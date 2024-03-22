Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that The Batman – Part II has been delayed to 2026. But while the Bat is away, The Penguin will play. Colin Farrell is reprising his role as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot from The Batman in an upcoming spinoff series from Max. The show reportedly takes place one week after the first film and in the shadow of the late crime boss, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Now, Oswald wants to be the new boss, and he’s almost got a clear path to the throne in the first teaser trailer from The Penguin.

The Penguin | Official Teaser | Max

Most of the teaser revolves around Oswald recounting the story of Rex Calabrese, an old-school mobster who was beloved by his neighborhood. Oswald is almost wistful as he talks about how Rex was remembered after his death as if he wants some of that love for himself. However, being the new boss of Gotham City means that Oswald will have to get his hands dirty. And there may not be a lot of love for the Penguin when that happens.

One of the most prominent figures standing in the way of Oswald’s ambitions is Carmine’s daughter, Sofia Falcone, as played by How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti. Sofia has her family connections to draw upon, but there are plenty of guys in the underworld who don’t want to take orders from a woman, even if she’s the daughter of their former boss. They may prefer to get behind Sofia’s brother, Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen).

Recommended Videos

Clancy Brown also stars in the series as a rival mob boss, Salvatore Maroni, with Michael Kelly as the Falcone family underboss, Johnny Vitti. Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Theo Rossi, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, David H. Holmes, Craig Walker, and Jared Abrahamson round out the cast.

The Penguin will premiere on Max this fall, but a specific date has not yet been set.

Editors' Recommendations