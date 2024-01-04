Furiosa: Why the Mad Max prequel is the most anticipated 2024 action movie

The post-apocalyptic Mad Max franchise was put on ice just as the acclaimed Fury Road reboot was fleshing out its world, but Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is finally set to release this year. Director George Miller’s prequel (Lorenzo’s Oil, Happy Feet), expands on the backstory of Imperator Furiosa, a character originally played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 reboot.

Before crossing paths with Tom Hardy’s Mad Max, Anya Taylor-Joy will play a younger Furiosa as she’s kidnapped from her home in the Green Place and thrust into a war between two Tyrants. While it still seems like it will be some time before a sequel to Fury Road finally premieres, this prequel seems like an exciting reason to delve back into this sci-fi dystopia. Between the star power of Taylor-Joy and Miller returning to the director’s chair, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has all the potential to be 2024’s most promising action movie and one of the most anticipated movies of 2024.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of this generation’s most exciting actors

While the Hollywood space has arguably reached a point where IPs sell tickets more than the actors on-screen, there are still some top talents around with weight to their names. Anya Taylor-Joy is easily among the current generation’s most exciting actors, backed by a diverse resume of movies from different genres.

From her theatrical debut in Robert Eggers’ chilling folk-horror period piece The Witch to her more recent roles, like Eggers’ historical action-thriller The Northman, Taylor-Joy has the talent and range to lead a story in the high-octane world of Mad Max. Even if big names attached to blockbuster movies aren’t always enough to sell audiences on a story anymore, the actress is a compelling choice for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and her performance will likely be a highlight of the prequel.

Chris Hemsworth gets to try his hand at the villain role

Best known for his role with Marvel Studios as the superhero Thor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth will now play a villain in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Hemsworth will take on the role of Warlord Dementus, the leader of a Biker Horde ravaging the Wasteland.

It seems like his character will provide some intriguing connective tissue to this universe and the story told in Mad Max: Fury Road, as Dementus was a rival to the villain Immortan Joe’s son in the tie-in video game. A younger version of Joe also makes an appearance in Furiosa, which feels appropriate considering where the titular heroine ends up in Fury Road. Dementus is described as a comedic and charismatic character, as far as villains in the Mad Max franchise go, with Hemsworth’s acting sensibilities seeming like a natural fit.

George Miller is back in the director’s chair from Fury Road

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1

For longtime fans of the franchise, George Miller’s returning to the director’s chair will surely be another selling point for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Miller spearheaded the original Mad Max trilogy with Mel Gibson in the leading role, as well as the 2015 reboot Fury Road. While it may be frustrating for fans to hear of the developments for a sequel to stall behind the scenes, having him back for the prequel inspires confidence, especially considering his experience with this franchise and talent for directing action-focused blockbusters.

Fury Road, in particular, was revered for being one of the greatest action movies of the modern era, acclaimed partly for its stunning set pieces. Miller undoubtedly has an eye for directing action sequences with stakes that feel sincere, and that’s also thanks to the investing stories and characters he depicts. For all its over-the-top action and bleak setting, these movies have an impressive level of worldbuilding and lore to them, making it interesting to think how the director will expand upon the mythos.

Mad Max: Fury Road is available to stream now on Max, and director George Miller and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024, in the United States.

