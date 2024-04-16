 Skip to main content
Yes, YouTube TV is kind of broken tonight

Phil Nickinson
By
The YouTube TV live guide sorting options.
The YouTube TV live guide is just one feature that's down for subscribers this evening.

If you’ve fired up YouTube TV this evening and are trying to figure out why things are kind of broken all over the place, know that you’re not alone. The most popular streaming service in the U.S. is seeing some fairly significant issues tonight.

One of the more obvious glitches is apparent if you use a custom-sorted live guide. That’s one of our favorite features because it allows you to reorder channels as you see fit, and hide channels you never actually watch. (If only we could not pay for those channels, but that’s another argument for another time.)

But that’s not the only thing that’s gone wrong. The Library view also is pretty jacked up, and we’re seeing some folks mention issues with individual channels.

The issues also appear to not be limited to a single platform. We’re seeing them on Apple TV, Roku, and in a web browser. The Apple TV app is throwing full-blown error messages, while a brief “some networks and program info may be unavailable right now.”

None of that is good, given that YouTube TV has more than 8 million subscribers and is twice as popular as the next-biggest option, Hulu With Live TV. If there’s any silver lining to be had here, it’s that we’re not in the middle of a major sporting event. On the other hand, it is in the middle of the primetime hours.

And not to say we told you so, but it’s a reminder that having an over-the-air antenna on hand remains a good backup. And if things have really gotten out of hand, there are still some excellentYouTube TV alternatives available.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
YouTube TV just got even better on iPhones and iPads
Multiview on YouTube TV on an iPad.

If you use the most popular live-streaming service on an iPhone or iPad, things just got even better. YouTube TV — which boasts more than 8 million subscribers — just pushed multiview live on Apple's mobile devices, as previously promised.

It works basically the same way it does on a television. YouTube TV picks the programs available in multiview, and you get them all at once, with audio coming from one of the shows. Tap another, and the audio switches. And just as before, you can get multiview for sports, news, business, or weather. (Though we definitely don't recommend watching four news channels at once in an election year.) It's just in time for March Madness, which is great, though we hope you'll be able to pick your own games instead of just sticking with the multiple viewing options YouTube TV gives. This will be great come fall, though, when the new season of NFL Sunday Ticket takes hold.

Read more
What is YouTube Premium? Price, content, and more
YouTube Music

YouTube is such a common part of internet infrastructure that it's now used for everything from entertainment to recording work events to livestreaming conferences to publishing the newest music videos. But as the platform has grown, it has become more and more reliant on ads. If you're sick of ads before, during, and after YouTube videos, then you can consider paying for a subscription for YouTube Premium so you won't have to see any more ads while browsing or watching videos.

The YouTube family of products can be a bit confusing, however. As well as YouTube Premium, there are other paid services like YouTube Music, YouTube TV, the now-defunct YouTube Go, plus some free movies on YouTube you don't want to miss. But the price for YouTube Premium has changed since it launched, so it's worth taking some time to consider how much you'll be paying and whether it's worth it for you -- or even if you could save some money using options like the YouTube Premium family plan or the free trial.

Read more
You Asked: Panasonic TVs, Apple and FlexConnect, and TV spies
A promotional image for You Asked Ep 27.

In this installment of You Asked: Panasonic TVs, Apple TV with Dolby FlexConnect, and the TV spies among us.

Where's the Panasonic TVs? Will Apple TV Get FlexConnect? | You Asked Ep. 27
Premium Panasonic

Read more