Sony is bringing two new affordable headphones with more color options

Sony appears to be preparing a refresh of two of its affordable headphone lineups, with newly discovered import documents revealing what could be the successors to the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520. While the company has yet to make an official announcement, the filings offer an early look at the model names and potential color options, suggesting Sony’s entry-level audio portfolio could soon receive its first major update in years.

The leaked information arrives shortly after reports suggested Sony was working on a new color variant of its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones. This time, however, the spotlight shifts to products aimed at a much broader audience, where affordability often matters as much as features.

Import documents reveal new models

According to import records discovered by The Walkman Blog, Sony is preparing two new headphones carrying the model numbers YY3006 and YY3005. The documents identify them as the WH-CH730N and WH-CH530, indicating they will succeed the current WH-CH720N noise-cancelling headphones and the budget-focused WH-CH520, respectively.

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The filings originate from the Philippines and Vietnam and primarily serve regulatory and logistics purposes, meaning they reveal little about hardware specifications or new features. They do, however, provide clues about the available color options.

The WH-CH730N is expected to launch in Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Beige, while the more affordable WH-CH530 could arrive in Black, White, Pink, Red, Mint Green, and Blue. Sony’s decision to expand the color palette suggests the company is targeting younger buyers who increasingly view headphones as both audio accessories and fashion products.

At this stage, there is no information on design changes, audio improvements, battery life, or active noise cancellation upgrades. Those details will likely remain under wraps until Sony formally unveils the products.

Why these leaks matter

Import filings rarely reveal groundbreaking hardware details, but they often provide one of the earliest indications that a launch is approaching. In Sony’s case, refreshing both the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 simultaneously would strengthen its lineup in the highly competitive mid-range and budget headphone segments, where rivals such as JBL, Soundcore, Skullcandy, and CMF by Nothing have expanded aggressively with feature-rich wireless headphones at accessible prices.

For consumers, the refresh could mean improved hardware, longer battery life, or updated connectivity features without stepping up to Sony’s premium WH-1000X series. Even small improvements can make a significant difference in this price category, where buyers often prioritize comfort, battery endurance, and reliability over cutting-edge features.

Sony has not confirmed when the headphones will launch. Based on previous product cycles, industry watchers expect an announcement sometime around IFA 2026, although the company could unveil them before or after the Berlin trade show. Until then, the import filings offer the strongest evidence yet that Sony’s next generation of affordable wireless headphones is on the way.