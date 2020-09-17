What’s new on Peacock and what’s leaving in September 2020

Peacock joined a crowded field of streaming options when the NBCUniversal service launched worldwide in July. It took a few months for the service to find its groove, but the multi-tiered service now has plenty of new and classic movies and television series, as well as intriguing original projects. Read on for highlights from September’s new arrivals on Peacock, as well as complete lists of what’s coming to the streaming service.
September brings several noteworthy Peacock Original shows and films to the streaming service, including Noughts + Crosses and Departure. The month also brings some popular, fan-favorite shows to Peacock subscribers, including the police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine and cooking competition series Top Chef. The full list of new arrivals is provided below, along with our recommendations in bold.
Although there’s plenty of new content arriving, take note: Some content will not be available to watch without a paid subscription at the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus levels.
Our top picks for September
Noughts + Crosses
This original series produced by the BBC and exclusively available on Peacock in the U.S. is adapted from author Malorie Blackman’s series of the same name, set in an alternate timeline where the nations of Africa united to conquer and colonize Europe more than 700 years ago. The series follows two star-crossed lovers in London whose relationship develops against a backdrop of racial violence and segregation, with a rebellion simmering all around them.
Departure
This original, limited series casts The Good Wife actress Archie Panjabi as an investigator tasked with finding a passenger plane that disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean. She’s brought into the case by her mentor, portrayed by veteran actor Christopher Plummer, and she soon finds that her search for the truth will put her in terrible danger.
Everything new on Peacock in September
September 1
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Because I Said So
- Beetlejuice
- The Break-Up
- Catwoman
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Hitch
- Island of Lost Souls
- Love Happens
- The Mummy (1932)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Nurse Betty
- Semi-Pro
- Transporter 3
- Vegas Vacation
- Wanted
- You Should Have Left
- Zombieland
September 2
- Transplant: New episodes
September 3
- A.P. Bio (Peacock Original)
- Save Me
- Todo Por Mi Hija
September 4
- Anthony (Peacock Original)
- The Defiant Ones
- Noughts + Crosses (Peacock Original)
- A Most Beautiful Thing
September 7
- Madagascar: A Little Wild
September 8
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 12
September 10
- Black Boys (Peacock Original)
- The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock Original)
September 15
- The Public
September 17
- Departure (Peacock Original)
September 18
- Larry Wilmore Show (Peacock Original)
September 20
- Below Deck: Season 7
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- The Purge
- Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Real Housewives of New York
- Real Housewives of Orange County
- Real Housewives of Potomac
- Top Chef
- Vanderpump Rules
September 23
- Falsa Identidad: Season 2
September 25
- The Amber Ruffin Show
Editors' Recommendations
- Peacock: Everything we know about NBCUniversal’s streaming video service
- What’s new on Hulu in September and what’s leaving soon
- What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020
- The best shows on Peacock right now
- What’s new on Netflix, and what’s leaving in September 2020