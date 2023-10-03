Just months after releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung has introduced another new phone and two tablets. The latest additions to the FE family are the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

The FE series is designed to offer an affordable entry point to the Samsung Galaxy universe while still providing many of the same features found in more expensive models. In announcing the new products, TM Roh, president and head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity.”

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

First up is the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, which features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The phone has a floating camera and a finish protected with water and dust resistance rated at IP68. This protection ensures that the phone can withstand harsh environments and accidental spills. The Galaxy S23 FE is also made with recycled materials and packaging, making it durable and sustainable. And, yes, it looks just like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus from earlier this year.

The S23 FE’s camera system includes a 50MP high-resolution main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 10MP camera that should help you take great selfies and make crisp video calls. Samsung’s Nightography feature allows you to take clearer selfies and portraits, while VDIS provides digital image stabilization, making it easier to take steady shots on the go. The Pro Mode also gives you more control over the camera settings, including shutter speed, aperture, and ISO.

The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which should offer enough performance for most daily tasks. With Vision Booster technology, the phone can detect bright lighting conditions and adjust accordingly, providing an optimal viewing experience. It is worth noting that this is not the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which succeeded the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The most recent addition to the Snapdragon 8 series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was announced in November 2022. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 debuted in November 2021.

You’ll find a 4,500mAh battery on the S23 FE that charges up to 50% in just 30 minutes with a 25-watt adapter. This means you should be able to use the phone for hours without worrying about the battery life.

The Galaxy S23 FE has 128GB or 256GB of storage starting at $599. The phone comes in mint, cream, graphite, and purple colors and can be purchased from Samsung.com and other retailers. Indigo and tangerine options are available exclusively on the Samsung website.

The phone will be released on October 26 and available at T-Mobile, AT&T, US Cellular, Verizon, Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and other retail and carrier partners.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

Samsung has also announced the launch of two new tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. These two tablets have a lot in common, but there are still some fundamental differences between them.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (2303 x 1440) LCD and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The tablet comes in two storage capacities, one with 128GB and 6GB of RAM and the other with 256GB and 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE also boasts a 12MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and many other features. The tablet also includes the S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes in four colors: gray, silver, lavender, and mint. You can choose between Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + 5G.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a 12.4-inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 LCD screen. It’s also powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. This model comes in two storage options — one with 128GB and 8GB of RAM and the other with 256GB and 12GB of RAM.

Like the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus offers a 12MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has IP68 water and dust protection, the S Pen, a 10,090mAh lithium-ion battery, and many other features. This model is only available with Wi-Fi in four colors: gray, silver, lavender, and mint.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus will be available starting October 10 and can be purchased on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and major retailers and carriers. They start at $450.

