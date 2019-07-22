Home Theater

What’s Hulu+Live TV, you ask? Here’s everything you need to know

By and
what is hulu plus live tv

In just a few short years, live TV streaming services have gone from a curiosity for cord cutters to popular entertainment services. While other services like DirecTV Now and Sling TV spawned directly from traditional pay-TV companies, Hulu+Live TV started from the other end, spinning off from one of the first major streaming services (though it too is owned by entertainment conglomerates) for a fee that starts at $45 per month.

While YouTube TV was also a streaming-first company, Hulu has partnerships with major companies that, at least on paper, give it some advantages. Plus, while other services do have on-demand options, none offer anything like Hulu’s library of on-demand content, which comes with Hulu+Live TV. We’ve put together this detailed guide to exactly what you get from Hulu’s live TV service to see if it’s the right choice for you.

What is Hulu+Live TV?

It might not have the catchiest name, but Hulu+Live TV deserves recognition for describing exactly what it is: It’s regular Hulu, with live TV streaming added in. This isn’t a separate product from the standard Hulu on-demand offering — it’s the same thing, just with added features. This makes it different from any other live TV streaming service.

While DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue offer a cable-like experience online, Hulu+Live TV aims to strike a balance between traditional pay-TV and what we’ve come to expect from on-demand streaming services. That might make it more appealing to those who have grown up with Netflix and Hulu, but that also means it could be more alienating to those who grew up when “channel surfing” was the norm.

Supported devices

Hulu is so ubiquitous it might be easier to just say which devices it doesn’t support. However, Hulu+Live TV is only available on a subset of those devices. The number is still large, but Hulu+Live TV has more limitations than Hulu; Android TV devices, for example, offer the stand-alone “classic” Hulu app, but they can’t support Hulu+Live TV.

Fortunately, Hulu+Live TV is available on most popular streaming devices, including select Roku models, fourth-generation or newer Apple TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Google’s Chromecast, along with the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and most recently, the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, since Sony has its own live TV service in PlayStation Vue, you won’t find Hulu+Live TV on the PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4.

Hulu+Live TV is also supported on the web using Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge, alongside iOS and Android devices, including Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets. Finally, it is supported on select smart TVs, including recent models from LG, Samsung, and Vizio. During our testing for this article, we used Hulu+Live TV across a smattering of various devices including an Amazon Fire TV, a fourth-generation Apple TV, and both iOS and Android-powered phones.

Features

Like most live TV streaming services, Hulu+Live TV comes with a cloud DVR. On the plus side, it features up to 50 hours of storage and no limit to how long you can store recordings — unlike many rival streaming services. On the downside, you’ll need to pay up if you want all the features.

One glaring issue with Hulu+Live TV’s cloud DVR is you can’t fast-forward through commercials on recordings without paying an extra $15 per month. Fortunately, this plan also raises your total cloud DVR storage to 200 hours.

Hulu+Live TV is similarly structured when it comes to how many screens you can watch at once. With the basic offering, you’re limited to just two screens. If you pay $15 per month for the Unlimited Screens offering, you get exactly what it says, allowing you to pass the service around.

If you opt to pay for both the Enhanced Cloud DVR and Unlimited Screens, you get a $10 discount, bringing the total price to $20 per month.

Channels and pricing

If you like to keep things simple when it comes to choices, Hulu+Live TV might be the perfect service for you. Right now, the service offers just one base package, with the only option being whether you want to pay a few bucks extra for (mostly) commercial-free viewing of its on-demand library. Beyond that, there are a few optional add-on channels, and the Enhanced Cloud DVR and Unlimited Screens options mentioned above.

Which local channels you’ll get varies based on your location.

Base package: $45 per month ($51 for no commercials for on-demand viewing)

what is hulu plus live tv jul 22 2019

Add-ons

  • HBO, $15 per month
  • Cinemax, $10 per month
  • Showtime, $11 per month
  • Starz, $9 per month

Other options

  • Enhanced Cloud DVR, $15 per month: Increases cloud DVR storage from 50 to 200 hours, adds the ability to fast-forward through commercials on recorded shows and movies, adds unlimited simultaneous recordings, and lets you stream recordings to any supported device.
  • Unlimited Screens, $15 per month: Increases available streams from two to unlimited.
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR & Unlimited Screens Bundle, $20 per month

Viewing experience

If you’ve used the on-demand version of Hulu within the last year or so, the interface for its live TV offering will look very familiar, for better or worse, depending on what you’re used to.

