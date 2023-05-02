 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

6 shocking revelations from Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed

Christine Persaud
By

Even though the stories of the Menendez Brothers and the boy band Menudo don’t seemingly have anything to do with one another, they are inextricably linked. In 1996, brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of brutally murdering their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez, in 1989. The prosecution argued it was for money; their father was a wealthy music executive. But the brothers alleged their father had been sexually abusing them for years and it drove them to kill, as they felt it was the only means out.

With Menudomeanwhile, there have long been rumors of sexual abuse of members by the founder and producer of the iconic Latin boy band, Edgardo Diaz. Despite the odd allegation here and there, however, no charges have ever been brought against Diaz.

Related Videos

How do these stories intersect? In the 1980s, Menudo signed with RCA Records, where Jose Menendez worked as an executive and became involved with the band. Journalists Robert Rand and Nery Ynclan set out to explore a potential link between the accusations against both Diaz and Menendez. What they unearthed from former band member Roy Rosselló, who is coming forward 35 years later with shocking allegations, is featured in the Peacock true crime docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

The testimony left out of the first trial

The Menendez family in a photo screenshot from Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

The Menendez brothers had an initial trial that led to a hung jury, which some people may not recall about the case. During that trial, they were able to call witnesses, including family members and friends. Some of the testimony was shocking, including a cousin who alleges that when Lyle was just 8 years old and she was sleeping over, he came to the basement and asked if he could sleep in the other bed there with her. He told her, she alleged, that his father touched him on his genitals. Another piece of testimony noted an essay one brother wrote in school about a father going to jail for sexually abusing his children, which was also not permitted as evidence in the second trial.

Before the second trial, all such testimony was deemed inadmissible because it had nothing to do with the case. Thus, the jurors who would eventually go on to find the brothers guilty did not hear any evidence of alleged abuse.

Edgardo Diaz’s mother allegedly knew of his alleged abuse

A young Roy Rossello in a screenshot from Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

Fans who have followed the band Menudo closely are aware of the sexual abuse allegations against music producer Diaz, creator of Menudo. He was first accused by a former member in 1991, as well as by a photojournalist who worked with the band and suspected something was going on. Another individual, Gabriel Fernandez from the rival band Los Chamos, made allegations as recently as 2021 as well.

But the most harrowing accusations hail from Roy Rosselló, a member of the band from 1983 to 1986. When he discussed first meeting Diaz, who was trying to convince him to join the band, Rosselló alleges that Diaz’s mother pulled her son out of the room and told him “not to do anything to that boy.” He recalls hearing her say “I know your intentions, I know what you’re thinking.” Rosselló alleges that he overheard Diaz tell her not to worry and that if Rosselló said anything, no one would believe him anyway. It was that same night that Rosselló alleges that Diaz raped him. (He alleges that Diaz continued to rape and sexually assault him throughout his entire time with the band). Rosselló says Diaz’s mother was in the next room when it first happened.

Bolivar Arellano’s story

A close-up of Bolivar Arellano via screenshot from Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

Bolivar Arellano is a retired photojournalist who worked with the band for many years. At one point, he owned a store selling Menudo souvenirs. When he began to hear rumblings about sexual abuse by management, he decided to check with several past members, who allegedly confirmed to him off the record that it was true. One of these young men was Rosselló, who was not ready to come forward publicly at that time. Even so, a horrified Arellano went public with the allegations.

Nothing was done, and when Arellano appeared on a local talk show to discuss the matter, police showed up on the live set to arrest him. He alleges he went to the courthouse the following day after receiving a summons, but Diaz’s team waited across the street (he later learned) until he left, then declared that he didn’t show up and called him a fugitive. Arellano was eventually accused of defamation and had to retract his statements. He said the boys he spoke with told him to forget their names because “they wiped the floor with you.” Imagine, they asked, what these men would do to them. Arellano alleges he later discarded two dumpster containers worth of Menudo merchandise, believing the money he made up to that point was dirty.

Rosselló’s allegations against Jose Menendez

Roy Rossello looking at an old photo with journalist Robert Rand in a scene from Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

Much of the series focuses on Rosselló and the alleged abuse he endured at the hands of Diaz. But the shocking tie-in between the band and the 1996 murder trial is that he also claims he was abused by Jose Menendez. Rosselló recalls first meeting Menendez in a limo on route to his home while Menudo was doing a performance in New York. At the house, Rosselló was given wine and alleges that he began to feel strange. He recalls being walked down a long hallway into a bedroom. When he awoke, he was back in his hotel room with no recollection of how he got there.

Most shocking is that Rosselló says he was bleeding badly and in pain for weeks following the incident. While his claims against Menendez aren’t as detailed as those against Diaz, and Rosselló does not mention if he ever had future encounters of abuse with Menendez, it’s an important recollection that speaks to the elder Menendez’s alleged character. It’s also one that the Menendez brothers’ lawyer believes could have made a difference in Lyle and Erik’s trial back in the ’90s, corroborating their sexual abuse claims.

