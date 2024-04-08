 Skip to main content
Samsung’s newest Android tablet is a perfect iPad alternative

Christine Romero-Chan
A render of the front of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024.
Samsung

Samsung has just launched a refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for the U.S. exclusively through Amazon. This comes after Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) internationally.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is the latest entry in Samsung’s midrange tablet lineup that made its debut in 2020. This newest iteration has the same overall design, S Pen integration, screen, and just 4GB RAM. However, it now has a new Exynos processor and comes with Android 14 right out of the box.

It has a 10.4-inch TFT display with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera hidden in the thick bezels. Though you can only get up to 128GB of internal storage, you can expand the storage with microSD card support. It also has a massive 7,040mAh battery (though charging is only at 15W speeds), optional LTE connectivity, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Those who are in select regions, such as the U.K., can already purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). But you won’t find it on Samsung’s website, ironically. The reason? For the U.S., the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is exclusively sold through Amazon.

Three Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 tablets next to each other, in mint, pink, and black.
Samsung

It only costs $330 for the base 4GB/64GB version, but the price jumps up to $399 if you want 128GB (the RAM, unfortunately, stays at 4GB). It comes in three colors: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Amazon Prime members can get it shipped immediately.

At this price point, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a perfect alternative if you don’t want the 9th-generation iPad. It’s priced exactly the same as Apple’s cheapest iPad model, giving folks who prefer Android a new similarly priced option to consider. Did Samsung do this on purpose? It’s hard to say, but it feels like too much of a coincidence if you ask us.

If all of this sounds particularly good to you, you can grab one right now on Amazon for just $330. To sweeten the deal, there’s a limited-time bundle that includes a $100 Amazon gift card for the same price.

