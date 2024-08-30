3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (August 30-September 1)

Labor Day weekend is here, giving you an extra day or two to unwind. You could read a book, do some household chores, or go to the movie theaters to catch up on some summer hits like Alien: Romulus or Trap.

If you want to stay at home, there are plenty of options to choose from with your HBO and Max subscriptions. Furiosa just started streaming, but that’s been praised enough. Here are three movies, two from the ’90s and one from 2017, that deserve some love and attention.

Great Expectations (1998)

Most period adaptations of great works of English literature color in between the lines: they are faithful to the source material, frequently cast English actors for the lead roles, and have traditional symphonic scores. That’s why the 1998 version of Great Expectations is so special. The director, a pre-Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuarón, takes the beloved Charles Dickens novel, modernizes it, cuts it in half, makes it vital and, dare I say it, sexy.

It helps when you have Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow, both at the height of their late ’90s fame and beauty, as the two young lovers Finn (Pip in the book) and Estella. Like the book, the film traces their burgeoning relationship from childhood, when prepubescent orphan Finn falls in love with her, to young adulthood, when Estella has sworn off all real love with men due to Nora Dinsmoor’s (Anne Bancroft) corrupt influence. Great Expectations isn’t, well, great, but it’s always interesting, and the film looks and sounds beautifully romantic and strange.

Great Expectations is streaming on Max.

Gattaca (1997)

One of the most underrated movies of the 1990s, Gattaca imagines a world where your genetic code predetermines your entire life. In the not-too-distant future, naturally born children are socially outcast while those born with scientifically enhanced traits take top positions in society. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) was born with a bad heart, so his social standing is not that great, while his genetically engineered brother, Anton Freeman (Loren Dean), got all of the advantages Vincent can only dream of.

As an adult, Vincent strikes a deal with a paralyzed athlete, Jerome Eugene Morrow (Jude Law), to pass his genetic material off as his own and earn a place among the Gattaca space program. But just as Vincent is about to escape to the stars, a brutal murder at the program threatens to expose his true identity as damaged goods. And guess who’s leading the murder investigation? That’s right, it’s Vincent’s own brother, Anton.

Gattaca is streaming on Max.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Despite a stellar cast featuring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and Saltburn breakout Barry Keoghan in front of the camera, and acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos in the director’s chair, The Killing of a Sacred Deer didn’t get the attention it deserved when it was released in 2017. That’s a shame, as the movie is a cool thriller that’s intelligent, brutal, and unforgettable. Don’t watch it if you have exactly two children.

Famous cardiac surgeon Steven Murphy (Farrell) lives an ideal suburban life with his loving wife, Anna (Kidman), and two children, Kim and Bob. But one fateful day, Steven’s idyllic life is upended with the arrival of Martin Lang (Keoghan), a weird teenager with a mysterious connection to Steven’s past. What does Martin want from Steven? No spoilers, but it’s pretty simple, and what he asks of Stephen is every parent’s nightmare come true.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is streaming on Max.