 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New iPads are coming soon, and they may have a killer display upgrade

Nadeem Sarwar
By
iPad Pro 2020 Screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It seems new iPads, rocking some notable tweaks, are right around the corner. In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says an updated lineup of iPad Pro models will likely arrive towards the end of March.

Now, these new flagship slates could turn out to be special for multiple reasons. The new iPad Pro tablets could get a refined design language and, of course, a shift to the latest-generation M3 processor that is already providing its firepower to a handful of Mac machines.

Recommended Videos

New iPads, new screens

The iPad Pro (2022) with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The most notable upgrade, however, happens on the front. The iPad Pro is strongly rumored to get an OLED display upgrade this year, bringing its usual set of benefits such as improved saturation, higher contrast, better viewing angles, and increased energy efficiency.

Apple started its display upgrade journey with the iPad Pro, bumping it up from an LCD panel to a mini-LED screen, a tech that eventually made its way to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, that display update love was reserved for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on the tablet.

It’s unclear whether the 2024 refresh will follow a similar pattern or whether Apple will put an OLED panel on both iPad Pro trims. Talking about size, it’s rumored that the 12.9-inch model will be phased out in favor of a 13-inch version.

Other changes for the iPad Pro

The iPad Pro (2022) sitting in the Magic Keyboard.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

To go with the hardware revamp, Apple is also said to introduce a new Magic Keyboard with a fresh design that apes the look of MacBooks. This updated model will reportedly switch to an externally visible aluminum chassis. However, more granular details are still under wraps.

Another major change that could happen is a shift in the position of the Face ID camera kit. Gurman suggests that on the new iPad Pro, Apple will move the front camera from a portrait to landscape orientation, positioning it along the longer edge of the tablet.

This is a change I am really excited about — and something Apple should’ve done a long time ago. The company markets the iPad Pro as no less of a computing powerhouse, selling pricey computer-wannabe accessories for it, including the excellent Magic Keyboard.

It would finally make sense to put the front camera in a place where the iPad Pro doesn’t have to make weird software-level adjustments to ensure that you don’t look normal in video calls or force you to manually adjust the tablet’s orientation.

The Bloomberg report calls it “the biggest revamp ever for the iPad Pro,” but we are not sure whether Apple is also tweaking other aspects like the camera array or even adding wireless charging support. But the Pro line-up won’t be the only Apple tablet that gets an overhaul this year.

An iPad Air refresh, too

iPad Air 5 back in hand.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is reportedly considering expanding the iPad Air series, too. Specifically, the iPad Air could get a new 12.9-inch variant this year, aping its Pro sibling. The smaller 11-inch model will still be on board and will continue to be compatible with keyboard and folio accessories for the current iPad Pro models.

We are unsure whether a price hike is on the table, but given the extent of fundamental upgrades, it won’t be surprising to see a higher ask for the iPad Pro portfolio in 2024. Mass production of these next-gen tablets is reportedly underway, but so far, Apple has yet to make any official announcement for an upcoming event to reveal its new products.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The iPad is going to get an amazing new feature in 2024
iPad 2022 first setup.

Apple did not release new iPads this year, despite October rumors to the contrary. However, it's likely to do so in 2024 with one significant change on the horizon.

According to ET News, Apple will release the first iPad Pro models with organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) sometime next year. Perhaps in even bigger news, Apple also plans on increasing the size of the iPad mini from 8.3 inches to 8.7 inches.

Read more
Apple needs to fix the iPad
iPad Air 4

While there were rumors that Apple would reveal a new iPad mini during the “Scary Fast” M3 Mac event on October 30, that never came to fruition. In fact, we have yet to see any new iPad models come out this year, which is rather peculiar.

While we’re having a break between iPad releases, I think it’s time to reflect on how much of a mess the lineup is and how Apple should reconsider simplifying the portfolio. While iPads are still among the best tablets you can buy, there's also a lot that should change in 2024.
The problem with iPads today

Read more
The USB-C Apple Pencil fixes an iPad problem I’ve had for years
USB-C port on Apple Pencil

Apple launched a new stylus yesterday. The company is pushing it as an affordable alternative to the second-gen Apple Pencil. In typical Apple fashion, though, the latest stylus — called the Apple Pencil (USB-C) — is still not the most affordable option for your slate. Actually, far from it.

But it finally washes away an embarrassing product blunder, one that crippled the original Apple Pencil functionally and also made it alaughingstock from a design perspective. I won’t say much and will let the issue itself do the talking with this beautiful image:

Read more