 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sony is bringing two new affordable headphones with more color options

Sony's next headphones leaked before they could hear the announcement

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sony WH-1000XM4.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

Sony appears to be preparing a refresh of two of its affordable headphone lineups, with newly discovered import documents revealing what could be the successors to the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, the filings offer an early look at the model names and potential color options, suggesting Sony’s entry-level audio portfolio could soon receive its first major update in years.

The leaked information arrives shortly after reports suggested Sony was working on a new color variant of its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones. This time, however, the spotlight shifts to products aimed at a much broader audience, where affordability often matters as much as features.

Import documents reveal new models

According to import records discovered by The Walkman Blog, Sony is preparing two new headphones carrying the model numbers YY3006 and YY3005. The documents identify them as the WH-CH730N and WH-CH530, indicating they will succeed the current WH-CH720N noise-cancelling headphones and the budget-focused WH-CH520, respectively.

Recommended Videos

The filings originate from the Philippines and Vietnam and primarily serve regulatory and logistics purposes, meaning they reveal little about hardware specifications or new features. They do, however, provide clues about the available color options.

Sony WH-1000XM4
Riley Young / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The WH-CH730N is expected to launch in Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Beige, while the more affordable WH-CH530 could arrive in Black, White, Pink, Red, Mint Green, and Blue. Sony’s decision to expand the color palette suggests the company is targeting younger buyers who increasingly view headphones as both audio accessories and fashion products.

At this stage, there is no information on design changes, audio improvements, battery life, or active noise cancellation upgrades. Those details will likely remain under wraps until Sony formally unveils the products.

Why these leaks matter

Import filings rarely reveal groundbreaking hardware details, but they often provide one of the earliest indications that a launch is approaching. In Sony’s case, refreshing both the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 simultaneously would strengthen its lineup in the highly competitive mid-range and budget headphone segments, where rivals such as JBL, Soundcore, Skullcandy, and CMF by Nothing have expanded aggressively with feature-rich wireless headphones at accessible prices.

Electronics, Headphones
Skullcandy / Amazon

For consumers, the refresh could mean improved hardware, longer battery life, or updated connectivity features without stepping up to Sony’s premium WH-1000X series. Even small improvements can make a significant difference in this price category, where buyers often prioritize comfort, battery endurance, and reliability over cutting-edge features.

Sony has not confirmed when the headphones will launch. Based on previous product cycles, industry watchers expect an announcement sometime around IFA 2026, although the company could unveil them before or after the Berlin trade show. Until then, the import filings offer the strongest evidence yet that Sony’s next generation of affordable wireless headphones is on the way.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
HBO Max is stealing TikTok’s best trick to help you find something to watch
It brings a TikTok-style vertical feed to the app.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Streaming apps have a big discovery problem: people are finding what to watch on TikTok instead. HBO Max's answer is to bring that endless-scroll experience into its own app.

So what exactly is HBO Max Shorts?

Read more
TCL built a 22-speaker soundbar for turning living rooms into movie theaters, but it’s skipping the US
Here's everything inside TCL's new flagship Q95K soundbar, from its Bang & Olufsen tuning to its 360-degree sound tech.
Electronics, Speaker, Home Theater

I've used enough soundbars to know most "360-degree audio" claims are marketing fluff dressed up as innovation. TCL's new flagship might actually have the hardware to back that claim up for once.

The Q95K is TCL's new flagship soundbar. It's built around an 11.1.4 channel Hi-Fi architecture and tuned in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen. To me, it sounds like a serious attempt to compete with premium home theater setups.

Read more
Lenovo brings Bose-tuned Yoga headphones to the US and they don’t cost a fortune
Lenovo has a sub-$200 Bose-tuned headset for anyone glued to a Yoga laptop
Electronics, Headphones

Lenovo is entering the crowded noise-cancelling headphone market with a pair priced just a penny shy of $200. Called the Headphone Yoga PC Edition, they combine Bose-tuned audio, ANC, and a design built to complement the company’s Yoga laptops.

Initially announced at CES 2026, the Cosmic Blue version is now available directly from Lenovo in the US. The headphones are designed to complement Yoga PCs, although Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm input allow them to work with phones, tablets, and computers from other brands.

Read more