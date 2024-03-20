 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

YouTube TV just got even better on iPhones and iPads

Phil Nickinson
By
Multiview on YouTube TV on an iPad.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you use the most popular live-streaming service on an iPhone or iPad, things just got even better. YouTube TV — which boasts more than 8 million subscribers — just pushed multiview live on Apple’s mobile devices, as previously promised.

It works basically the same way it does on a television. YouTube TV picks the programs available in multiview, and you get them all at once, with audio coming from one of the shows. Tap another, and the audio switches. And just as before, you can get multiview for sports, news, business, or weather. (Though we definitely don’t recommend watching four news channels at once in an election year.) It’s just in time for March Madness, which is great, though we hope you’ll be able to pick your own games instead of just sticking with the multiple viewing options YouTube TV gives. This will be great come fall, though, when the new season of NFL Sunday Ticket takes hold.

Recommended Videos

Multiview on iPhone and iPad also allows for picture-in-picture (a feature that’s been live on iOS for a couple year snow), so you can have it open in a corner of you’re screen while you’re doing something else. That’s perhaps tolerable on an iPad, but it’s downright tiny on an iPhone. But, it works. You’ll also be able to change the stream quality if you want via the settings cog.

Related

One feature that’s missing at launch is the ability to send those four screens to a television over AirPlay. Though if you already have a YouTube TV subscription and a TV that supports apps, there’s no real reason to do this. (We just like to flip all the switches we can.)

YouTube TV is available on pretty much any modern streaming device. Its sole base plan features more than 100 channels for $73 a month and includes unlimited recording and support for up to six profiles all attached to a single subscription. (All of those profiles will need their own Google account, though.)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
What the green and orange dots on your iPhone really mean
The orange dot on an iPhone.

Your iPhone and the iOS user interface are designed for efficiency and intuitive navigation from one page to the next. In fact, several of the iPhone’s most important readouts are actually located at the top of the screen at all times. These include things like the current time, your battery level, your Wi-Fi connectivity strength, and whether or not you’re using cellular data. But have you ever noticed a green and orange dots occasionally hanging out up there? 

The dots came about in iOS 14, and tapping these colored orbs doesn’t actually do anything. So what do they mean in the first place? You’re not the only person who’s asked this question, which is why we’ve put together this green-dot-orange-dot explainer. When you’re done reading, we’re willing to bet you’ll know more about this iOS basic than most of your friends and family.
What the green dot on your iPhone means

Read more
YouTube TV just added a huge new add-on for $15 a month
Zee Family on YouTube TV.

Zee Family is now available on YouTube TV for $15 a month. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is still limited to the U.S., but it just brought a big piece of the world to the streaming service. The Zee Family add-on brings a number of channels from a range of Indian dialects to the service. It costs $15 a month and has a free seven-day trial.

Read more
YouTube TV tips and tricks: how to get the most out Google’s live TV service
YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.

There’s a reason YouTube TV has found itself the leader in live-streaming video. In fact, it has about twice as many subscribers to its cable-TV replacement as the next biggest platform. And. among other reasons like price, reliability, and abundance of channels, it is just packed with features.
In fact, YouTube TV has so many features tucked away in there that you’ll be forgiven if you don’t spot them all at first. But we’ve done the legwork. We’ve watched hours and hours of YouTube TV. Weeks and months, really. We’ve flipped all the buttons. We’ve pressed all the switches. (Wait — reverse that.) And we’ve put together a list of what we think are the most important — if not always obvious — YouTube TV tips and tricks. And we're not just talking about NFL Sunday Ticket.
This isn’t everything. There are still a few other places to explore in the settings menu, as well as when you’re watching shows and movies. But these are the YouTube TV tips and tricks we absolutely think you must know.

Record a show to watch later

Read more