Romantic comedies, aka rom-coms, are the perfect movies to put on when you want to curl up with someone special, with the family, or even to watch on your own. But they can also be pretty hit or miss. So which rom coms are worth watching?

To help you skip the duds and get to the good stuff, we’ve combed through Netflix to find the absolute best choices the service has to offer. Enjoy!

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

This movie may not be technically classified as a romantic comedy — it’s more of an action-comedy with a romantic foundation. And in our book, that’s a pretty great mix. Based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the title character (Michael Cera) has to battle his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes before he can win her heart. As a slacker musician, he has his work cut out for him as he fights everyone from a Hollywood actor to a super-powered vegan. Released in 2010, the film has garnered a cult following for its savvy mix of comedy, surrealist action, and heart.

Y Tu Mama Tambien

If you’re looking for something different from the typical sappy rom-com, this classic Mexican erotic drama mixes a unique and compelling story with liberal sex scenes. Directed by Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Roma), it’s a coming-of-age tale about two teenage boys who go on a wild ride with an unhappily married woman. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna, and Marbel Verdu, it was released in English-speaking markets in 2002. The film, which translates to “And Your Mother Too,” earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Chasing Amy

From 1997, this Kevin Smith vehicle stars the director’s frequent collaborators, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, and Joey Lauren Adams. The film tells the story of a comic artist (Affleck) who falls for another comic book artist, Alyssa (Adams) after the two meet at a convention. There’s only one issue: She’s a lesbian. The story takes some funny turns but don’t be fooled: It’s all about tender romance at its core. It was lauded for its humor, performances, and direction, and even led to the spin-off Jay and Silent Bob films.

Punch-Drunk Love

One of Adam Sandler’s best dramatic performances, this black comedy is another twist on the typical rom-com. Barry Egan (Sandler) is a wealthy entrepreneur with severe social anxiety who falls for a new woman, but must protect himself from people trying to extort him amidst the whirlwind romance. Critics loved the film, and following his turn in Uncut Gems, it’s worth a watch to truly appreciate Sandler’s acting talent beyond the silly voices and lackluster comedies.

She’s Gotta Have It

Written and directed by Spike Lee, this film helped launch his career back in 1986. In the Mama Mia-like premise, a young woman is dating three men at the same time, each very different from one another. She likes them all for different reasons and thus finds it difficult to commit to just one. Far ahead of its time, the film is more about self-love than anything else. Follow it up with Lee’s 2017 modern series adaptation of the film, also available on Netflix.

Obvious Child

This isn’t one of the better-known films on the list, but it was well-received by viewers and critics. Released in 2014, it stars Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation) as a stand-up comedian who has a one-night stand with a man after breaking up with her boyfriend. The drunken encounter results in pregnancy, after which she decides to get an abortion. The film was lauded for its ability to tackle the sensitive subject matter with “maturity, honesty, and wit.”

Sleeping with Other People

This 2015 film might actually be considered the antithesis of rom-coms. Starring Jason Sudeikis, Alison Brie, Natasha Lyonne, Amanda Peet, and Adam Scott, it’s about a woman suffering from sexual addiction who has a budding friendship and casual relationship with a man who has commitment issues. Heralded for its fresh and witty dialogue, the film features cheating, hook-ups, and a lot of back and forth. But in the end, it’s a compelling love story that’s well worth the ride.

Chocolat

Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) moves to a French village with her young daughter and opens a small chocolate shop that breathes new life into the repressed town. Despite backlash against her beliefs and lifestyle, and conflicts with those who oppose her, she develops friendships with the people there. She eventually meets a man she falls in love with named Roux (Johnny Depp). It’s a classic film, garnering five Academy Award nominations, and it’s well worth watching for the scenery alone, let alone the story.

Her

This 2013 science-fiction film was written, directed, and produced by Spike Jonze and stars Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson (in voice only). The brilliantly written film takes a modern look at love as a lonely and depressed man named Theodore (Phoenix) falls for an artificially intelligent virtual assistant. He becomes fascinated with the assistant’s ability to learn and adapt, quickly developing an emotional “relationship” with her as a trusted confidante. While there’s less of a comedic tone to this film, it’s a great compromise for those looking for a love story beyond the norm.

About Time

Starring Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson, and Bill Nighy, this 2013 British film blends traditional rom-com themes with a sci-fi twist. The film follows Gleeson as a young man who discovers he can travel through time. In doing so, he hopes to change his past to improve his love life, taking us on a journey of his most poignant moments and deepest regrets. Also featuring Margot Robbie and Vanessa Kirby, the film is a bit sappy, but great performances and an intriguing plot carry it through for a heartwarming watch.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Arguably Renee Zellweger’s most notable role, this film about a 30-something single career woman in London who’s looking for love is based on the 1996 novel of the same name. Considered to be a reimagining of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the quirky Jones (Zellweger) struggles with her self-image, her obsession with her boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), and a potential relationship with the uppity man her mother wants her to date, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Filled with hilarity, a touching love story, and wonderful performances all around, Zellweger received an Academy Award nomination for the role.

Groundhog Day

You might not initially think of this classic 1993 fantasy-comedy as a love story, but at its core, it’s as much a love story as any film you’ll see. Directed by the late Harold Ramis and starring Bill Murray, the film follows Murray as Phil Connors, a grumpy TV weatherman who loathes having to report on the annual Groundhog Day event in a small town. But on this fateful journey to Punxatany, PA, he gets stuck in a time loop, finding himself reliving the same day over and over again. Each time, he approaches the day differently, including the way he deals with his producer Rita (Andie MacDowell), for whom he begins to develop feelings. More comedic than romantic, it offers a subtle-yet-touching love story.

Isn’t it Romantic

This 2019 film starring Rebel Wilson is the perfect rom-com for those who don’t really like rom coms. The satirical fantasy film pokes fun at just about every rom-com trope there is. Natalie (Wilson) despises romantic comedies, until she finds herself transported to a cliched version of one where she can live out all of her fantasies. You’ll find yourself nodding and laughing along at all of the predictable elements that the film mocks. It also stars Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Julianne (Julia Roberts) had a college pact with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) that the pair would marry one another if they weren’t married by 28. At age 27, she gets a call from Michael that he’s engaged and finds herself struggling to deal with her perceived romantic feelings for him while also serving as his fiance Kimmy’s (Cameron Diaz) maid of honor. A story about friendship, love, jealousy, and letting go, it will have you both laughing and crying. Look out for the memorable scene involving a rendition of Diana King’s I Say a Little Prayer (For You).

