Netflix’s next 2024 streaming hit now has an unsettling teaser and a release date

By
Logo for Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.
Netflix

The next installment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series will spotlight the Menendez brothers and the murder case that changed their lives.

Netflix revealed that Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will stream on September 19, 2024. The series follows Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who murdered their parents in August 1989 inside their Beverly Hills home. Monsters will explore the circumstances surrounding the murders, including the subsequent trial that resulted in life sentences for both brothers. While prosecutors argued the boys wanted to inherit their parents’ fortune, Lyle and Erik argued years of parental abuse led them to commit the murders.

Along with the date announcement, Netflix also released a brief teaser of Monsters, which depicts the boys walking into their parents’ home on the night of the killings.

Newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch headline the series as brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny star as parents Jose and Kitty Menendez.

The supporting ensemble includes Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne, Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson, Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth, Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel, Jason Butler Harner as Les Zoeller, Enrique Murciano as Carlos Baralt, Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten, Drew Powell as Detective Tom Linehan, Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli, Gil Ozeri as Dr. William Vicary, Jeff Perry as Peter Hoffman, Tessa Auberjonois as Dr. Laurel Oziel, Tanner Stine as Perry Berman, Larry Clarke as Brian Andersen, Jade Pettyjohn as Jamie Pisarcik, and Marlene Forte as Marta Cano.

Murphy and Ian Brennan co-created and executive produced Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Additional executive producers include Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, David McMillan, Louise Shore, and Carl Franklin.

The first installment of Monster, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, premiered in September 2022. The series quickly became Murphy’s most-watched series on Netflix, joining Squid Game season 1, Wednesday season 1, and Stranger Things season 4 as the streamer’s only originals to surpass 1 billion hours viewed in 60 days.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
