I tested it — this VPN works with Netflix and it’s $103 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
NordVPN

One of the best VPN deals right now also happens to be perfect if you’re keen to use Netflix and Disney+ on your travels. Currently, you can sign up for a standard NordVPN subscription for just $96 for the first two years saving you a huge $103 off the regular price of $199. Working out at just $4 per month, it’s likely cheaper than your regular coffee order. Here’s what you need to know about NordVPN before you sign up.

Why you should sign up for NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around and one of its key highlights is the fact that it enables you to watch shows even when you’re traveling abroad and geo-restrictions would ordinarily restrict you from watching your favorites. Each country offers different content with Disney+ and Netflix varying depending on where you’re traveling. That’s not always convenient if you’re midway through a season rewatch of something before heading on vacation. To circumvent this, simply connect to the streaming service via NordVPN and you can act like you’re still back home.

It’s simple to use as all you need to do is pick a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest. Alongside that, its VPN provides you with enhanced security so that you’re safer online with your browsing activity hidden from anyone snooping. There’s also malware protection as well as a tracker and ad blocker to further protect you while you browse. NordVPN also offers extra features such as split tunneling where you can choose which apps of yours need VPN protection and which trusted apps don’t so you’re in full control at all times. There’s also a Kill Switch feature that kicks in any time your VPN connection drops unexpectedly so you’re always fully protected without any surprises.

Packed with functionality, NordVPN is incredibly simple to use so anyone can figure it out. With thousands of servers, you can easily return home with it. While there isn’t a NordVPN free trial, being able to sign up to two years worth for just $96 is incredibly cheap with the price working out at just $4 per month. That’s a tiny amount for peace of mind and the ability to use Netflix and Disney+ on all your travels. Sign up for it today so you’re all good to go for future journeys or any time you’re using public Wi-Fi and want extra security.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
