 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Olympic Gymnastics: Every Simone Biles event

By

Just one medal away from becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, Simone Biles joins other top competitors from around the world in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Biles, who is well regarded as the greatest ever in the sport, is certainly the headliner in Paris, but there will be elite individual talent to watch all over both the men’s and women’s sides for the next week.

In the United States, certain events will be televised live on either NBC or E!, but if you don’t have cable, there are a number of good options for watching a live stream of the gymnastics at the Olympics. Here’s everything you need to know:

Upcoming gymnastics events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

  • July 27: 5:00 a.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 1, E!, Peacock
  • July 27: 9:15 a.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 2, E!, Peacock
  • July 27: 10:45 a.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 2, NBC, Peacock
  • July 27: 2:00 p.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 3, E!, Peacock
  • July 28: 3:30 a.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 1, Peacock
  • July 28: 5:40 a.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 2, E!, Peacock
  • July 28: 8:50 a.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 3, E!, Peacock
  • July 28: 12:00 p.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 4, E!, Peacock
  • July 28: 3:00 p.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 5, E!, Peacock
  • July 29: 11:30 a.m. ET, Men’s team final, Peacock
  • July 30: 12:15 p.m. ET, Women’s team final, NBC, Peacock

Watch Olympics Gymnastics on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

While much of the gymnastics at the Olympics will be televised on regular cable, Peacock is by far the most comprehensive viewing option. Not only will it have a simulcast of everything that’s televised, but it also has everything that isn’t televised, including individual apparatus feeds for every relevant event. If something is happening at the Olympics (no matter the sport or event), it will stream on Peacock.

All you need is the most basic “Peacock Premium” tier. There’s no free trial, but it costs just $8 per month.

Is there a free Olympics Gymnastics live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are live-TV streaming services that all include both NBC (live in most markets) and E! as part of their extensive channel packages. Designed to replace cable, they can get a bit expensive as long-term options (though not as expensive as actual cable in most cases), but you can use a free trial to watch the Olympics at no cost.

The Fubo free trial will give you seven days of watching live TV unrestricted before you have to pay for your first month or cancel, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each offer five free days. Put that all together, and you can get through the entire Olympics without paying anything.

Of course, this option isn’t quite as comprehensive as Peacock, as you’ll only be able to watch what’s being televised. But it’s free, and you’ll still see all the biggest moments and events.

Watch the Olympics Gymnastics live stream from abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location and connect you to a digital server in another country. This lets you access content online as if you were actually in said country. This is relevant here because all of the aforementioned streaming services are U.S.-only, but if you’re abroad, you can use a VPN to connect to these services and stream the US Olympic broadcasts despite being somewhere else in the world.

We recommend NordVPN, which is fast, safe and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. But if you want some alternatives, you can also browse our rundowns of the best VPN services and best VPN deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Wimbledon 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
The grounds of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The tennis world once again turns its attention to the All England Club over the next two weeks, as the top players in the game compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. On the men's side, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz is back to defend his title, while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic is questionable as he recovers from knee surgery. For the women, none of the top three seeds -- Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryne Sabalenka -- have won here before, while No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova returns after her historic win last year.

In the United States, Wimbledon will be televised daily -- mostly on ESPN, though ESPN2 and ABC will also have some coverage. But if you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the tournament for free or cheap.
Is there a free Wimbledon 2024 live stream?

Read more
Tour de France 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
Professional cyclists riding down a road.

The unquestioned biggest race in cycling is back, with the top riders in the world set to take on the 2024 Tour de France. For the first time in 111th editions of the race, the finish will be in Nice instead of Paris, as the latter prepares to host the quickly upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

The race starts with Stage 1 on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 a.m. ET. In the United States, you can watch on Peacock (live coverage of every stage), NBC (live coverage of a few stages) or TV5Monde (French-speaking coverage of every stage).

Read more
NBA Draft 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
NBA basketball hoop on Dish Network

For the first time in 35 years, the 2024 NBA Draft will be split into multiple days. The first round takes place on Wednesday, June 25, while the second round will be on Thursday.

Round 1 (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, while Round 2 (Thursday, 4 p.m. ET start time) will be on ESPN. But if you don't have cable and want to stream NBA without cable, here are all the best ways you can watch a live stream of the NBA draft for free or cheap.
Is there a free NBA Draft 2024 live stream?

Read more