 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Disney+ and Hulu drop first trailer for Marvel’s Echo

Blair Marnell
By

Among the upcoming Marvel Studios original series, Echo has been one of the question marks because its leading character, Maya Lopez, is not a headlining heroine in Marvel’s comics. However, the first trailer for Echo has been released by Disney+ and Hulu (which will both stream the series), and the first footage goes a long way towards winning us over by heavily leaning into the show’s TV-MA rating. Especially when Maya’s former guardian, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), brutally beats a man as Maya looks on.

D’Onofrio is everywhere in this trailer, which furthers the show’s connection to Daredevil. Charlie Cox will also reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in this series ahead of the upcoming revival show, Daredevil: Born Again. While Cox doesn’t appear in the trailer, the footage reveals that Fisk survived his violent encounter with Maya (Alaqua Cox) at the end of Hawkeye when she shot him and left him for dead. But she apparently blinded Fisk in one eye.

Recommended Videos

Maya followed Fisk’s lead and she was formerly a leader in his criminal organization. She only turned on Fisk after discovering that he was personally responsible for the death of her father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon). When Echo picks up, Maya has returned to her hometown in Oklahoma in an attempt to get away from her past.

Alaqua Cox in Echo.
Marvel Studios

Chaske Spencer co-stars as Henry, with Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, and Devery Jacobs as Bonnie.

Related

All episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024. But it should be noted that Echo will only be on Hulu until April 9.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
What is Disney Plus: plans, price, and everything else you should know
The Disney Plus app interface on a smart TV.

Despite launching in November of 2019, Disney Plus has become a leading stalwart in the streaming service space. Boasting one of the best libraries of movies and TV shows around -- including some of the best original series from the likes of the MCU and Star Wars franchises -- Disney+ has shot up to 129.8 million subscribers worldwide as of February 2022. That puts it toe to toe with the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and others.

Despite a library that isn't quite as large as Netflix, Disney+ makes up for it in quality. It's the exclusive streaming platform for a significant portion of Disney's massive content archive and the only place to see new originals like Andor, Obi-wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, and WandaVision. Plus, with content from National Geographic and deals that can also net you Hulu and ESPN+ for one price, Disney+ is a formidable service.

Read more
Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, and Dave Baustista as Nebula, Star-Lord, and Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,

Until Barbie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came along, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the hit of the summer. But $359 million domestically and $845 million worldwide is nothing to sneeze at! In a year where Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania face-planted and The Flash became one of the biggest bombs in cinematic history, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proved that superhero fans will still show up and keep coming back for a good movie.

This movie marks the end of writer and director James Gunn's stint at Marvel, which began in 2014 with the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie. This is somewhat ironic because Gunn was fired at one point from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over offensive tweets that he had written a decade previously, only to be hired back a year later after he was already lined up to helm The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. Pictures. That's why it took so long for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to come to fruition. Now that Gunn's commitment to this film is over, he is devoting his full attention to acting as DC Studios' co-CEO and the writer and director of Superman: Legacy.

Read more
Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Loki season 2 trailer
Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston stand in front of a desk in Loki season 2.

Tom Hiddleston is being pulled through time in the season 2 trailer for Marvel Studios’ Loki, and if what he witnessed was true, "There is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."

Hiddleston returns for season 2 as Loki, the god of mischief recruited to work for the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to monitor and fix the timeline. In the season 1 finale, the timeline was thrown into complete disarray after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) stabs He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), leading to the creation of the multiverse.

Read more