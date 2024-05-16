Watch 6 minutes of new footage from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga for free

It’s almost time to return to the Wasteland in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. On X (formerly Twitter), Odeon released nearly six minutes of new footage from Furiosa, which previews a vengeful Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role.

In the first section of the footage, “Her Odyssey Begins,” a young Furiosa (Alyla Browne) is traveling the Wasteland with her mother (Charlee Fraser). However, Furiosa is abducted by the leader of the Bike Horde, Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Before dying at the hands of Dementus, Furiosa’s mother urges her daughter to find and protect their home, “The Green Place of Many Mothers.”

In the second part, “A Warrior Awakens,” Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) allies with Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), who helps her navigate the Wasteland while teaching her skills to survive. In the final section, “Ride Into Vengeance,” Furiosa undertakes a revenge-filled quest against Dementus as she fights for her freedom and the right to return home.

🚨Furiosa Exclusive! – Watch brand new film footage from #FURIOSA💥 A chronicle fuelled by vengeance. See where it all started on May 24. FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA – only in Cinemas, book now at ODEON🔥📲 https://t.co/17fRl80Whb pic.twitter.com/PA5rB6M8Pf — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) May 16, 2024

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is produced and directed by George Miller on a script he co-wrote with Nico Lathouris. Furiosa is a spinoff and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Set 15 to 20 years before Fury Road, Taylor-Joy steps into the role of Furiosa, originally played by Charlize Theron. Furiosa’s ensemble also features Lachy Hulme, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, John Howard, Josh Helman, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber.

On May 15, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. After its premiere, Furiosa received a seven-minute standing ovation from the crowd.

With tears in her eyes, Anya Taylor-Joy accepts the FURIOSA ovation and then passes that adulation to George Miller pic.twitter.com/ffPrB0d85z — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 15, 2024

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters on May 24, 2024.

