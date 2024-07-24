10 best true crime shows on Netflix right now (July 2024)

What sets Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer apart from other true crime docuseries about serial killers is that it shifts the spotlight to two officers who become obsessed with taking down this vicious killer. As Richard Ramirez was ravaging Los Angeles and no one knew when or where he would strike next (nor who he was), these men worked tirelessly against the clock to try and catch him, at great expense to their personal lives. Every time they felt they were on his tail, Ramirez was able to thwart their attempts at capture.

It all culminates in an explosive ending where Ramirez is eventually identified and captured. He was then weirdly glorified as all the public could talk about was his chiseled good looks. It was difficult to reconcile the heinous things he had done with the seemingly normal, handsome-looking man he was revealed to be. What’s great about Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is that it sheds more light on how devastating this work can be for those who are desperately trying to stop a killer like Ramirez, and how much cases like this affect them not only during an investigation, but long after.