Hulu’s live TV experience is about as far away from the cable experience as it gets. There’s no traditional channel grid here like you’ll get with DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue, or even the simplified guide Sling TV offers. The closest thing you get is a guide that shows you what’s currently on any given channel and what’s airing next. If you want to look further into the future, you’re out of luck.

In addition to the lineup showing you all channels, you can filter by categories like news or movies, making browsing through what’s currently airing fairly easy. The guide also features a Recent Channels section, which can double as a “favorites” lineup if you only find yourself watching the same few channels every time you use the service. This is different across the service’s various profiles, so you don’t need to worry about someone else’s recent channels interfering with yours. This applies to DVR recordings as well.

No matter which device we used to test Hulu+Live TV, the streaming experience was good. Picture quality is crisp and clear without the softness that was so prevalent in the early days of live TV streaming, and we never encountered any hitching or buffering. One thing to note is that if you’re using the service on different devices, like an Apple TV and an Amazon Fire TV device for example, you’ll notice some interface changes. On the Apple TV, you swipe up to get to the channel guide, while you press down on the Fire TV remote to access the guide. It wasn’t a major issue for us, but it is something to keep in mind.

Our take

If you’re on the fence about whether you should opt for Hulu+Live TV or another streaming service, start with this question: Do you already use Hulu? If the answer is yes, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy packaging all of that entertainment in one place. If you never use Hulu or you just aren’t interested in it, this may not be the service for you.

The closest competitor in terms of channels and pricing is likely Sling TV, though both services have their pros and cons. For $40, you can get Sling’s Orange and Blue bundle, which includes channels that Hulu doesn’t have, like Comedy Central and MTV. Conversely, if you’re a big news fan, Hulu has plenty of news channels in its base programming package that Sling TV doesn’t offer without add-on channels.

The good news is you don’t need to jump into paying for Hulu+Live TV on the outset. The service offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to make sure the service works with your internet connection and devices, and should help you make your decision. If you find it isn’t for you, check out our list of the best live TV streaming services for an overview of the alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are and why you should care
Up Next

Discogs' vinyl fair in New York City this Saturday is a must-visit for record collectors
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

You don't have to spend big to place a sizable 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Just take this 65-inch Vizio D-Series, for example. It's a versatile, feature-rich 4K television that's on sale right now for $450.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Home Theater

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are, and how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next-generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tv buying guide vlcsnap 2018 01 25 09h41m02s184
Home Theater

Still wondering why you should buy a smart TV? Here's what you should consider

If you've been living under a rock, you might wonder: What is a smart TV, anyway? Luckily, we've put together a quick-hit guide to teach you everything you need to know about televisions with big brains.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Josh Levenson
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata
Amazon soundbar deals
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny, muffled TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brendan Hesse
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
what is android tv o new home launcher 2017
Home Theater

What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV software fully explained

Google's Android TV might not be a household name yet, but with growing support from brands like Sony, it will be soon. But what exactly is Android TV, how do you get it, and what are the benefits? We explain it all.
Posted By Simon Cohen
blade reboot news marvel comics
Movies & TV

Two time-Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will play vampire hunter Blade in reboot

Marvel Studios is bringing vampire-hunting superhero Blade back to the screen with a reboot starring two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. The project was announced during San Diego Comic-Con.
Posted By Rick Marshall
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Amazon discounts $52 off these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Whether you need it for work, studying, commute, or entertainment, the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones makes an ideal everyday companion. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $148.
Posted By Erica Katherina
akg n60nc noise canceling headphones amazon deal cancelling
Deals

Get the AKG N60NC noise-canceling headphones for $118 less on Amazon

Being on the subway, a plane or a busy street exposes you to so much noise pollution that you just want to listen to some sweet music. But if the background noise is too much it's just going to drown out your tunes. Get yourself…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5
Deals

Walmart drops massive $300 discount on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

TCL manufactures some of the best 4K TVs on the market, like this 55-inch 5-Series, which comes equipped with a crystal-clear 4K screen, Roku's intuitive smart software, and voice control to boot. Better yet, it's on sale right now.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Josh Levenson
The Eternals #1 Cover
Movies & TV

The Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

Angelina Jolie will join Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden in The Eternals, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie based on the characters of the same name. They were created by comics legend Jack Kirby.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Don’t cash in that 401(k)! These are the best 4K TVs you can get for under $500

These days, you can land a pretty epic 4K TV for under $500. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. Check out our list of the best 4K TVs under $500.
Posted By Josh Levenson