The group thought Rosselló and Diaz’s relationship was consensual

Raul Reyes and Roy Rossello talking on a couch in a scene from Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

The series mentions the more recent tragic death of former Menudo member Ray Reyes from a heart attack. He was reportedly preparing to come forward with allegations just before his death, and his brother Raul thinks the desperation to tell the truth led to his passing. During Raul’s conversations with Rosselló, he admits that the group did not welcome Rosselló openly. Rosselló joined without having auditioned and the member he was replacing, Miguel Cancel, didn’t even get a proper send-off. What’s more, Raul was expecting that spot to be his, joining his brother in the band.

They believed the relationship Rosselló had with Diaz was voluntary and consensual, and resented him because he was the obvious favorite. “We didn’t consider,” says Raul, “that he was a young boy, a child, a minor who had been tricked.”

The current situation

Roy Rossello standing outside looking into the distance in a scene from Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

The Menendez brothers’ cousin Diana, who lived with the family at one point for just over a year, recalls speaking to Lyle and telling him she felt horrible about them being in prison. He stopped her and told her not to be because he’s “happier than I’ve ever been.” She realized at this point that he felt better and safer living in prison than he did living with his parents. Their lawyer is filing a petition to have their case looked at again in light of the new evidence about Jose Menendez’s character based on Rosselló’s accounts.

Meanwhile, Rosselló filed official charges in Los Angeles against Diaz in November 2022. However, the case is still being investigated, with the need for corroborating evidence by other members or individuals. No criminal charges have been brought against Diaz.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor

Christine is a professional editor and writer with 18 years of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about tech (before the iPod even existed!) she now writes about everything from tech to entertainment, business and lifestyle, and more. An admitted TV junkie (feel free to reach out for recommendations on what to watch!), if she's not working or hanging out with her friends and family, including her 8-year-old son, she's probably relaxing with a crisp glass of wine while binging her latest TV series obsession. Follow her on Twitter @christinetechCA.

 

 

 

 

What’s new on Hulu in May and what’s leaving soon
Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in White Men Can't Jump.

Movie theaters are once again enjoying a steady stream of hit films, but that doesn't mean that Hulu isn't entering May without a theater-worthy original movie of its own. This month, a remake of White Men Can't Jump is leaping on to Hulu with Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow taking over the roles played by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in the original film from 1992. Other highlights this month include IT and Beetlejuice (both on loan from Warner Bros.), as well as the series premiere of Jeopardy! Masters, which pits previous Jeopardy! champions against each other.

If you've come looking for a round-up of everything new on Hulu and everything leaving at the end of May, then you've come to the right place. Our picks for the month are in bold.

Read more
House of the Dragon season 2: Everything we know so far
Alicent and Rhaenyra clutch each other in House of the Dragon.

While it may not be coming this year, long-time Game of Thrones fans are already eagerly anticipating the return of House of the Dragon. The show became a genuine phenomenon in its first season, which told the story of the friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower as it soured into what would eventually become an all-out civil war.
HBO renewed the show for a second season almost as soon as the first season began airing, and we already know plenty about where the show will be headed when it returns.
This post does not contain any spoilers for the show’s second season, but it is informed by Fire & Blood, the Targaryen history by George R.R. Martin that the series is adapted from, and will obviously continue to focus on the conflict between Rhaenyra and her younger half-brother Aegon as they battle for control of the Iron Throne.

What will happen in season 2 of House of the Dragon?
House Of The Dragon | Official Teaser | HBO Max
Without delving into spoilers, the second season of the show is expected to pick up soon after the first season left off. Fans of the show will likely recall that that season ended with Aemond Targaryen’s dragon inadvertently attacking and killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys and his dragon. Lucerys’s death is what ultimately brings what had been a simmering conflict closer to a boil, and leads to a much greater level of death and destruction.
We also know, thanks to an interview with one of the show’s writers, that a moment known to fans as Blood and Cheese will be included on the show. The exact details of that moment are best left to the imagination, but suffice it to say that it’s a moment likely to leave many fans talking.

Read more
What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in May 2023
India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Netflix is notoriously reluctant to share its streaming numbers with the general public. So the only surefire way to determine if Netflix has a hit is by judging a show's impact on popular culture. For example, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton have taken on a life of their own. In May, Netflix has a Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, to keep romance fans happy. And that's just one of the new shows on the way, which will be accompanied by new films, documentaries, and even a few comedy specials.

Our complete list of everything new to Netflix in May, as well as everything leaving at the end of the month, is below, with our recommendations in bold. If you're looking for some additional guidance on what to watch, we also have lists of the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Netflix. If Netflix isn't your only streaming service, we also have helpful articles on the best movies on Amazon Prime and the best TV shows on Amazon Prime, as well as plenty of guides for Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Read more