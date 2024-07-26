How to watch Olympic Gymnastics: Every Simone Biles event

Just one medal away from becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, Simone Biles joins other top competitors from around the world in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Biles, who is well regarded as the greatest ever in the sport, is certainly the headliner in Paris, but there will be elite individual talent to watch all over both the men’s and women’s sides for the next week.

In the United States, certain events will be televised live on either NBC or E!, but if you don’t have cable, there are a number of good options for watching a live stream of the gymnastics at the Olympics. Here’s everything you need to know:

Upcoming gymnastics events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

July 27: 5:00 a.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 1, E!, Peacock

July 27: 9:15 a.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 2, E!, Peacock

July 27: 10:45 a.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 2, NBC, Peacock

July 27: 2:00 p.m. ET, Men’s qualification, subdivision 3, E!, Peacock

July 28: 3:30 a.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 1, Peacock

July 28: 5:40 a.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 2, E!, Peacock

July 28: 8:50 a.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 3, E!, Peacock

July 28: 12:00 p.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 4, E!, Peacock

July 28: 3:00 p.m. ET, Women’s qualification, subdivision 5, E!, Peacock

July 29: 11:30 a.m. ET, Men’s team final, Peacock

July 30: 12:15 p.m. ET, Women’s team final, NBC, Peacock

Watch Olympics Gymnastics on Peacock

While much of the gymnastics at the Olympics will be televised on regular cable, Peacock is by far the most comprehensive viewing option. Not only will it have a simulcast of everything that’s televised, but it also has everything that isn’t televised, including individual apparatus feeds for every relevant event. If something is happening at the Olympics (no matter the sport or event), it will stream on Peacock.

All you need is the most basic “Peacock Premium” tier. There’s no free trial, but it costs just $8 per month.

Is there a free Olympics Gymnastics live stream?

Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are live-TV streaming services that all include both NBC (live in most markets) and E! as part of their extensive channel packages. Designed to replace cable, they can get a bit expensive as long-term options (though not as expensive as actual cable in most cases), but you can use a free trial to watch the Olympics at no cost.

The Fubo free trial will give you seven days of watching live TV unrestricted before you have to pay for your first month or cancel, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each offer five free days. Put that all together, and you can get through the entire Olympics without paying anything.

Of course, this option isn’t quite as comprehensive as Peacock, as you’ll only be able to watch what’s being televised. But it’s free, and you’ll still see all the biggest moments and events.

Watch the Olympics Gymnastics live stream from abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location and connect you to a digital server in another country. This lets you access content online as if you were actually in said country. This is relevant here because all of the aforementioned streaming services are U.S.-only, but if you’re abroad, you can use a VPN to connect to these services and stream the US Olympic broadcasts despite being somewhere else in the world.

We recommend NordVPN, which is fast, safe and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. But if you want some alternatives, you can also browse our rundowns of the best VPN services and best VPN deals.