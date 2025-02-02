10 best shows based on true crimes, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. American Crime Story (2016-) 9. The Staircase (2022) 8. Black Bird (2022) 7. Unbelievable (2019) 6. The Dropout (2022) 5. Inventing Anna (2022) 4. Landscapers (2021) 3. When They See Us (2019) 2. Monster (2022) 1. Narcos (2015-2017)

Some of the best true crime shows of all time are based on true stories. When done right, these true crime series can offer captivating dives into notorious cases that can leave viewers questioning the world around them. The TV shows feature raw portrayals of the perspectives of criminal minds, the systemic failures that contribute to the cases, and the narratives of those caught in the middle.

From the riveting The Dropout to the popular Narcos, the greatest true crime shows deliver their own unique lens into real-life horrors. These meticulously detailed retellings are often unsettling and unforgettable, shedding light on the harrowing true events they’re based on.

10. American Crime Story (2016-)

For fans of anthology series, American Crime Story is a must-see. Each season reimagines some of the most notorious crimes in modern history, exploring high-profile cases and the chaos that surrounded them. The first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, ensures that every detail of the courtroom drama is laid bare, from the “dream team” legal strategy to the racial and gender politics that ignited national debates. Season 2, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, shifts focus to the chilling spree that ended with the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez). The third and final season so far is titled Impeachment and explores the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, examining the political crisis and its effects.

American Crime Story offers a variety of narratives, with each season set up to feel like a time capsule that immerses audiences in the era in which its story is set. It doesn’t sensationalize or oversimplify, striking a balance more concerned with making every season feel like a tightly wound thriller that shows the several sides of the often complicated and emotional events they depict.

Stream American Crime Story on Hulu.

9. The Staircase (2022)

Adapted from one of the most talked-about true crime cases of all time, The Staircase is a chilling miniseries inspired by the 2001 death of Kathleen Peterson. Toni Collette plays Kathleen in the Max series, and Colin Firth is cast as Michael Peterson, the husband accused of murder after his wife is found dead at the base of a staircase in their North Carolina home. The rest of the show spirals into a tense courtroom drama that captures the fallout and the controversial details that came to light.

The Staircase is not the first time the true story has been portrayed in media before, with the infamous case previously being turned into a true crime documentary that brought more attention to the events it was based on. The 2022 miniseries is particularly engrossing thanks to Firth and Collette’s performances, and the behind-closed-doors family moments and flashbacks used to add more depth to the twisted story. There are even interspersed scenes of a French documentary crew chronicling the case — a meta touch inspired by the real-life documentary that became a cultural phenomenon.

Stream The Staircase on Max.

8. Black Bird (2022)

Based on the memoir In With the Devil by James Keene, Apple TV+’s Black Bird is one of its best miniseries to date. The six-episode show follows Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), a criminal sentenced to ten years in prison. He’s soon given a shot at freedom when he’s asked to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Keene must gain Hall’s trust and get him to confess the locations of his victims.

Egerton and Hauser are impeccably cast as the leads, with their dynamic anchoring the entire show. The growing tension between them as they play a dangerous psychological chess game will have viewers binge-watching the short series to see the outcome. Black Bird has a suffocating atmosphere that complements its exploration of the psyche of a killer and that of someone attempting to expose him without losing themselves in the process.

Stream Black Bird on Apple TV+.

7. Unbelievable (2019)

Netflix’s Unbelievable chronicles the true events behind a shocking miscarriage of justice after a woman reports being raped. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, the crime thriller miniseries follows Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), who finds herself being doubted by police and those closest to her after she tells them she was raped. Labeled a liar, Marie is charged with filing a false report, which changes her life. Years later, detectives Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) investigate a string of eerily similar cases that lead them back to Marie.

The 2019 show is a heartbreaking true crime story that unfortunately rings true today, with rape allegations being notoriously terrifying to pursue. Unbelievable is a sensitive yet powerful portrayal of the systemic flaws and societal biases that enable such injustices. It also successfully celebrates the courage of those who fight to correct them, just as the two determined detectives try their hardest to do.

Stream Unbelievable on Netflix.

6. The Dropout (2022)

The Dropout is a riveting miniseries that depicts the rise and fall of the controversial biotechnology company Theranos, particularly focusing on its founder, Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried). Based on the popular ABC News podcast, the show portrays Holmes’ transformation from an ambitious Stanford dropout to a promising CEO who could revolutionize healthcare with her blood-testing technology. As Theranos grows, cracks begin to show, exposing the ethical compromises and web of lies behind Holmes’ claims.

