tvOS 18 is available now. Here’s why (and how) you should upgrade

By
Apple TV's Insight feature showing character and music information on screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Announced earlier in 2024, tvOS 18 for the Apple TV is now available. It contains some fun and handy features that all Apple TV owners should check out — especially if you’re an Apple TV+ or Apple Fitness+ subscriber.

The new tvOS 18 is compatible with every Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD model, but some features are limited to the Apple TV 4K.

Recommended Videos

The latest update to Apple’s TV-oriented software brings a number of enhancements, starting with InSight, a feature that lets you see detailed information on actors, characters, and music from every live-action Apple TV+ movie and show onscreen in real time. Amazon Prime Video users will be familiar with the idea — it’s a lot like Amazon’s X-ray feature.

The software also has a new version of the Enhance Dialogue feature powered by machine learning and computational audio, which Apple says will deliver greater vocal clarity. Subtitles are also more intelligent and responsive. They automatically appear in the moment where they’d be most useful, including when you press mute or skip back while watching, or when the language in a show or movie doesn’t match your Apple TV’s language setting.

Screen savers, like the Aerial collection, are a fan favorite feature of the Apple TV, and tvOS 18 introduces a new type called Portraits. Unfortunately, this is one of those Apple TV 4K-only features we mentioned above. The Portraits option lets you pick your favorite photos of people, pets, nature, or cities from your photo library and overlay them with a stylized clock.

Live Captions for FaceTime now works with Continuity Camera in tvOS 18, letting you read what others are saying on a FaceTime call on your TV. It currently works with English in the U.S. and Canada.

Apple Fitness+ also gets a new design in tvOS 18, with personalized recommendations for workouts and meditations, a new search tool, and enhanced Awards.

Apple has been gradually making the Apple TV a central hub from which you can manage and use many of the company’s HomeKit home automation features. In tvOS 18, that continues with new options included in iOS 18 such as guest access, which provides users with ways to grant guests (who have iPhones) control of locks, garage doors, and security systems. You can also schedule individualized or time-based access to the home with smart locks and view an activity history for guests.

Though not Apple TV-specific, the iOS 18 update also lets you grant guests control of the music playing from a HomePod and HomePod mini using SharePlay and Apple Music. AirPlay is also now spatial audio-compatible when streaming from an iPhone and iPad to HomePod and Dolby Atmos Music/AirPlay-compatible audio equipment.

Two things that Apple has promised for tvOS 18 won’t be ready with today’s release:  21:9 support for playing movies and shows on projectors and new screen savers, like Snoopy, will be coming later in the year. So, too, will robot vacuum cleaner compatibility with the Home app.

How to upgrade

Updating an Apple TV 4K to tvOS 18.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you have automatic software updates turned on, your compatible Apple TV will update itself to tvOS 18 in the coming days. However, if you’re anxious to try the new features right away, here’s how:

  1. From the Apple TV Home screen, select the Settings app.

    Updating an Apple TV 4K to tvOS 18: Step 1.

  2. In the following menu, select System.

    Updating an Apple TV 4K to tvOS 18: Step 3.

  3. Within the System page, select Software Updates.

    Updating an Apple TV 4K to tvOS 18: Step 4.

  4. Select the Update Software button and select Download and Install when prompted.
  5. The software download and preparation will begin — this make take up to 20 minutes.

    Updating an Apple TV 4K to tvOS 18: Step 7.

  6. When finished, you’ll be prompted to Update Now or Update Later. Select Update Now.

    Updating an Apple TV 4K to tvOS 18: Step 8.

  7. The software will install and your Apple TV will restart automatically. Once it finishes rebooting, you will likely be prompted to read and accept a new set of Terms of Service related to iCloud and other Apple services.

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
YouTube TV now available in 5.1 surround sound on Amazon Fire TV devices
youtube tv spanish language channels

In 2021, Google's YouTube let it be known that it had finally updated its YouTube TV subscription live TV streaming service with 5.1 surround sound, a move that had been eagerly anticipated by its subscribers since, well, forever. But it only covered select smart TV platforms like LG and Samsung. Then, in early June 2022, the service announced that more devices and platforms were joining the 5.1 party, with the addition of Roku, Android TV, and Google TV. But for some reason, Amazon's Fire TV, the most popular streaming platform in the world, didn't make the 5.1 cut. Until now.

As of June 23, 2022, Amazon says that, "Fire TV Stick 4k Max, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite all now support YouTube TV's 5.1 surround sound feature." Curiously, Amazon has made no mention of its other Fire TV devices, like its own Fire TV Omni 4K TV, the original Fire TV Stick 4K, or the aging Fire TV Cube. Still, it appears that now pretty much everyone who wants YouTube TV in 5.1 surround sound can get it. Oh, well except for Apple TV owners and those who use game consoles to watch live TV streaming. These folks are still stuck in two-channel stereo, at least for the time being.

Read more
I was wrong. Apple TV 4K is the best streamer you can buy
Ted Lasson on the Apple TV 4K.

I haven’t shown much love for the Apple TV 4K box in the past. A $179 set-top box never made much sense to me when Roku sells one for $40, even though I own several other Apple devices. Recently, though, I've changed my tune. (And I'm not alone.)

Considering everything that's changed in the smart TV and streaming landscape, I now think the Apple TV 4K is the streaming box you should buy.

Read more
How to do two-way Zoom calling on an Amazon Fire TV Cube
Photo of people on a Zoom call using a Fire TV Cube.

In 2020, Amazon added the ability to do two-way video calls from its Fire TV Cube streaming media devices. At the time, those calls could only be made between Alexa-enabled devices with a screen, like the Echo Show. Now, Amazon is greatly expanding how you can use video calling on the Fire TV Cube through the addition of Zoom support, making your TV a giant Zoom device.

To take advantage of the new feature, you'll need:

Read more