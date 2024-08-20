 Skip to main content
NFL Sunday Ticket adds Yahoo fantasy football, better multiview

YouTube TV showing NFL games and bowling in multiview.
YouTube TV showing NFL games and bowling in multiview.

NFL fans this season will have a few more reasons to check out NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In addition to it being the only way to watch all of Sunday’s out-of-market games from the comfort of your own home, this season also will include integration with a couple of Fantasy Football providers, as well as improved multiview options.

Here’s the deal:

There’s an improved Fantasy View that allows you to link your Yahoo Fantasy (in addition to NFL Fantasy) account to your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, so you can keep track of how your team’s doing while you’re watching the game. And it’ll be available on your TV as well as on mobile devices. One catch, though: This part’s all through YouTube TV. If you’re subscribed through YouTube proper, you’ll have to wait for the feature to roll out later this season.

Fantasy Football on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Google

And multiview — which allows you to watch multiple games at once — is getting a much-requested improvement. You’ll now be able to make your own combination of two, three, or four Sunday Ticket games on the screen at the same time, instead of having to go with whatever YouTube TV decides is best. The improved multiview will be available in the YouTube TV app on TVs, mobile devices, and tablets. And those who watch via YouTube proper will get it on mobile devices and tablets only — still no web browser access.

Also this season, be on the lookout for the new YouTube player experience on Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, including live stats and scores from other games, spoiler mode so you can avoid spoilers, and more advanced playback controls, like the broadcast delay option, and the last-channel shortcut — which lead the way in terms of YouTube tips and tricks we use every day.

The 2024 NFL season is the second for NFL Sunday Ticket on the Google-owned properties after a long run as part of DIRECTV. If you want to watch via YouTube proper, it’ll cost you $479 for the season, or four payments of $120. Or you can get it as part of YouTube TV. The pricing there is a little different. Technically you’re talking $379 for the season, but if you sign up before August 29, you’ll get a little bit of a discount, with Google billing you $146 for four months before dropping down to the usual YouTube TV fee of $73 a month after the NFL regular season ends.

