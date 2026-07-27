Lenovo brings Bose-tuned Yoga headphones to the US and they don’t cost a fortune

Lenovo is entering the crowded noise-cancelling headphone market with a pair priced just a penny shy of $200. Called the Headphone Yoga PC Edition, they combine Bose-tuned audio, ANC, and a design built to complement the company’s Yoga laptops.

Initially announced at CES 2026, the Cosmic Blue version is now available directly from Lenovo in the US. The headphones are designed to complement Yoga PCs, although Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm input allow them to work with phones, tablets, and computers from other brands.

Bose tuning is the main attraction

The headphones use 40mm drivers and five omnidirectional microphones for active noise cancellation and voice calls. Bose helped tune the audio for music and conversations, while Lenovo claims the best sound and ANC performance comes when they are connected to compatible Yoga computers such as the Yoga Pro 9i 16.

Multipoint connectivity allows two devices to remain paired at once, and a triple-tap gesture lets users switch between them. Controls are split between touch gestures and physical buttons. Lenovo has also used soft leather ear cushions, generous padding, and a lightweight folding frame. Those design choices should help during longer listening sessions, although comfort will ultimately depend on fit and clamping pressure. A soft pouch and multiple cables are included.

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The design also leans towards comfort and portability. Lenovo has used soft leather ear cushions, generous padding, and a lightweight folding frame. Touch gestures sit alongside physical controls, while a soft pouch and multiple cables are included in the box. The 640mAh battery delivers up to 38 hours of playback using the lower ANC setting or 28 hours when noise cancellation is set higher.

How does it stack up against its Bose-tuned rivals?

The $149.99 Baseus Inspire XH1 offers considerably longer battery life, reaching up to 100 hours when ANC is disabled. It also supports LDAC and impressed us with its warm Bose-tuned sound and comfortable design. Skullcandy’s $279.99 Crusher 1080 ANC sits above Lenovo in price and adds adjustable sensory bass, Bose spatial audio, head tracking, and longer battery life.

Lenovo’s headphones fall between the two. They lack the Baseus model’s exceptional battery life and Skullcandy’s wider feature set, but Yoga laptop owners who regularly wear headphones for long periods may appreciate the padded design, flexible connectivity, and Bose tuning at a lower price than most flagship ANC headphones.