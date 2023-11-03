Disney+ and Hulu drop first trailer for Marvel’s Echo

Among the upcoming Marvel Studios original series, Echo has been one of the question marks because its leading character, Maya Lopez, is not a headlining heroine in Marvel’s comics. However, the first trailer for Echo has been released by Disney+ and Hulu (which will both stream the series), and the first footage goes a long way towards winning us over by heavily leaning into the show’s TV-MA rating. Especially when Maya’s former guardian, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), brutally beats a man as Maya looks on.

D’Onofrio is everywhere in this trailer, which furthers the show’s connection to Daredevil. Charlie Cox will also reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in this series ahead of the upcoming revival show, Daredevil: Born Again. While Cox doesn’t appear in the trailer, the footage reveals that Fisk survived his violent encounter with Maya (Alaqua Cox) at the end of Hawkeye when she shot him and left him for dead. But she apparently blinded Fisk in one eye.

Maya followed Fisk’s lead and she was formerly a leader in his criminal organization. She only turned on Fisk after discovering that he was personally responsible for the death of her father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon). When Echo picks up, Maya has returned to her hometown in Oklahoma in an attempt to get away from her past.

Chaske Spencer co-stars as Henry, with Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, and Devery Jacobs as Bonnie.

All episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024. But it should be noted that Echo will only be on Hulu until April 9.

