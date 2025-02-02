 Skip to main content
10 best shows based on true crimes, ranked

Taron Egerton walks through a prison yard in a scene from Black Bird.
Apple TV+

Some of the best true crime shows of all time are based on true stories. When done right, these true crime series can offer captivating dives into notorious cases that can leave viewers questioning the world around them. The TV shows feature raw portrayals of the perspectives of criminal minds, the systemic failures that contribute to the cases, and the narratives of those caught in the middle.

From the riveting The Dropout to the popular Narcos, the greatest true crime shows deliver their own unique lens into real-life horrors. These meticulously detailed retellings are often unsettling and unforgettable, shedding light on the harrowing true events they’re based on.

10. American Crime Story (2016-)

Characters from American Crime Story in court.
FX

For fans of anthology series, American Crime Story is a must-see. Each season reimagines some of the most notorious crimes in modern history, exploring high-profile cases and the chaos that surrounded them. The first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, ensures that every detail of the courtroom drama is laid bare, from the “dream team” legal strategy to the racial and gender politics that ignited national debates. Season 2, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, shifts focus to the chilling spree that ended with the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez). The third and final season so far is titled Impeachment and explores the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, examining the political crisis and its effects.

American Crime Story offers a variety of narratives, with each season set up to feel like a time capsule that immerses audiences in the era in which its story is set. It doesn’t sensationalize or oversimplify, striking a balance more concerned with making every season feel like a tightly wound thriller that shows the several sides of the often complicated and emotional events they depict.

Stream American Crime Story on Hulu.

9. The Staircase (2022)

Colin Firth wraps his arms around Toni Collette in The Staircase.
HBO

Adapted from one of the most talked-about true crime cases of all time, The Staircase is a chilling miniseries inspired by the 2001 death of Kathleen Peterson. Toni Collette plays Kathleen in the Max series, and Colin Firth is cast as Michael Peterson, the husband accused of murder after his wife is found dead at the base of a staircase in their North Carolina home. The rest of the show spirals into a tense courtroom drama that captures the fallout and the controversial details that came to light.

The Staircase is not the first time the true story has been portrayed in media before, with the infamous case previously being turned into a true crime documentary that brought more attention to the events it was based on. The 2022 miniseries is particularly engrossing thanks to Firth and Collette’s performances, and the behind-closed-doors family moments and flashbacks used to add more depth to the twisted story. There are even interspersed scenes of a French documentary crew chronicling the case — a meta touch inspired by the real-life documentary that became a cultural phenomenon.

Stream The Staircase on Max.

8. Black Bird (2022)

Paul Walter Hauser and Taron Egerton in Black Bird on Apple TV
Apple TV

Based on the memoir In With the Devil by James Keene, Apple TV+’s Black Bird is one of its best miniseries to date. The six-episode show follows Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), a criminal sentenced to ten years in prison. He’s soon given a shot at freedom when he’s asked to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Keene must gain Hall’s trust and get him to confess the locations of his victims.

Egerton and Hauser are impeccably cast as the leads, with their dynamic anchoring the entire show. The growing tension between them as they play a dangerous psychological chess game will have viewers binge-watching the short series to see the outcome. Black Bird has a suffocating atmosphere that complements its exploration of the psyche of a killer and that of someone attempting to expose him without losing themselves in the process.

Stream Black Bird on Apple TV+.

7. Unbelievable (2019)

Merritt Weaver and Toni Collette in Unbelievable.
Netflix

Netflix’s Unbelievable chronicles the true events behind a shocking miscarriage of justice after a woman reports being raped. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, the crime thriller miniseries follows Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), who finds herself being doubted by police and those closest to her after she tells them she was raped. Labeled a liar, Marie is charged with filing a false report, which changes her life. Years later, detectives Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) investigate a string of eerily similar cases that lead them back to Marie.

The 2019 show is a heartbreaking true crime story that unfortunately rings true today, with rape allegations being notoriously terrifying to pursue. Unbelievable is a sensitive yet powerful portrayal of the systemic flaws and societal biases that enable such injustices. It also successfully celebrates the courage of those who fight to correct them, just as the two determined detectives try their hardest to do.

Stream Unbelievable on Netflix.

