 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sling TV vs. YouTube TV

Phil Nickinson
By
Sling TV guide on an iPhone.
The Sling TV guide as seen on an iPhone. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is the most popular live-streaming service in the U.S., with more than 8 million subscribers. Sling TV has about one-quarter of that. But it’s still worth looking at the latter against the former because it does things a little differently.

Whereas YouTube TV has a single plan with a bunch of channels, Sling TV allows for a little more customization and has a lower starting price. And because the really important thing when choosing a streaming provider is whether it has the channels you want at a price you’re willing to pay, it’s possible that Sling TV may well be the right choice for you, but  you’ll need to do a little homework here.

Recommended Videos

So let’s take a look at Sling TV versus YouTube TV.

Related

Plans and price

Sling TV and YouTube TV do things very differently. YouTube TV has a single plan with more than 115 channels for a single price of about $73 a month. (Before tax.) OK, it has two plans — there’s also “The Spanish Plan,” which gets you a few dozen Spanish channels and nothing else.

Sling TV has two base options — Sling Orange and Sling Blue. They share some 26 channels in common. Sling Blue has an additional 14 channels that can be streamed on up to three devices at once, and Sling Orange has another half-dozen channels that are limited to a single device at a time. Sling Orange and Sling Blue cost $40 a month each (you can get them for half-off the first month), or you can just go ahead and get both for $55. But either way, you’re starting with less than half the YouTube TV channels at about a 28% discount.

And that’s before you get to sweeteners. YouTube TV has unlimited recording. Sling TV starts at 50 hours of recording for free. Want more? That’ll be another $5 a month for 200 hours. YouTube TV also allows up to six custom profiles (tied to their own Google accounts, of course) for free, each with its own recordings and recommendations.

Channels

As for the exact channel breakdowns, we’ve got you covered. Just be aware that these are subject to change at any time.

Sling TV channels

Channels exclusive to Sling Orange: Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FreeForm, and Motor Trend.

Channels exclusive to Sling Blue: Bravo, Discovery Channel, E!, FS1, FX, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC, NFL Network, National Geographic, SYFY, TLC, USA, and TruTV.

The following channels are available on either track: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg, Charge!, CNN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Comet, Food Network, Fuse, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MGM+ Drive-In, Nick Jr., QVC, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, and Vice.

The YouTube TV live guide.
The YouTube TV guide as seen on a television. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV channels

The following are available to all YouTube TV subscribers:

ABC, ABC News Live, ACC Network, All Reality WE TV, AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BBC News, BET, BET Her, Big 10 Network, Bounce, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, CHARGE!, Cheddar, CMT, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Comedy.TV, Comet TV, Court TV, Cozi, CW.

Dibl, Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Food Network, Fox, Fox Business, Fox News, Fox Soul, Fox Weather, Freeform, FS1, FS2, FX, FXM, FXX, Galavision, Game Show Network, GET, Golf Channel, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Family, Hallmark Mystery, HGTV, HLN, HSN.

IFC, Investigation Discovery, ION, JusticeCentral.tv, LiveNOW, Local Now, Magnolia Network, MotorTrend, MSNBC, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, NBA TV, NBC, NBC LX, NBC News Now, NewsNation, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Oxygen True Crime, Paramount, PBS, PBS Kids, POP.

QVC, Recipe.tv, Scripps News, SEC Network, Smithsonian Channel, Start TV, Stories by AMC, Sundance TV, SYFY, T2, Tastemade, TBD TV, TBS, TeenNick, Telemundo, The Walking Dead Universe, The Weather Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TUDN, Turner Classic Movies, TV Land, TYT Network, UniMas, Universal Kids, Univision, USA, VH1, WE TV.

Local channels

The stories are pretty simple when it comes to local channels. YouTube TV streams the major broadcast channels — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and PBS — in all its markets.

Sling TV streams ABC, Fox, and NBC in some of its markets, but not necessarily your local market. And it doesn’t have CBS at all. It does, at least, market an over-the-air option it calls AirTV — basically, a branded antenna and tuner — and the channels will show up in your Sling TV live guide.

The simple fact is that YouTube TV has more local channels, and they are available to everyone. Sling TV doesn’t.

