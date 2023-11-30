Anya Taylor-Joy brings the heat in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s first trailer

It’s not uncommon for directors to lose a step late in their careers. But George Miller seems to be a rare exception. Miller’s first feature-length film was actually the first Mad Max in 1979, and he revitalized his career in 2015 with the widely acclaimed sequel, Mad Max: Fury Road. Now, Fury Road is finally getting its prequel spinoff, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. And if the first trailer is any indication, Miller’s still got his signature touch at 78 years old.

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1

Charlize Theron originated the role of Imperator Furiosa in Fury Road as a reluctant ally to Mad Max (Tom Hardy), and she kind of stole the movie from him. For this prequel story, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the title role as a much younger Furiosa. And she’ll have her hands full in this postapocalyptic wasteland.

Warner Bros. has shed some light on the film’s plot with the following synopsis:

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. While two Tyrants war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she plots a way back home through the Wasteland.”

Chris Hemsworth co-stars in the film as Dementus, with Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, and Daniel Webber as War Boy. Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Quaden Bayles, and Lachy Hulme have also been cast in currently undisclosed roles.

Miller co-wrote the script for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with Nico Lathouris. The film will race into theaters on May 24, 2024.

