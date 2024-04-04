 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Disney+ reveals the first trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Blair Marnell
By
Barriss Offee in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.
Lucasfilm

In 2022, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, a six-part series of animated shorts. A second season was announced soon after, and it’s now just a month away. However, the show has undergone a name change to Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, and it’s about to dive into even darker territory. Disney+ has dropped the first trailer for Tales of the Empire, and it chronicles the story of two women who embrace the Dark Side of the Force.

Tales of the Empire | Official Trailer | Disney+

One of the main characters of Tales of the Empire is Barriss Offee, with Meredith Salenger reprising the role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Barriss was once a member of the Jedi Order and the best friend of Ahsoka Tano. However, she betrayed the Jedi and Ahsoka when she framed her friend for a terrorist act as a protest against the Republic’s ongoing war. The trailer reveals that Barriss not only survived the Jedi purge that occurred in Revenge of the Sith, but she was recruited to join the Empire’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors.

Morgan Elsbeth in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.
Lucasfilm

The other main character in Tales of the Empire is Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who previously appeared in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. This series will explore Morgan’s origin story and establish why she joined the Empire under the command of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Recommended Videos

This season’s voice cast will also include Rya Kihlstedt as Lyn, aka the Fourth Sister, Wing T. Chao as Wing, Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor, and Matthew Wood as General Grievous.

Related

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on this year’s Star Wars Day, May 4th.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Disney+ and Hulu drop first trailer for Marvel’s Echo
Alaqua Cox in Echo.

Among the upcoming Marvel Studios original series, Echo has been one of the question marks because its leading character, Maya Lopez, is not a headlining heroine in Marvel's comics. However, the first trailer for Echo has been released by Disney+ and Hulu (which will both stream the series), and the first footage goes a long way towards winning us over by heavily leaning into the show's TV-MA rating. Especially when Maya's former guardian, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), brutally beats a man as Maya looks on.

Marvel Studios' Echo | Official Trailer | Disney+ and Hulu

Read more
One year ago, Andor changed Star Wars forever
Cassian Andor looks forward with purpose in Andor episode 3.

When Andor premiered one year ago this week, the general response to its first three episodes, which all dropped on Disney+ at the same time, was … interesting. While everyone seemed to welcome the Rogue One prequel with open arms and positive reviews, some were quick to express their concerns over the show’s pace. On the one hand, it’s not hard to see why. Andor's first three installments essentially serve as both the series' inciting incident and its prologue.

The show’s opening chapters split their time between flashbacks to Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) traumatic childhood on the war-torn planet of Kenari and the present-day fallout of his impulsive decision to kill a pair of Imperial-adjacent officials. It isn’t until the end of Andor’s third episode that his backstory has been fully fleshed out and he’s actually left his adoptive planet of Ferrix with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), the rebel leader who will jumpstart Cassian’s own radicalization. On paper, that might make it seem very little happens across Andor’s first three episodes.

Read more
Did Andor ruin Ahsoka, and maybe the entire Star Wars franchise, by being too good?
Ahsoka Tano holds one of her lightsabers in Ahsoka episode 4.

Disney+’s Ahsoka is a lot of things: A quasi-sequel to Star Wars Rebels, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, a rollicking space adventure. Above all else, though, Ahsoka is a show made by and for Star Wars fans. Created by George Lucas’ chosen protégé, Dave Filoni, the series is overflowing with details, Easter eggs, and characters from past Star Wars films and TV shows — namely, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels. These various references have all been collected in a story that seems designed to serve as the bridge between the Rebels finale and Filoni’s now-announced Star Wars crossover film, which will purportedly close out the New Republic story first introduced in The Mandalorian.

At the center of said story is the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and the Imperial Remnant’s quest to bring him back into the fold. That mission is the driving narrative force of Ahsoka, which pits the show’s heroes against those who wish to find Thrawn and rescue him from his years-long exile in a foreign galaxy. The series is, in other words, a lot less about Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her personal journey than its title would lead you to believe. In fact, of all of its concerns, Ahsoka’s characters feel increasingly less like its top priority.

Read more