6. The Dropout (2022)

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in a scene from The Dropout.
Hulu

The Dropout is a riveting miniseries that depicts the rise and fall of the controversial biotechnology company Theranos, particularly focusing on its founder, Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried). Based on the popular ABC News podcast, the show portrays Holmes’ transformation from an ambitious Stanford dropout to a promising CEO who could revolutionize healthcare with her blood-testing technology. As Theranos grows, cracks begin to show, exposing the ethical compromises and web of lies behind Holmes’ claims.

Holmes’ journey is a compelling look at Silicon Valley’s “fake it till you make it” culture, with The Dropout satirizing this through its character-driven story. It also unpacks the systemic enablers — investors, board members, and the media — who turned a blind eye to red flags in their rush to back the next big disruptor, putting millions at risk. For anyone interested in seeing the consequences of unchecked ambition and innovation at any price, The Dropout is a frustrating but necessary watch.

Stream The Dropout on Hulu.

5. Inventing Anna (2022)

Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin (Delvey) dressed in black and white from Inventing Anna on Netflix.
David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Anna Sorokin’s story captivated the world and became a major hit for Netflix in 2022, with creator Shonda Rhimes expertly retelling the fascinating chain of events. The miniseries follows the experiences of the fake heiress (played by Julia Garner), who rebrands herself as the socialite Anna Delvey and charms her way into New York’s most elite circles. Meanwhile, the journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) is determined to learn Anna’s story, especially as she faces a dramatic downfall that leads to legal proceedings.

Julia Garner delivers a one-of-a-kind performance as Anna, capturing the fake socialite’s manipulative charm and bizarre accent. As viewers see her trick the city’s wealthiest, the show seemingly encourages fans to root for the protagonist by ridiculing her victims—this is also Inventing Anna‘s biggest flaw and a major point of criticism. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that the show has a distinct appeal as a window into an unseen world that’s shaken by one ambitious individual.

Stream Inventing Anna on Netflix.

4. Landscapers (2021)

A woman sits in bed in Landscapers.
HBO

Landscapers is an unconventional retelling of one of England’s strangest true crime cases. Created by Ed Sinclair, the miniseries depicts the story of a mild-mannered British couple, Susan and Christopher Edwards (played by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis). Their unassuming life, full of routines and perfectly normal from the outside, actually hides a dark secret: the bodies of Susan’s parents were buried in their garden.

The 2021 series is a real standout in the genre, with its narrative blending flashbacks and fantasy sequences to tell an unnerving story. Susan and Christopher are such an unlikely pair to commit such a crime, making it easy for viewers to feel invested in the events and reasons that would lead up to the grisly murders. Landscapers is twisted and dreamlike at the same time, with remarkable performances from Colman and Thewlis to top it all off.

Stream Landscapers on Max.

3. When They See Us (2019)

Three people standing in court in When They See Us
Netflix

One of the best modern miniseries ever does justice to the true story of the Central Park Five. When They See Us portrays the events surrounding the wrongful conviction of five Black and Latino teenagers after a brutal assault in 1989. Told across four episodes, the Netflix series follows Antron McCray (Caleel Harris/Jovan Adepo), Kevin Richardson (Asante Blackk/Justin Cunningham), Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herisse/Chris Chalk), Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome), and Raymond Santana (Marquis Rodriguez/Freddy Miyares) from their initial arrests through their grueling trials, years of wrongful imprisonment, and eventual exoneration.

Created by Ava DuVernay, When They See Us is a powerful critique of systemic racism and a reminder of the failures of the justice system. It shows how coercive interrogations and prosecutorial misconduct took a toll on the lives of the boys and their families, who suffered for years. The series manages to be compassionate towards the group while also being unflinching in its commentary on the flawed judicial system that allowed this to happen in the first place.

Stream When They See Us on Netflix.

2. Monster (2022)

Two brothers sit on the couch in Monsters.
Miles Crist / Netflix

Netflix’s Monsters is a popular anthology series that depicts some of America’s most infamous crimes. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series began with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, centered on the notorious Milwaukee serial killer (played by Evan Peters) who murdered 17 young men. It recently expanded with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which retells the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons, Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch).

The streaming platform is the king of true crime series, and Monsters is just one of the latest testaments to that. Each season is meticulously crafted based on real events, with the goal of capturing the disturbed psyche of the perpetrators. The Emmy award-winning show became a huge hit for Netflix, and a third season titled The Original Monster has been confirmed to be about the killer Ed Gein (Charlie Hunnam).

Stream Monster on Netflix.

