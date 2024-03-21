You may have to wait a while longer for new iPads

Just days ago, the Chinese website IT Home said Apple would announce the launch of its 2024 iPads on Tuesday, March 26. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — who still believes new iPads will arrive this spring — has debunked this rumor. In other words, we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for new Apple tablets to arrive.

Gurman had previously stated that Apple’s next-generation tablets would arrive in late March or April. Of the March 26 rumor, Gurman took to X, formerly Twitter, to say it was “not true.”

Except for press events, Apple typically announces new products on Tuesdays. With the final Tuesday of this month apparently out of the running for a new iPad drop, attention now turns to an April release, or at least an announcement.

According to long-running rumors, the iPad Pro lineup will receive an update next, followed by a new iPad Air.

Last updated in October 2022, the iPad Pro series currently includes 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. Speculation notes the 2024 models could feature 11.1-inch and 13-inch displays instead. Both models are also expected to feature the M3 chip, and their maximum storage capacity may increase to 4TB from the current 2TB. One or both models could feature OLED for the first time.

The 10.9-inch iPad Air was last updated in October 2022. Rumors suggest Apple could reveal two new iPad Air models this year, one measuring 10.9 inches diagonally and the other 12.9 inches.

Though no one expects Apple to concentrate as much on its tablet lineup as it does for the iPhone, as more months tick by without a new iPad, uncertainty about the lineup grows. In 2023, Apple didn’t release a new iPad, which has become a concern for many.

For Apple products, 2024 has also been quiet, at least so far. To date, the company has only announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models that feature the M3 chip. It also (finally) released the first Vision Pro, which was announced last year.

Hopefully, we’ll hear something about the new iPads soon. In the meantime, check out our list of the best tablets (so far) this year.

