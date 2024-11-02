 Skip to main content
George Lucas abandoned a Star Wars twist that would have changed Obi-Wan’s story

By
Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor stand back to back in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.
20th Century Fox

Few Star Wars characters have a story as well-known or important as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The character, first introduced as an older Jedi in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, is both a noteworthy mentor to Luke and Anakin Skywalker and a tragic figure due to the dissolution of his friendship with the latter. Thanks to Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness’ dual, decades-spanning performances as the character, Obi-Wan’s story has been brought to life in almost its entirety over the years, too.

However, it turns out that Star Wars creator George Lucas originally had a very different idea for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story. In an interview with StarWars.com, Iain McCaig, who worked as a behind-the-scenes artist on Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, revealed that Lucas originally intended to swap the names of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn in that film. “It’s interesting how things evolve,” McCaig commented. “For a time, the older Jedi was named Obi-Wan and the younger Jedi was named Qui-Gon.”

Recommended Videos

According to McCaig, Lucas’ original vision included McGregor’s character ultimately taking on his Jedi Master’s name as part of his attempt to honor his mission to train Anakin. “At the end, as Obi-Wan dies and Qui-Gon defeats Darth Maul and stays with his Master as he passes away, he not only takes on his Master’s quest, but he takes on his name. Qui-Gon becomes Obi-Wan,” McCaig revealed. “That’s why when you see Alec Guinness in A New Hope, he puts his hood down and goes, ‘Obi-Wan? Now that’s a name I’ve not heard.’ Because he’s not Obi-Wan, he’s Qui-Gon. And right at the end, George changed it.”

Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan duel Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.
20th Century Fox

McCaig doesn’t offer any insight into why Lucas ended up abandoning this twist. While it would have added an extra layer to Obi-Wan’s introduction in A New Hope, it’s possible Lucas simply decided to opt for the more streamlined, straightforward version of the character’s story that actually made it into The Phantom Menace.

Related

Regardless of Lucas’ overall reasoning, this revelation does offer some further insight into just how deeply the Star Wars creator thought not only about the prequel trilogy’s characters and story but also its connections to the events of A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. All fans can do now is wonder how many other ideas like this Lucas might have had and abandoned while making his franchise’s first six films.

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace is streaming now on Disney+.

Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
5 Star Wars games to play if you liked Obi-Wan Kenobi
Cal Kestis and the supporting cast of Jedi: Fallen Order in promo art.

Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally wrapped on Disney+, with Andor next in the pipeline for the Star Wars franchise on the streamer. However, fans coming off the TV series can get their next galactic fix through a handful of solid games.

The Star Wars license had been most recently mishandled and wasted due to being chained to gaming publisher EA, but games from both the pre-and post-Disney eras have paved the way for some memorable and entertaining video games. Classic RPGs like Knights of the Old Republic are rich adventures for hardcore fans, but some modern entries have also earned warm receptions from fans and helped diversify Star Wars' catalog in gaming.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Read more
After Obi-Wan Kenobi: The case for a Darth Vader Star Wars series
Darth Vader igniting his lightsaber in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has wrapped its six-episode run and put the titular Jedi Master on one more collision course with the galactic horseman of the apocalypse that is Darth Vader. Part VI of the series fittingly ended the series on a dramatic, emotional, and cathartic close between the two before their final bout in A New Hope. But, how well-orchestrated their last fight in Obi-Wan Kenobi was could be telling for a Star Wars show focused on the Sith Lord's exploits.

How Disney was surprisingly willing to show Vader's unfiltered rage and the visceral momentum of the armor-clad villain in action could be a great opportunity for Lucasfilm to show a solo series that shows a side of the Force that hasn't been explored too deeply on-screen.
The Great Jedi Purge

Read more
What’s next for Star Wars after Obi-Wan Kenobi?
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 2022 Disney+ series.

With Disney+'s long-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series wrapping -- unless it's decided that it will no longer be "limited" -- it's no secret that Lucasfilm has plenty in store down the road. Especially so after the recent Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim revealed a batch of news for the likes of Andor and the upcoming Jude Law-led series.

But putting aside what's already set in motion behind the studio's closed doors, Lucasfilm should look to where else the franchise should expand thematically. Star Wars is one of the highest-grossing media IPs in the world, but throwing more kinds of stories into the mix alongside fan-favorite legacy characters will be the key to ensuring the franchise's longevity, renewed creativity, and ability to avoid fatigue.
Leaning harder into the post-Empire years

Read more