Best printer deals: Laser and inkjet printers from $45

Every home office setup or student workstation will benefit from the addition of a printer. Whether you’re not willing to spend too much or you’re fine with splurging to enjoy the most advanced features, there’s surely an offer out there that will match your needs and budget. There’s an overwhelming number of printer deals in the market, so to help you get started, we’ve gathered some of the top bargains that you can shop right now, starting from just $45. You’ll need to be quick with your purchase though, as there’s no telling when these discounts will disappear.

Canon PIXMA TS202 inkjet printer — $45, was $50

Canon’s PIXMA line of printers is always present in our roundup of the best cheap printers because of products like the Canon PIXMA TS202 inkjet printer. For a very affordable price, you’ll be getting a printer that’s ideal for home of small business use, with up to 4800 x 1200 dots per inch color resolution when printing phots and documents on various paper types and sizes. Its rear paper tray can hold up to 60 sheets of plain paper, and it connects to your computer with a standard USB 2.0 port.

Epson Expression Home XP-5200 all-in-one inkjet printer — $100, was $130

Multifunction printers like the Epson Expression Home XP-5200 all-in-one inkjet printer make a lot of sense for home use, according to our printer buying guide. It functions as both a printer and a scanner, so not only will you save on costs, but it will also take up less space on your desk compared to buying both of these peripherals. The Epson Expression Home XP-5200 offers a printer resolution of up to 4800 x 1200, a scanner resolution of up to 2400 x 1200, and a 150-sheet paper tray. It also comes with a 2.4-inch color display for navigation and operation, supports wireless connections with iOS and Android devices, and offers hands-free printing with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s Siri.

Brother HL-L2390DW monochrome all-in-one laser printer — $160, was $190

Laser printers are more suited for printing documents with their faster print speeds and lower per-page costs, according to our comparison of laser versus inkjet. The Brother HL-L2390DW monochrome laser printer is a cheap but reliable option, as it also comes with copying and scanning functions. You can connect to the printer through wireless network and USB interfaces, so you can print from your computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet at 2400 x 600 dpi. It features a tray that can hold up to 250 sheets of paper, and the option for automatic two-sided printing.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer — $170, was $225

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer comes from the same line as the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e, which we’ve identified as the best all around printer for home and office in our roundup of the best printers. You’ll still be getting a printer resolution of up to 4800 x 1200, a scanner resolution of up to 1200 x 1200, and print speeds of up to 20 pages per minute in black and up to 10 pages per minute in color. Every purchase of the printer also comes with six months of HP Instant Ink, which will automatically send you new cartridges when you’re about to run out.

Brother MFC-L2710DW monochrome all-in-one laser printer — $220, was $250

The Brother MFC-L2710DW monochrome all-in-one laser printer provides speed with the capability to print up to 32 pages per minute, and efficiency with its automatic two-sided printing. You can connect the printer to a single computer through its USB port, or link it to multiple devices through wireless or Ethernet networks. Its tray can hold up to 250 sheets of paper, but it also offers a 50-sheet automatic document feeder that will reduce the time for copying or scanning multiple documents.

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdw wireless printer with fax — $349, was $639

For all of the functions that you may possibly need, go for the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdw wireless printer with fax. It’s designed for maximum productivity with its print, scan, copy, and fax functions, with printing speed of up to 42 pages per minute and the option for two-sided printing and scanning. The multifunction printer can support up to 10 users at a time, so it’s ideal for the whole family or for your small business, and it’s protected by HP Wolf Pro Security to prevent intruders from accessing the device.