1. Narcos (2015-2017)

Pedro Pascal in Narcos.
Netflix

The infamous Pablo Escobar’s life is portrayed in an unprecedented way in Netflix’s sprawling crime saga, Narcos. The acclaimed show initially focuses on Escobar’s (Wagner Moura) meteoric rise in the 1980s as he built his drug empire that would expand well beyond the borders of Colombia. It also chronicles the DEA’s increasingly ambitious attempts at stopping him, with the show introducing crucial real-life authorities like Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) and Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal). Later seasons would focus on the Cali Cartel, led by cunning leaders who would change organized crime forever.

What sets Narcos apart is its extensiveness. Using actual events and archival footage to bolster its story, it creates a comprehensive picture of the historical events that would influence and shape the drug trade and law enforcement around the world. At its core, Narcos is a compelling drama and one of Netflix’s very best originals to date.

Stream Narcos on Netflix.

Hannah Saab
Hannah Saab
Writer
Saab whips up SEO-optimized articles as a writer for Digital Trends and updates top-performing articles on Collider.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max (HBO), and more
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise sitting in a chair

We don't really give awards to streamers, but Apple TV+ deserves recognition for dropping three high-caliber original shows in January: Severance season 2, Prime Target, and now the fourth season of Mythic Quest. That's a powerhouse lineup, but Hulu's Paradise is also a very welcome addition to the streaming-verse. For superhero fans, Disney+ has an all-new animated incarnation of a Marvel icon in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
There are many options to binge as we head into the second month of 2025. You can find these series and all the rest of the best new shows to stream. We update this list every Friday to keep you up to date on the most binge-worthy new additions.
When you're done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best new shows on Max, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ all have one thing in common: They're more expensive than they used to be. We can live with higher rates as long as new shows keep coming, but it's always a good idea to consider signing up for the ad-supported tiers, which are worth it if you can sit through a few commercials. 

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (January 31-February 2)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt raises his arms in an office in Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Streaming has led to a wild array of choices, but it's also led to the possibility that you never actually watch anything at all. If you're spending all your time on Netflix scrolling, looking for the perfect thing, then we've got you covered.
We've pulled together a list of three very different shows available on Netflix for you to watch now. Whatever you might be looking for, you're likely to find something intriguing among these choices.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
1899 (2022)
1899 | Official Teaser | Netflix
One of the most unsung series Netflix has ever produced, 1899 follows the multinational immigrants aboard a passenger ship in the open ocean who are confronted by a second ship floating near them. This second ship's origins and destination are mysterious, as is what happened to everyone on board.
As the immigrants search for answers, they question the nature of their own reality and whether their fates are truly in their own hands. 1899 is riveting precisely because it knows how to dole out its mystery and keep you hooked through the entirety of its eight-episode season.
You can watch 1899 on Netflix.
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022)
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME
The early 2020s were the peak era of shows about various startups launched a decade earlier, and Super Pumped got somewhat lost in the shuffle. Chronicling the chaotic rise of Uber and its quest to become a profitable company, Super Pumped stars Joseph Gordon Levitt as Travis Kalanick, the company's volatile CEO who is ousted from the company after a variety of internal and external fissures become too wide to cross.
Levitt is genuinely excellent in the lead role, and Super Pumped ultimately becomes a story about the way all of these companies can continue to exist without actually making money.
You can watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on Netflix.
Documentary Now! (2015-)
Documentary Now! | Official Trailer (ft. Fred Armisen & Bill Hader) | IFC
One of the greatest parody series ever made, Documentary Now! feels a little bit like a show about a bunch of friends trying to make each other laugh. Each episode is a parody of a different famous documentary, which may make the series sound niche, but part of the joy is reveling in the specificity of each episode.
Even if you haven't seen the documentary that's being lampooned, there's plenty to admire about the jokes in every episode and the way the show's creative team, led by Bill Hader and Fred Armisen and often featuring a variety of other comedic geniuses, chooses to format each episode.
You can watch Documentary Now! on Netflix.

Read more
The Sandman canceled at Netflix, will end with season 2
The Sandman sitting in a chair in all black looking serious from The Sandman on Netflix.

Netflix is closing the chapter on The Sandman. The streamer announced on Friday that The Sandman series will end with its upcoming second season. There will be no third season.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg expressed his gratitude to Netflix for allowing his team to adapt the beloved comic book series for television.

Read more