Add-ons

Sling TV Extras as seen on a TV.
Sling TV Extras as seen on a TV. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Things are a little different when it comes to add-ons simply because of the way Sling TV offers its plans. Whereas YouTube TV’s add-ons are mostly about additional premium content, Sling TV “Extras” (as they’re called) are also used to expand on the more diminutive base plans.

In other words, if you want the same number of channels on Sling TV as you get on YouTube TV, you’ll need to pony up for some Extras. The good news is they’re optional, so you can control which ones you want and, ultimately, how much more you’re paying.

Both services share a number of premium add-ons, like Paramount+ and Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+, for starters. Both also have NBA League Pass. But YouTube TV has a couple of pretty major trump cards.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.
The NFL Sunday Ticket add-on has significantly increased YouTube TV subscriptions. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The first is NFL Sunday Ticket. That’s the scheme by which you’ll get every out-of-market NFL game every Sunday. (So long as it’s not blacked out where you live.) It’s not inexpensive, but YouTube TV is the only place you can get it. NFL RedZone also is an option on YouTube TV.

The other is 4K Plus. For an extra $10 a month, YouTube TV gives you a handful of live events — sports, really — in 4K resolution, as well as on-demand content from a number of networks, like Discovery, FX, Nat Geo, and more. The 4K Plus add-on also gives you unlimited concurrent streams at home.

Total subscribers

When it comes to the total number of subscribers, it’s pretty much no contest. YouTube TV doesn’t regularly release subscriber numbers, but as of early 2024, it had more than 8 million.

Sling TV, meanwhile, releases subscriber numbers every three months. At the end of 2023, the service had 2.06 million subscribers, down from a high of 2.686 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2019.

The stories couldn’t be more different. YouTube TV has been adding subscribers each year. (Thanks in no small part to the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023.) Sling TV has continued to lose subscribers slowly over the past six years.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The 9 best internet and TV bundles in March 2024
A Comcast cable box, remote, and TV.

If you're interested in saving money on TV or internet services, including streaming, one of the best ways is to purchase a bundle deal from the various brands. Internet and TV bundles give you everything you need at one reasonable price rather than having to cobble together multiple services to build the package you need. What's most enticing is they generally throw in a great discount, promotion, or offer to go with your acquisition of the bundle, thereby sweetening the deal. For example, in select markets, Spectrum offers an Internet and TV Select bundle for $65 per month, including cable internet and TV to set you up in one go. You also pay one monthly service subscription versus multiple. Other providers like AT&T, Verizon, Cox, and Xfinity also offer bundles. To help you avoid looking all over the internet for them, we've gathered the best of the best internet and TV bundles right here.
The best internet and TV bundles in 2024

Sign up with if you want to pair your internet with DirecTV satellite TV.
Sign up with if you want an affordable bundle.
Sign up with if you want more control over your internet provider.
Sign up with if you want an internet and TV bundle with YouTube TV access.
Sign up with if you want service through one of the best residential providers in the industry.
Sign up with if you want to save on modern internet and TV packages.
Sign up with if you want access to a comprehensive digital streaming service.
Sign up with for one of the fastest internet providers in the market.
Sign up with if you want to build your own bundles.

Read more
What is YouTube Music? Everything you need to know
iPhone 15 Pro Max showing the YouTube Music app.

YouTube is one of the most popular online destinations for video, but it's also one of the premier places in the world to find music. It's no surprise, then, that Google went and rolled all that music content out into a dedicated music app called YouTube Music. The app offers music and podcasts and has free and premium versions.

If you're wondering how YouTube Music compares to other music streaming services like Spotify, Tidal, or Apple Music, it really depends on how frequently you rely on YouTube to search for music and how important music videos are to you. In this article, we'll give you all the information you need to make an informed decision.
The basics

Read more
Philo: everything to know about the live TV streaming service
Philo home page.

Are you considering cutting the cord on your cable TV to save some cash? With the rise of streaming services, it seems like that may not be as cost-effective as it once was. These days, you can find many channels on streaming platforms that could cost you as much as your cable subscription and internet service.

Do you need all those channels? Philo, a TV streaming service, begs to differ. It competes with TV streaming options like Sling TV and provides a more budget-friendly choice without sacrificing access to live television.

Read more