What’s new on Peacock and what’s leaving in September 2020

Peacock joined a crowded field of streaming options when the NBCUniversal service launched worldwide in July. It took a few months for the service to find its groove, but the multi-tiered service now has plenty of new and classic movies and television series, as well as intriguing original projects. Read on for highlights from September’s new arrivals on Peacock, as well as complete lists of what’s coming to the streaming service.

September brings several noteworthy Peacock Original shows and films to the streaming service, including Noughts + Crosses and Departure. The month also brings some popular, fan-favorite shows to Peacock subscribers, including the police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine and cooking competition series Top Chef. The full list of new arrivals is provided below, along with our recommendations in bold.

Although there’s plenty of new content arriving, take note: Some content will not be available to watch without a paid subscription at the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus levels.

Our top picks for September

Noughts + Crosses

This original series produced by the BBC and exclusively available on Peacock in the U.S. is adapted from author Malorie Blackman’s series of the same name, set in an alternate timeline where the nations of Africa united to conquer and colonize Europe more than 700 years ago. The series follows two star-crossed lovers in London whose relationship develops against a backdrop of racial violence and segregation, with a rebellion simmering all around them.

Departure

This original, limited series casts The Good Wife actress Archie Panjabi as an investigator tasked with finding a passenger plane that disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean. She’s brought into the case by her mentor, portrayed by veteran actor Christopher Plummer, and she soon finds that her search for the truth will put her in terrible danger.

Everything new on Peacock in September

September 1

3:10 to Yuma

Because I Said So

Beetlejuice

The Break-Up

Catwoman

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hitch

Island of Lost Souls

Love Happens

The Mummy (1932)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Nurse Betty

Semi-Pro

Transporter 3

Vegas Vacation

Wanted

You Should Have Left

Zombieland

September 2

Transplant: New episodes

September 3

A.P. Bio (Peacock Original)

Save Me

Todo Por Mi Hija

September 4

Anthony (Peacock Original)

The Defiant Ones

Noughts + Crosses (Peacock Original)

A Most Beautiful Thing

September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild

September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12

September 10

Black Boys (Peacock Original)

The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock Original)

September 15

The Public

September 17

Departure (Peacock Original)

September 18

Larry Wilmore Show (Peacock Original)

September 20

Below Deck: Season 7

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Purge

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of New Jersey

Real Housewives of New York

Real Housewives of Orange County

Real Housewives of Potomac

Top Chef

Vanderpump Rules

September 23

Falsa Identidad: Season 2

September 25

The Amber Ruffin Show

