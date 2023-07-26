Best VPN deals: Save on NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark

Pretty much all of us spend a lot of time online in some form these days. Whether you’re browsing online for fun, working from home, watching streaming services, or checking your finances through online banking, it’s important to be secure. That’s why it’s so vital that you have one of the best VPNs keeping you safe. For anyone new to understanding what a VPN is, it encrypts and reroutes your online activities through secure remote servers so that your data is protected as well as your identity. They’re simple to use but hugely helpful too. It’s smart to get the best deal so we’ve picked out the best VPN deals below to help you save big while also being safe online.

Surfshark — from $2.30/month, normally $13/month

One of the cheapest VPN options, Surfshark is still packed with features. It has multiple encryption protocols including OpenVPN UDP or TCP, IKEv2/IPsec, and WireGuard. It’s fairly speedy and it works with pretty much all devices you might want to use it with. There’s no limit on users or devices either. The basic package includes the VPN, ad blocker, and cookie pop-up blocker. Spend more and you also gain 24/7 antivirus protection, webcam protection, and malware protection too. There’s also identity protection on advanced plans.

Just as a straightforward VPN, having thousands of servers across dozens of countries makes it very flexible. Its app isn’t the most exciting looking but it’s simple to use and gets the job done.

IPVanish — from $3.33/month, normally $12/month

With more than 2,000 servers across over 75 locations around the world, IPVanish is excellent value. It has support for many encryption protocols like WireGuard, along with DNS leak protection and a kill switch that knocks you offline if your connection is broken. It also has a split tunneling feature so you can pick and choose what’s protected by the VPN and what doesn’t need to be.

While pretty much all VPNs promise that no logs are kept, IPVanish’s policy is independently audited by a third party so there’s peace of mind here. You can also enjoy as many connections as needed with no limit on user numbers or how many simultaneous connections are involved.

NordVPN — from $3.49/month, normally $13/month

A popular name in the VPN world, NordVPN is easily one of the best VPNs for Netflix. It promises a high-speed and secure VPN with servers available in 59 countries and the ability to protect up to six devices at once. Besides the obvious benefits of a VPN, it also includes malware protection and tracker and ad blocking too as standard. Sign up for one of the more advanced plans like Plus, Complete, or Ultimate, and you can also gain a password manager and data breach scanner. There’s even file encryption and cloud storage too.

NordVPN uses some of the toughest encryption protocols around such as IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, and NordLynx so it’s highly secure. It also works well with pretty much all computer and phone operating systems, as well as many streaming devices. You can even install it on a VPN router, which will route all your internet traffic through NordVPN without having to install and use the app on each individual device. This also allows you to bypass the six-user limit.

The cherry on top? NordVPN also has split tunneling so you can choose which traffic goes through the VPN and which is done directly. It allows you to whitelist certain activities like online gaming while keeping your browsing activity secure.

ExpressVPN — from $6.67/month, normally $13/month

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for gaming thanks to how fast its servers are. With servers across 94 countries, there is no shortage of options here. You can connect via up to eight simultaneous connections at once with ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol combining AES 256-bit leak-proof encryption with excellent connectivity. There’s also its TrustServer technology for keeping your data safe on the network’s server, automatically wiping all activity logs as soon as you sign off.

ExpressVPN also has split tunneling support like NordVPN, along with built-in threat-blocking. There’s support for mostly every device you can think of or you can install it to your router for easier use.

