and dust protection, the S Pen, a 10,090mAh lithium-ion battery, and many other features. This model is only available with Wi-Fi in four colors: gray, silver, lavender, and mint.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus will be available starting October 10 and can be purchased on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and major retailers and carriers. They start at $450.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung just announced 3 new Android tablets. Here’s a first look
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

Samsung has a fresh portfolio of tablets to take on the iPad lineup. These flagship Android slates span three size formats and price points. The new Galaxy Tab S9 trio is nearly identical in heft and footprint to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, save for a minor design tweak, a new chip, and fresh color options.

The pill-shaped camera island is gone, and we now have a floating lens look that's similar to that of the Galaxy S23 series phones. Plus, there’s an eye-pleasing beige color option to pick from this year. The rest of the package is a modest iterative upgrade at best.
Galaxy Tab S9 series: specs and features

Read more
This tiny Android phone almost ruined the Galaxy S23 Ultra for me
The back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Zenfone 10.

Ahead of going away for a few days, I decided to swap from the phone I’d just finished reviewing to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, ensuring I had a great camera with me while on my break. Nothing odd about that, right? Usually, no, except I was coming from the diminutive Asus Zenfone 10, and picking up the S23 Ultra afterward felt like I'd chosen to take a 12.9-inch iPad Pro as my replacement device.

For a short while, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's enormous dimensions bordered on the laughably unmanageable. But then, it redeemed itself in the best way possible.
A truly massive size difference

Read more
I’m glad the Samsung Galaxy Note died when it did
samsung galaxy note 20 ultra review rear

The Samsung Galaxy Note changed the mobile industry when it arrived, and it became a firm favorite with a lot of people. Its committed, passionate fanbase is perhaps only rivaled by those who love the iPhone.

But all that was a long time ago, and now in mid-2023, I’m very glad Samsung killed the Note when it did.
The Samsung Galaxy Note needed to die
Galaxy Note 10 Plus (left) and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (right) Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Read more