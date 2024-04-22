 Skip to main content
3 great movies leaving Peacock in April 2024 you have to watch

Blair Marnell
By
Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer in Tombstone.
Buena Vista Pictures

Do you want an easy way to tell which movies are leaving Peacock at the end of any given month? It’s simple, really. Just look at the list of what’s new on Peacock. Almost every new title added during a given month is usually gone by the end. of it This can be very annoying for Peacock subscribers, but there is an easy way to mitigate it. Just make sure that you catch everything you want to see as soon as you can.

The three movies in The Godfather trilogy are among the most prominent titles exiting Peacock this month, but since we’ve written about those films so many times before, we’re focusing on other films for this list of the three great movies leaving Peacock in April that you have to watch. Be sure to catch our first choice as soon as possible, because it’s taking off in three days instead of hanging around until April 30 like the other two.

Let the Right One In (2008)

Lina Leandersson and Kåre Hedebrant in Let the Right One In.
Sandrew Metronome

Since Abigail is making kid vampires cool again at the weekend box office, we’re throwing the spotlight on one of the best in the horror genre: Let the Right One In. This is not to be confused with the short-lived Showtime series of the same name or the 2010 American remake, Let Me In, which is a good film in its own right.  This Swedish film was the first adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel, and he even wrote the script as well.

Kåre Hedebrant stars as Oskar, a bullied kid growing up in the early 1980s in Stockholm. Oskar’s in dire need of a friend when he meets Eli (Lina Leandersson), whom he regards as a kindred spirit. What Oscar doesn’t realize is that Eli is a vampire who can only bring chaos and death into his life. But sometimes, true friendship is more important than any conventional morality.

Watch Let the Right One In on Peacock.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2.
Sony Pictures

The original Spider-Man trilogy is on Peacock through the end of the month, but Spider-Man 2 is easily the best of the three. It’s also among the greatest superhero movies ever made thanks to a great villain — Alfred Molina’s tragic Doctor Octopus — as well as the personal drama in the life of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire).

Peter has already pushed Mary Jane Watson (Civil War‘s Kirsten Dunst) away from him for her own protection, only to watch her get engaged to another man. Meanwhile, his best friend, Harry Osborn (James Franco), is convinced that Spider-Man murdered his father. If only some Osborn family butler would speak up!

To compound Peter’s problems, his superhuman powers are starting to fade just as an accident turns Otto Octavius into Doctor Octopus. If Peter can’t get his head back in the game, he may lose more than just his life.

Watch Spider-Man 2 on Peacock.

Tombstone (1993)

The cast of Tombstone.
Buena Vista Pictures

Tombstone takes more than a few creative liberties with the story of Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and the infamous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. But when a film is this entertaining, does it matter if it’s not strictly historically accurate? Val Kilmer turns in one of his best performances as Wyatt’s friend, Doc Holliday. The two relocate to Tombstone to start new lives alongside Wyatt’s brothers, Virgil Earp (Sam Elliott) and Morgan Earp (Bill Paxton).

Unfortunately, Tombstone is controlled by “Curly Bill” Brocius (Powers Boothe), Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn), and their gang, the Cowboys. Wyatt can only withstand their lawlessness for so long before leading a posse to bring all of the Cowboys to justice.

Watch Tombstone on Peacock.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
