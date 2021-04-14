A good mystery film is a rare cinematic treat. They’re the kinds of movies that quite capably cross genres, age, era, and cultural divides — for regardless of viewership, we’re all watching for the same reason: We want answers. The best mystery films will have us begging for them from the moment the first act wraps until the credits roll. If you’re a Netflix subscriber and relish a quiet evening in with a mystery flick, you’ll be glad to know that the streaming giant is packed with hundreds of options from the more-than-flexible category. Here’s a roundup of the best mystery films on Netflix this month.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Teenager Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is the exceptional younger sister of world-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). When her mother disappears on Enola’s 16th birthday, the intelligent youth uses all of her mystery-solving abilities to track down the Holmes matriarch, all while unearthing a deeper conspiracy at play in Victorian-era London. Featuring a stellar lead performance from Brown as the titular character, Enola Holmes is a quick-on-its-feet adaptation of the first book in author Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries series. And, like any major film success, there’s already a sequel in the works.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Stars: Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 123 minutes

Unknown (2011)

After a car crash that sends him into a four-day coma, Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) can’t convince anyone of his identity. Worse is that there’s an army of assassins hellbent on taking the bio-technician down. Desperate to uncover the truth behind the price on his head, Martin finds himself at the center of a high-stakes conspiracy, orchestrated by a ruthless terrorist organization. Action-laced and packed with plenty of questions we need answers to, Unknown is perhaps best recognized as another Liam Neeson action-star vehicle, but there’s more than meets the eye here. It’s atmospheric and engaging — we highly recommend.

Rotten Tomatoes: 55%

Stars: Liam Neeson, January Jones, Diane Kruger

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 113 minutes

Shutter Island (2010)

Based on Dennis Lehane’s 2003 novel of the same name, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island stars Leonardo DiCaprio as U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels. Dispatched to the island facility Ashecliffe Hospital with his partner Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo), the two investigators are tasked with finding an escaped murderess from the maze-like asylum. As their case deepens, Teddy and Chuck unearth a trail of clues that points to a series of disturbing events that occurred on the hospital grounds. As Teddy begins experiencing horrid flashbacks to his time at war and visions of his wife’s demise, the plot begins to thicken in ways the determined U.S. Marshal could never imagine. A tense and visceral thriller from start to finish, Shutter Island is just as engrossing more than a decade after its initial release.

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley

Director: Martin Scorsese

Rating: R

Runtime: 138 minutes

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) and a teenager named Martin (Barry Keoghan) are not friends or family, but “uncomfortably close” is a phrase one might use to describe their dynamic. As their strained relationship begins intruding more and more on the socialite doctor’s livelihood, Steven advises Martin to stop visiting him. Well, it turns out you should keep your enemies close, as Martin has a horrific plan for the doctor’s well-to-do family, a malicious act centered on Steven’s children. If Steven doesn’t do as Martin says, the consequences will be dire. The Killing of a Sacred Deer offers no concrete answers to the blasphemous and bizarre mystery that unfolds over two hours, but it’s one that’ll stay in your brain for weeks and months afterward.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Stars: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Raffey Cassidy

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Rating: R

Runtime: 121 minutes

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Based on Shirley Jackson’s 1962 novel of the same name, We Have Always Lived in the Castle follows Merricat (Taissa Farmiga) and Constance Blackwood (Alexandra Daddario), two sisters living in the titular family chateau with their dear Uncle Julian (Crispin Glover). When their cousin Charles (Sebastian Stan) arrives at the estate, the charismatic swindler isn’t subtle in revealing his intentions to claim the family fortune. But as Merricat begins retaliating against her malicious relative, the castle becomes less of an empowering stronghold for the Blackwood sisters and more of an imposing prison. Director Stacie Passon delivers a fitting homage to Shirley Jackson’s novel, complete with a quiet narrative and towering visuals that make us feel trapped in this dark fable world.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Stars: Taissa Farmiga, Alexandra Daddario, Crispin Glover

Director: Stacie Passon

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 96 minutes

Earthquake Bird (2019)

Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander) is an American translator working at a Japanese manufacturing company. Suspected of foul play when her expat friend Lily (Riley Keough) goes missing, Lucy is questioned by authorities. But as the third person in a love triangle with Lily and a local photographer, Teiji Matsuda (Naoki Kobayashi), Lucy believes the latter to be at fault for Lily’s disappearance, a theory she’ll have a more-than-difficult time selling to Japanese law enforcement. A fine blend of mystery, melodrama, and thriller elements, Earthquake Bird is a Netflix exclusive, and a polished one at that. Slightly formulaic, its lack of groundbreaking originality is made up for by the acting chops of both Vikander and Keough.

Rotten Tomatoes: 50%

Stars: Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Jack Huston

Director: Wash Westmoreland

Rating: R

Runtime: 107 minutes

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

In this highly stylized adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s acclaimed 2005 novel, director David Fincher and scribe Steven Zaillian deliver a gritty and ultra-tense mystery-thriller. Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), a financial reporter, is suffering from a defamation suit brought against him by one Hans-Erik Wennerström (Ulf Friberg). The only saving grace may be a left-field offer from wealthy magnate Henrik Vanger (Christopher Plummer). In exchange for evidence against Hans-Erik, Vanger tasks Blomkvist with investigating the 40-year-old disappearance of his niece. Working alongside Blomkvist is the volatile hacker-genius, Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), the woman who researched Blomkvist for Henrik. One of the densest and most rewarding entries of our roundup — and buttressed by a powerful score from Fincher regulars Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will keep your head spinning and heart racing through its two-hour-plus runtime.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Stars: Rooney Mara, Daniel Craig, Robin Wright

Director: David Fincher

Rating: R

Runtime: 158 minutes

Lost Girls (2020)

Based on a true and long-spanning unsolved crime, Lost Girls stars Amy Ryan as Mari Gilbert, the mother of teenager Shannan Gilbert (Sarah Wisser). When her child goes missing, Mari urges Long Island authorities to track down the girl. Taking matters into her own hands, Mari discovers that her daughter’s whereabouts may be linked to a series of unsolved cases involving a number of murdered sex workers. A moody narrative that negates over-sensationalizing the crime that inspired it in favor of authentic character work, Lost Girls leans on the strength of its small ensemble cast and Liz Garbus’ minimalist directing style to ensnare, enrage, and devastate us.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Stars: Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke

Director: Liz Garbus

Rating: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

