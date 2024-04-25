 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by May 1

Dan Girolamo
By
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers.
Sony Pictures

May 1 is less than a week away, meaning Netflix will be removing numerous movies from its library. Notable titles leaving at the end of April include Joker, Todd Phillips’ Oscar-winning origin story for DC’s most notorious villain; Apollo 13, Ron Howard’s terrific drama about the failed moon mission; and Whiplash, Damien Chazelle’s sensational thriller about a jazz drummer’s pursuit of excellence.

And there are even more great movies leaving Netflix in April. Our selections include a revolutionary sci-fi action film from the 1990s, a hilarious comedy featuring a terrific duo, and a musical biopic about an icon. Carve out some time to watch these three movies by May 1.

Recommended Videos

Jurassic Park (1993)

Three scientists stare at a dinosaur pushing through an egg.
Universal Pictures

Groundbreaking. Influential. Landmark. Those are just several adjectives used to describe Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg’s revolutionary sci-fi blockbuster. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel, Jurassic Park imagines a world where genetically engineered dinosaurs exist. On the island of Isla Nublar, billionaire entrepreneur John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) plans to open Jurassic Park, an island theme park home to cloned dinosaurs. Hammond invites paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and chaotician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to the island to determine if the park is safe.

Related

While on a tour of the premises, one manipulative employee (Wayne Knight) initiates a computer virus, sabotaging the park’s security and allowing the dinosaurs to roam freely. The dinosaurs are once again the predators while humans are the prey in this nightmare scenario. Life found a way for the dinosaurs. Will that lead to the park’s demise?

Stream Jurassic Park on Netflix.

Step Brothers (2008)

John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell in Step Brothers.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Did you touch my drum set? Anyone between teh ages of 20 and 45 will likely know that line comes from Step Brothers, one of the funniest studio comedies from the 2000s. Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) are nearly 40 years old, unemployed, and unmotivated. Both men still live with their parents. And speaking of parents, Brennan’s mother and Dale’s father get married, making Brennan and Dale stepbrothers.

The boys hate each other, leading to the hilarious scene involving Dale’s drum set. However, their rivalry eventually becomes a friendship, especially when Brennan and Dale team up to keep their parents together. Is Step Brothers a critical masterpiece? Absolutely not, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s immature, vulgar, and most importantly, hysterical. Be prepared for laughs that will bring you to tears.

Stream Step Brothers on Netflix.

Elvis (2022)

Austin Butler lounges on a red couch in Elvis.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Elvis Presley was one of the most important pop culture icons of the 20th century. Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explores the meteoric rise and tragic downfall of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” in Elvis. After experiencing gospel music as a child in Mississippi, Elvis (Austin Butler) heads to Memphis and begins his career as a musician. Thanks to his sex appeal and larger-than-life stage presence, Elvis attracts the attention of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who becomes his manager.

Elvis chronicles seminal moments in the entertainer’s illustrious career, from his army service and romance with Priscilla Beaulieu (Olivia DeJonge) to his Christmas television special and Las Vegas residency. Your taste may vary on Elvis as a movie depending on your view of Luhrmann, who brings his lavish style and colorful energy to this biopic. What isn’t up for debate is Butler’s commitment and dedication to the role, which garnered the young actor his first Oscar nomination.

Stream Elvis on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
This underrated 2019 action movie is a big hit on Netflix now. Here’s why you need to watch it
Sasha Luss in Anna.

If it seems like there's an unexpected champion on top of the list of Netflix's most popular movies every week, that's because there often is. There's always at least one film that comes out of nowhere and blows away the competition from both the major studios and Netflix itself. This week, that movie is Anna, a 2019 action thriller from writer/director Luc Besson that bombed during its initial run in theaters. But when has that ever stopped Netflix users from embracing a flick?

One of the big reasons why Anna failed to connect with audiences the first time is that Lionsgate dropped Anna in theaters with little fanfare, so it wasn't surprising when people simply didn't show up to see it. Now that the film is enjoying a surge of popularity, it's time to go over the four reasons why you should watch Anna on Netflix.
It's La Femme Nikita 2.0

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 19-21)
A woman holds her camera in Anna.

At movie theaters nationwide this weekend, the action and horror genres will be well served with the simultaneous debuts of Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the vampire ballerina movie Abigail. (I'm not making that second one up; it exists!) Those movies have their fans, but it's not a stretch to predict there will be quite a few people who will want to stay home to see what's on streaming instead.

The king of those streamers, Netflix, always has something for everyone.And  Digital Trends has crafted a selection of three underrated movies currently streaming on Netflix that are worth your time and attention this weekend. One is a guilty pleasure action movie, another is an underrated comedy from eight years ago, and the last one is a little-seen thriller from 2020.

Read more
Like Alex Garland’s Civil War? Then watch these 3 great movies now
A woman stands in front of lights in "Civil War."

Although it's not a direct analog for today's tense political climate, Civil War is undoubtedly going to touch a nerve as people across the country watch it. Ex Machina director Alex Garland's latest directorial effort seems focused on dissecting exactly how people become so convinced that other people are their enemies.

The movie's political subject, as well as its pervading mood of tension, make it the kind of watch that gets under your skin and leaves you thinking about it for weeks afterward. If you're trying to chase that feeling, we've assembled three other movies that do similar things, even if they don't have all the same subject matter.
Hotel Rwanda (2004)
Hotel Rwanda (2005) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

Read more