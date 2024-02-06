 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

YouTube TV laps the competition with 8 million subscribers

Phil Nickinson
By
YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If there ever was any doubt which live streaming service was dominating in the U.S., it ends now. YouTube TV has more than 8 million subscribers, according to a blog post penned by CEO Neal Mohan. That’s up from the 5 million subscribers the service announced in July 2022.

By comparison, Hulu With Live TV — the second-biggest service — reported 4.6 million subscribers as of September 30, 2023, which marked the end of parent company Disney’s fiscal year. YouTube’s parent company, Google/Alphabet, doesn’t report subscription numbers with any real sort of fidelity. “More than 8 million” is all we’re going to get. The new numbers also mean that YouTube TV has about four times as many subscribers as the third-highest service, which is Sling TV, at just over 2 million.

Recommended Videos

The reasons for YouTube TV’s popularity are myriad. Its price is comparable to its competitors — currently at $73 a month for its sole plan. And it has a pretty healthy stable of add-on features, such as the ability to watch some live shows and on-demand titles in 4K resolution. It also allows for unlimited recording, a total of six separate profiles on a single subscription — and it is easy to use whether you’re watching on a TV, tablet, or phone. YouTube TV has also seen a pretty major marketing push in the past couple of years at high-profile events like the Major League Baseball World Series and the NBA Finals.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

Also bolstering the numbers has been the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket, which in 2023 made the leap from the satellite-based DirecTV to YouTube TV, as well as YouTube Primetime Channels on the traditional YouTube app. Execs have said in a couple of earnings calls that NFL Sunday Ticket has directly led to an increase in subscribers. YouTube TV also has a multiview feature, letting you watch multiple games simultaneously. (It also works for news and weather in addition to sports.)

YouTube TV is available on every major streaming platform, from Google TV and Android TV to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. It’s also available on smartphones, tablets, and web browsers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The hidden costs of buying a 4K TV are way higher than you think
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

There’s never been a better time to buy a 4K TV. Prices have continued to drop even as screen sizes and smart TV features have continued to grow. But now that 4K TVs are priced within reach of almost anyone who wants one, are you actually going to be able to enjoy all of the extra detail and picture quality that 4K promises? The answer is, sadly, not as often as you expect, and not without some considerable extra investment over and above the cost of the TV.

Modern 4K TVs are packed with a lot of impressive technologies that can make picture quality look amazing, no matter what you’re watching. With upscaling driven by complex algorithms and often aided by AI, even watching an old DVD on a 4K TV will look way better than it did on an HDTV from 10 years ago. But to truly get the best possible results, you need access to native 4K content, preferably with some flavor of HDR, like Dolby Vision, HDR10, or HDR10+.

Read more
YouTube NFL outage: Should Google give refunds or credits?
NFL Sunday Ticket info as seen on a TV.

The error message seen on October 29, 2023, alerting NFL fans to what they already knew — games weren't streaming well. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The good news is we — by which I mean Google, YouTube, and YouTube TV — made it halfway through the season without any real sort of major technical hiccup as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket. But on October 29, in the thick of Week 8 (out of 17), problems did arise.

Read more
NFL buffering on YouTube TV? You’re not alone today
An error message for the NFL on YouTube and YouTube TV

We've got bad news for anyone who relies on YouTube and YouTube TV for their NFL games — there's some definite lag happening today. It's so bad and so apparent that there's a message atop the YouTube TV help pages.

The message reads: "If you're experiencing buffering issues on YouTube, our team is aware and working on a fix. YouTube TV or NFL Sunday Ticket may also be impacted."

Read more