Holmes’ journey is a compelling look at Silicon Valley’s “fake it till you make it” culture, with The Dropout satirizing this through its character-driven story. It also unpacks the systemic enablers — investors, board members, and the media — who turned a blind eye to red flags in their rush to back the next big disruptor, putting millions at risk. For anyone interested in seeing the consequences of unchecked ambition and innovation at any price, The Dropout is a frustrating but necessary watch.

Stream The Dropout on Hulu.

5. Inventing Anna (2022)

Anna Sorokin’s story captivated the world and became a major hit for Netflix in 2022, with creator Shonda Rhimes expertly retelling the fascinating chain of events. The miniseries follows the experiences of the fake heiress (played by Julia Garner), who rebrands herself as the socialite Anna Delvey and charms her way into New York’s most elite circles. Meanwhile, the journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) is determined to learn Anna’s story, especially as she faces a dramatic downfall that leads to legal proceedings.

Julia Garner delivers a one-of-a-kind performance as Anna, capturing the fake socialite’s manipulative charm and bizarre accent. As viewers see her trick the city’s wealthiest, the show seemingly encourages fans to root for the protagonist by ridiculing her victims—this is also Inventing Anna‘s biggest flaw and a major point of criticism. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that the show has a distinct appeal as a window into an unseen world that’s shaken by one ambitious individual.

Stream Inventing Anna on Netflix.

4. Landscapers (2021)

Landscapers is an unconventional retelling of one of England’s strangest true crime cases. Created by Ed Sinclair, the miniseries depicts the story of a mild-mannered British couple, Susan and Christopher Edwards (played by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis). Their unassuming life, full of routines and perfectly normal from the outside, actually hides a dark secret: the bodies of Susan’s parents were buried in their garden.

The 2021 series is a real standout in the genre, with its narrative blending flashbacks and fantasy sequences to tell an unnerving story. Susan and Christopher are such an unlikely pair to commit such a crime, making it easy for viewers to feel invested in the events and reasons that would lead up to the grisly murders. Landscapers is twisted and dreamlike at the same time, with remarkable performances from Colman and Thewlis to top it all off.

Stream Landscapers on Max.

3. When They See Us (2019)

One of the best modern miniseries ever does justice to the true story of the Central Park Five. When They See Us portrays the events surrounding the wrongful conviction of five Black and Latino teenagers after a brutal assault in 1989. Told across four episodes, the Netflix series follows Antron McCray (Caleel Harris/Jovan Adepo), Kevin Richardson (Asante Blackk/Justin Cunningham), Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herisse/Chris Chalk), Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome), and Raymond Santana (Marquis Rodriguez/Freddy Miyares) from their initial arrests through their grueling trials, years of wrongful imprisonment, and eventual exoneration.

Created by Ava DuVernay, When They See Us is a powerful critique of systemic racism and a reminder of the failures of the justice system. It shows how coercive interrogations and prosecutorial misconduct took a toll on the lives of the boys and their families, who suffered for years. The series manages to be compassionate towards the group while also being unflinching in its commentary on the flawed judicial system that allowed this to happen in the first place.

Stream When They See Us on Netflix.

2. Monster (2022)

Netflix’s Monsters is a popular anthology series that depicts some of America’s most infamous crimes. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series began with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, centered on the notorious Milwaukee serial killer (played by Evan Peters) who murdered 17 young men. It recently expanded with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which retells the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons, Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch).

The streaming platform is the king of true crime series, and Monsters is just one of the latest testaments to that. Each season is meticulously crafted based on real events, with the goal of capturing the disturbed psyche of the perpetrators. The Emmy award-winning show became a huge hit for Netflix, and a third season titled The Original Monster has been confirmed to be about the killer Ed Gein (Charlie Hunnam).

Stream Monster on Netflix.

1. Narcos (2015-2017)

The infamous Pablo Escobar’s life is portrayed in an unprecedented way in Netflix’s sprawling crime saga, Narcos. The acclaimed show initially focuses on Escobar’s (Wagner Moura) meteoric rise in the 1980s as he built his drug empire that would expand well beyond the borders of Colombia. It also chronicles the DEA’s increasingly ambitious attempts at stopping him, with the show introducing crucial real-life authorities like Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) and Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal). Later seasons would focus on the Cali Cartel, led by cunning leaders who would change organized crime forever.

What sets Narcos apart is its extensiveness. Using actual events and archival footage to bolster its story, it creates a comprehensive picture of the historical events that would influence and shape the drug trade and law enforcement around the world. At its core, Narcos is a compelling drama and one of Netflix’s very best originals to date.

Stream Narcos on Netflix.