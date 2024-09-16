Announced earlier in 2024, tvOS 18 for the Apple TV is now available. It contains some fun and handy features that all Apple TV owners should check out — especially if you’re an Apple TV+ or Apple Fitness+ subscriber.

The new tvOS 18 is compatible with every Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD model, but some features are limited to the Apple TV 4K.

The latest update to Apple’s TV-oriented software brings a number of enhancements, starting with InSight, a feature that lets you see detailed information on actors, characters, and music from every live-action Apple TV+ movie and show onscreen in real time. Amazon Prime Video users will be familiar with the idea — it’s a lot like Amazon’s X-ray feature.

The software also has a new version of the Enhance Dialogue feature powered by machine learning and computational audio, which Apple says will deliver greater vocal clarity. Subtitles are also more intelligent and responsive. They automatically appear in the moment where they’d be most useful, including when you press mute or skip back while watching, or when the language in a show or movie doesn’t match your Apple TV’s language setting.

Screen savers, like the Aerial collection, are a fan favorite feature of the Apple TV, and tvOS 18 introduces a new type called Portraits. Unfortunately, this is one of those Apple TV 4K-only features we mentioned above. The Portraits option lets you pick your favorite photos of people, pets, nature, or cities from your photo library and overlay them with a stylized clock.

Live Captions for FaceTime now works with Continuity Camera in tvOS 18, letting you read what others are saying on a FaceTime call on your TV. It currently works with English in the U.S. and Canada.

Apple Fitness+ also gets a new design in tvOS 18, with personalized recommendations for workouts and meditations, a new search tool, and enhanced Awards.

Apple has been gradually making the Apple TV a central hub from which you can manage and use many of the company’s HomeKit home automation features. In tvOS 18, that continues with new options included in iOS 18 such as guest access, which provides users with ways to grant guests (who have iPhones) control of locks, garage doors, and security systems. You can also schedule individualized or time-based access to the home with smart locks and view an activity history for guests.

Though not Apple TV-specific, the iOS 18 update also lets you grant guests control of the music playing from a HomePod and HomePod mini using SharePlay and Apple Music. AirPlay is also now spatial audio-compatible when streaming from an iPhone and iPad to HomePod and Dolby Atmos Music/AirPlay-compatible audio equipment.

Two things that Apple has promised for tvOS 18 won’t be ready with today’s release: 21:9 support for playing movies and shows on projectors and new screen savers, like Snoopy, will be coming later in the year. So, too, will robot vacuum cleaner compatibility with the Home app.

How to upgrade

If you have automatic software updates turned on, your compatible Apple TV will update itself to tvOS 18 in the coming days. However, if you’re anxious to try the new features right away, here’s how: