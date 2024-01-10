Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more

Oh what a lovely day! Almost a decade after George Miller stunned the film-loving world with the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, the director is back with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film, which is a prequel to Fury Road, will focus on a younger Furiosa in the days before she tries to escape from Immortan Joe.

The film will be the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise, which now spans more than 40 years, going back to 1979. Up until now, every film in the franchise has focused on Max Rockatansky and his adventures through a dystopian wasteland. Here’s everything we know about this prequel spinoff, which will be the first entry in the franchise not built around Max.

What is the release date for Furiosa?

Furiosa is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024. The movie will be one of the two major releases set to debut over Memorial Day weekend, with the other being Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Fury Road was released on the same weekend in 2015, and went on to have a fairly successful run in theaters.

Fury Road‘s run ultimately extended all the way through Oscars season, though, as the movie managed to make a major stamp on awards season. Now, Furiosa will see how close it can come to repeating the prior movie’s success.

What is the plot of Furiosa?

Although many of the movie’s plot details are being kept under wraps, we do have a broad outline of what the movie will be about thanks to its official synopsis:

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Of course, we know already that Fury Road chronicles Furiosa’s attempts to return to the Green Place, and to the only real home that she ever knew. This movie appears to be about how she was ripped away from that beautiful paradise to begin with, and her initial plans to eventually make a journey back there.

Who is in the cast of Furiosa?

Because this movie is a prequel to Fury Road, almost the entire cast will be composed of newbies to the Mad Max saga. Anya Taylor-Joy is set to take over the role of Furiosa from Charlize Theron, and has already established herself as one of the stars of her generation thanks to roles in The Queen’s Gambit, The Witch, and many other movies and TV shows. She’ll be joined by Chris Hemsworth, who is set to play the movie’s villain, Warlord Dementus. Dementus will be a bit of a shift for Hemsworth, who is best known to audiences all over the world for playing Thor in the Marvel universe for the last 10 years.

Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy will be joined by Tom Burke, Alyla Browne. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson, who played Rictus Erectus and the Organic Mechanic, respectively, in Fury Road, are returning to those roles for Furiosa.

Is there a trailer for Furiosa?

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1

The first trailer for Furiosa was released on November 30, 2023, and featured some additional context for viewers who want to learn as much as possible about what Furiosa will be about.

“45 years after the collapse, a young Furiosa is taken from her family. She will devote the rest of her life to finding her way home. This is her odyssey.”

The trailer features imagery of the wasteland — and of plenty of tricked-out cars — which will be familiar to anyone who loved Fury Road. It remains to be seen exactly how similar Furiosa will be to Fury Road in terms of its plotting. The trailer certainly leans into action, though, suggesting to fans of the franchise that it will have a lot in common with Fury Road.

Will Furiosa play in theaters?

Although it may eventually make its way to streaming, Furiosa‘s initial run will be exclusively in theaters, where it seems likely to perform fairly well at the box office. Fury Road‘s reputation as one of the greatest action movies ever made has only grown in the years since the first movie’s debut, so Furiosa may wind up spending several months playing exclusively in theaters before it ultimately heads to streaming.

While it’s impossible to say for sure where the movie might eventually wind up when it becomes available to stream, it seems likely to land on Max, given that it’s a Warner Bros. release.

