What’s new on Peacock and what’s leaving in September 2020

Peacock joined a crowded field of streaming options when the NBCUniversal service launched worldwide in July. It took a few months for the service to find its groove, but the multi-tiered service now has plenty of new and classic movies and television series, as well as intriguing original projects. Read on for highlights from September’s new arrivals on Peacock, as well as complete lists of what’s coming to the streaming service.

September brings several noteworthy Peacock Original shows and films to the streaming service, including Noughts + Crosses and Departure. The month also brings some popular, fan-favorite shows to Peacock subscribers, including the police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine and cooking competition series Top Chef. The full list of new arrivals is provided below, along with our recommendations in bold.

Although there’s plenty of new content arriving, take note: Some content will not be available to watch without a paid subscription at the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus levels.

Our top picks for September

Noughts + Crosses

This original series produced by the BBC and exclusively available on Peacock in the U.S. is adapted from author Malorie Blackman’s series of the same name, set in an alternate timeline where the nations of Africa united to conquer and colonize Europe more than 700 years ago. The series follows two star-crossed lovers in London whose relationship develops against a backdrop of racial violence and segregation, with a rebellion simmering all around them.

Departure

This original, limited series casts The Good Wife actress Archie Panjabi as an investigator tasked with finding a passenger plane that disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean. She’s brought into the case by her mentor, portrayed by veteran actor Christopher Plummer, and she soon finds that her search for the truth will put her in terrible danger.

Everything new on Peacock in September

September 1

  • 3:10 to Yuma
  • Because I Said So
  • Beetlejuice
  • The Break-Up
  • Catwoman
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • Hitch
  • Island of Lost Souls
  • Love Happens
  • The Mummy (1932)
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation
  • Nurse Betty
  • Semi-Pro
  • Transporter 3
  • Vegas Vacation
  • Wanted
  • You Should Have Left
  • Zombieland

September 2

  • Transplant: New episodes

September 3

  • A.P. Bio (Peacock Original)
  • Save Me
  • Todo Por Mi Hija

September 4

  • Anthony (Peacock Original)
  • The Defiant Ones
  • Noughts + Crosses (Peacock Original)
  • A Most Beautiful Thing

September 7

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild

September 8

  • American Ninja Warrior: Season 12

September 10

  • Black Boys (Peacock Original)
  • The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock Original)

September 15

  • The Public

September 17

  • Departure (Peacock Original)

September 18

  • Larry Wilmore Show (Peacock Original)

September 20

  • Below Deck: Season 7
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Keeping Up With the Kardashians
  • The Purge
  • Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Real Housewives of New York
  • Real Housewives of Orange County
  • Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Top Chef
  • Vanderpump Rules

September 23

  • Falsa Identidad: Season 2

September 25

  • The Amber Ruffin Show

