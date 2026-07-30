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The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P goes global while American vloggers watch from the sidelines

DJI launches the Osmo Pocket 4P in Europe, Canada, Australia, and the UK

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Camera, Electronics, Video Camera
DJI Japan

DJI has now given the Osmo Pocket 4P a wider global release after initially limiting its most capable pocket camera to China. It is now available across the UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia, but the US remains missing from the list.

The Standard Combo starts at £529 or €599 and includes the camera, a fill light, carrying pouch, and a handle with a tripod thread. In Canada, DJI lists the same bundle at US$619, as prices on its Canadian storefront are displayed in US dollars. The Vlog Combo costs £605, €689, or US$669 in Canada and adds a Mic Mini 2, Mini Tripod, larger carrying bag, and the Osmo FrameTap remote.

The second camera is the big upgrade

The Osmo Pocket 4P uses a 1-inch primary sensor paired with a 20mm equivalent f/2.0 lens. It supports up to 17 stops of dynamic range using DJI’s new 10-bit D-Log 2 profile, giving creators more room to adjust highlights, shadows, and colors during editing.

Robot, Person, Face
DJI

The bigger addition is a second 1/1.28-inch sensor paired with a 60mm equivalent f/1.8 telephoto lens. It delivers 3x optical zoom and gives creators another framing option for portraits, products, and distant subjects without relying entirely on digital cropping. The wide camera records slow-motion video at up to 4K/240 fps, while the telephoto reaches 4K/200 fps. A 2-inch OLED screen offers 1,000 nits of brightness, and DJI claims up to 210 minutes of battery life.

Why is the US still being left out?

DJI has not announced US pricing or a release date for the Pocket 4P. The company’s recent launches continue to face roadblocks as the FCC tightens restrictions around DJI and foreign-made technology. Older products such as the Osmo Pocket 3 remain available because they received authorization before the crackdown.

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The government has since expanded the same Covered List approach to foreign-made robots, including future robot vacuums and Roombas. For US creators, the Pocket 4P is therefore another DJI product they can see launched almost everywhere else but cannot officially buy at home.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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