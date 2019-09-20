Set to launch November 12, 2019, Disney+ competes with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and other subscription streaming services with a wide range of exclusive content from Disney’s diverse library, including Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic, as well as Disney itself. The service costs just $7 per month, and its ability to draw from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars franchise, and other blockbuster properties makes it a must-have service in the streaming nexus. From the latest releases to pricing and reviews, we’ve got all you need to know about Disney+ right here.