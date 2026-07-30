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Samsung may finally be working on Galaxy Buds that won’t fall out during a run

Samsung is reportedly working on another new Galaxy Buds design, this time with ear hooks that could keep them secure during workouts.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung has largely stuck with traditional designs for its Galaxy Buds lineup over the years, with the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live standing out as the one truly radical departure. But that appears to be changing, as Samsung experiments with designs its rivals have embraced for years. Just a day after leaked renders offered an early look at the clip-on Galaxy Buds On, a new leak has shed light on another upcoming pair of Galaxy Buds targeted at gym-goers and athletes.

A design built for movement

According to SamMobile, Samsung is working on another pair of buds internally codenamed “Buds Canal 5.” Leaked renders suggest that they may be aimed squarely at users who want earbuds for workouts and running rather than everyday listening.

Samsung Buds Canal 5 leaked render
SamMobile

The renders show flat ear hooks paired with an ear tip that sits in the ear canal, a layout previously seen in countless other fitness-focused earbuds already on the market. It’s not immediately clear if the tips form a full in-ear seal for stronger noise isolation or a half in-ear fit that trades isolation for a more open, breathable feel.

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Either way, the hook itself is the highlighting feature. It’ll help keep the earbuds in place during physical activity, something no other earbuds in Samsung’s current lineup are really designed to do. The leak doesn’t reveal any details beyond the design, so it’s unclear whether Samsung plans to include features like active noise cancellation or a dust and water resistance rating.

Why a workout-specific design makes sense

Samsung’s current earbuds catalog sticks to one traditional stem-based design, be it with silicone tips, like the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, or without them, like the regular Buds 4. With the upcoming Galaxy Buds On, Samsung will cater to buyers who prefer awareness over isolation, leaving a gap for those wanting a pair of earbuds that won’t fall out when they go for a jog or to the gym.

The ear hook design will fill that gap and help Samsung better compete with other brands in that segment. If you’ve been holding out for Samsung earbuds that won’t fall out mid-run, this is worth keeping an eye on. Just don’t expect an announcement anytime soon. Samsung hasn’t made anything official, and there’s still no word on specifications, pricing, or even what they’ll ultimately be called.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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