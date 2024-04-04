Disney+ reveals the first trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

In 2022, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, a six-part series of animated shorts. A second season was announced soon after, and it’s now just a month away. However, the show has undergone a name change to Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, and it’s about to dive into even darker territory. Disney+ has dropped the first trailer for Tales of the Empire, and it chronicles the story of two women who embrace the Dark Side of the Force.

Tales of the Empire | Official Trailer | Disney+

One of the main characters of Tales of the Empire is Barriss Offee, with Meredith Salenger reprising the role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Barriss was once a member of the Jedi Order and the best friend of Ahsoka Tano. However, she betrayed the Jedi and Ahsoka when she framed her friend for a terrorist act as a protest against the Republic’s ongoing war. The trailer reveals that Barriss not only survived the Jedi purge that occurred in Revenge of the Sith, but she was recruited to join the Empire’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors.

The other main character in Tales of the Empire is Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who previously appeared in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. This series will explore Morgan’s origin story and establish why she joined the Empire under the command of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

This season’s voice cast will also include Rya Kihlstedt as Lyn, aka the Fourth Sister, Wing T. Chao as Wing, Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor, and Matthew Wood as General Grievous.

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on this year’s Star Wars Day, May 4th.

