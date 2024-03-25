Samsung just launched a secret Android tablet

Samsung just launched a new Android tablet, but you probably didn’t know anything about it. That’s because the company has quietly released a new version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Romania, and it’s done so without any fanfare — no launch event, trailer, press release, or anything.

The 2024 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now listed on Samsung’s Romanian website. Although we don’t know how much it costs — or if/when it’s coming to other markets — we do know what the tablet looks like and what specs it’s packing.

Design-wise, there’s nothing surprising here. You get a 10.4-inch TFT display, a 2000 x 1200 resolution, and decently sized bezels around the screen. On the back of the new Tab S6 Lite is an 8MP rear camera, while the front has a 5MP selfie camera hidden in the bezels. It comes in three colors — Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint — and you get an S Pen included in the box when you buy the tablet.

Samsung’s website doesn’t mention the chipset specifics, instead saying that the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an “octa-core processor.” Previous leaks suggested Samsung’s own Exynos 1280 chip, which seems like a safe bet. Also under the hood are 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage for the base model, which can be expanded with a microSD card. There’s also a 7,040mAh battery, 15-watt wired charging, optional LTE connectivity, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nothing about this spec sheet is groundbreaking, but the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does look like a decent midrange Android tablet offering. If Samsung does release the new 2024 model in the U.S., it should be pretty affordable. The current 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched at $349, though you can find it on sale for as little as $200 these days. Assuming the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sees a U.S. launch, expect the same $349 price or something similar.

While Samsung is quietly releasing Android tablets like it’s no big deal, we’re still waiting for Apple to release its first new iPads in over a year.

