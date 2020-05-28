Best rom-coms on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime comes with a lot of cool perks, but the best may just be Amazon Prime Video. Amazon’s massive streaming service offers movies, TV shows, and documentaries, both new and old, made for absolutely any audience. Plus, they keep refreshing their offerings every month, so there’s always something new and exciting to watch.

If you’re looking for something to watch, Amazon Prime Video has tons of options available, especially if you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy. From long-separated lovers rekindling their romance to love triumphing in the face of adversity, Amazon Prime Video is a treasure trove of good feelings — plus, of course, plenty of laughs. Grab some red wine and your favorite blanket, because these are the best romantic comedies on Amazon Prime.

After a separation from her husband, single mom Alice (Reese Witherspoon) opens her guest house to three young filmmakers to bring some warmth and excitement back into her life. She doesn’t expect to find a new family and a new romance. Home Again is about creating your own family and picking up the pieces and moving on after your life takes a hit.

She’s Out of My League is a charming comedy about a nice guy who gets the perfect girl. Baruchel’s nervous charm makes him easy to root for, and it’s pretty easy to see why he’d be nervous around co-star Alice Eve. You don’t wonder what she sees in him, though; these two have great chemistry and play characters who provide a perfect balance to one another — even if it blows everybody else’s minds.

This contemporary fairy tale is set against the backdrop of a beautiful garden in London and centers on the unlikely friendship between a reclusive, dreamy young woman and a cranky widower. Bella (Jessica Brown Findlay) dreams of writing children’s books, but when she’s facing eviction over her neglected, overwhelming garden, she has to enlist the help of her grumpy, loveless next-door neighbor (Tom Wilkinson). Together, they restore the garden to its glory and discover a powerful connection.

The Birdcage is a vibrant, charmingly silly comedy about a flamboyantly gay couple (Nathan Lane and Robin Williams) who agree to pretend to be a conventional family so their son can win the approval of his bride-to-be’s family. The couple owns a drag nightclub in Palm Beach, Florida, and their son’s fiancee’s father (Gene Hackman) happens to be a conservative senator and the co-founder of the Committee for Moral Order. As you might expect, the two sets of parents don’t necessarily see eye to eye on everything, and the resulting chaos is wonderful. Williams and Lane shine as deeply human, hilarious characters who love their son but will not be treated with anything but respect.

An Amazon Original, Life Itself tells one couple’s astonishing, multigenerational love story across decades and continents. Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde turn in outstanding performances as partners, whose college romance in New York City evolves into romance and parenthood, and creates unexpected twists that have reverberations across the universe.

His Girl Friday ushered a new idea into Hollywood: A screwball comedy that’s also a romantic comedy. Cary Grant stars as a veteran newspaper editor who learns that his star reporter ex-wife, Hildy (Rosalind Russell), is engaged to a new man. He becomes intent on winning her back, convincing Hildy to go with him to track down one last story before she gets married. Naturally, they rekindle their love on the trail of a new mystery and rediscover the chemistry that made them click before.

Bridget Jones’s Diary still holds up as one of the great rom-coms of the 21st century. Renée Zellweger has won two Oscars, and yet, somehow, Bridget Jones might be her greatest character ever. Zellweger turns the charm all the way up to 11 as charismatic everywoman Bridget Jones, making it no surprise that Hugh Grant and Colin Firth just can’t seem to quit her. It’s a timeless love triangle that sets two of Britain’s most desirable leading men against one another in a hilarious romp of non-stop fun.

The Oscar-nominated film The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship of Kumail Nanjiani and his writing partner and wife, Emily Gordon. Nanjiani, a Pakistani-born comedian from a traditional family, falls in love with grad student Emily but struggles to deal with the familial culture clash. When Emily falls sick with a mysterious illness, he starts to have a change of heart, though. Ultimately, The Big Sick is a beautiful, lighthearted exploration of loving someone — or falling in love with someone — even during low times.

Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan shine in this easy-to-watch, feel-good love story. When Wallace (Radcliffe), a man with a long string of bad relationships, strikes up an instant friendship with Chantry (Kazan), he unfortunately discovers that she happens to live with her longtime boyfriend. Rather than fall in love, they try to figure out what it means to be best friends with your soul mate. Being friends is often harder than being lovers, and this fun film dares to ask, “What if they are just meant to be friends?”

Many people make a very big, very public deal about their journey to run a marathon. This movie is the realistic depiction of what really happens when those people set off on that journey. Jillian Bell stars as an overweight woman who sets out to train for and run the New York marathon, believing that by getting in shape, she will change her life for the better. However, she finds that the changes that come are negative as well as positive. Brittany realizes that many of her issues are related to who she is inside rather than how she looks on the outside. It strikes a nice balance between drama and comedy and reminds the audience that you can’t move forward in life if you can’t first learn to love yourself.

