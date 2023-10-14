 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Multiview almost fixes one of the biggest problems with YouTube TV

Phil Nickinson
By
Three college football games (and one ad) seen on a large TV on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Flipping through the myriad college football games on a recent weekend, I was struck by a revelation: Multiview on YouTube TV — even in its imperfect, inflexible form — nearly fixes one of my biggest gripes about the leading live streaming platform.

The “problem” really isn’t a problem insofar as anything is actually broken. It’s just the way YouTube TV works, and it’s almost certainly something done by design. If you’re a habitual channel-flipper, you already know full well how streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and other options aren’t exactly known for making it quick to fly through the channels, one after another.

Recommended Videos

On the other hand, channel-flipping may well be a bit of an outdated method, given that on-screen guides exist. And YouTube TV’s is excellent, showing you a clear view of what’s on the surrounding channels. (And on some platforms, it even shows a live preview of what’s on a channel right then, which is cool.)

Related

In any event, Multiview — a feature that allows you to have multiple shows on the screen at one time — scratches that itch fairly well. It’s not a new feature. Apple TV has its own implementation for Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball. ESPN+ has its own version. Fubo TV has Multiview. And YouTube TV also allows it for some news channels.

And when it comes to watching college football on Saturdays, or the NFL on Sundays if you have NFL Season Pass, it’s been a bit of a godsend. Because by the time you’ve changed from one game on one channel to another game on another channel, the series might be over. Or you might just miss a big play.

You could maybe speed that up by grouping all the sports channels together in a custom channel list, which YouTube TV lets you do and which is one of my favorite features of the service.

But Multiview is king, especially if you’ve got a fairly large television. You can have up to four games on the screen at once, and then simply flip the audio from one game to another when things get boring in Tallahassee but look better in Omaha. Or you can click through to put Notre Dame on the full screen, then just hit the back button to go back to the four-game spread.

It’s not perfect. We still need the option to pick which channels (and thus which games) are available for Multiview. That’s something other Multiview implementations can do. (YouTube TV has said it’s “a very hard thing to do technically,” which almost certainly means that lawyers have something to do with it.)

But it’s better than having to watch one single channel at a time.

Editors' Recommendations

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
NFL Sunday Ticket student plans are just $109 a season
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

As promised, Google has released details about NFL Sunday Ticket student plans. And the savings are pretty massive. If you're a student at a college or university, are at least 18 years old, and can verify all that via SheerID, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket for just $109 for the season.

That's about one-third the price of the non-scholarly folks out there. (On the other hand, we don't have to share dorm rooms anymore.)

Read more
YouTube with a blank home screen is a beautiful place
The YouTube app on an iPhone.

I knew it was coming, but it still came as a little bit of a surprise. I opened the YouTube app on my phone and was greeted by … nothing. No Mr. Beast, a video creator whose videos I have never watched -- and never will. No tech tips from an overcaffeinated Peanuts character. (I think. Given my advanced age and inability to find entertainment value in someone trying to sell me something, I may not have that quite right.) No random recipes from someone who somehow managed to hide a full kitchen just off camera in the middle of the woods and preps ingredients using only a hand-carved stone hatchet.

This is YouTube without recommendations. And it is wonderful.

Read more
NFL Sunday Ticket adds chat, key plays, Shorts, cost-splitting
NFL Sunday Ticket graphic.

If you've been weighing whether to get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV but just couldn't quite stomach the $300-plus cost, you now have the option to split the cost over three months.

The exact NFL Sunday Ticket price that you pay will vary slightly depending on whether you're subscribing via YouTube TV or YouTube proper, and whether you're including NFL RedZone. So that's $349 on the low end and $489 on the upper end.

Read more