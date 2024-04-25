Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by May 1

May 1 is less than a week away, meaning Netflix will be removing numerous movies from its library. Notable titles leaving at the end of April include Joker, Todd Phillips’ Oscar-winning origin story for DC’s most notorious villain; Apollo 13, Ron Howard’s terrific drama about the failed moon mission; and Whiplash, Damien Chazelle’s sensational thriller about a jazz drummer’s pursuit of excellence.

And there are even more great movies leaving Netflix in April. Our selections include a revolutionary sci-fi action film from the 1990s, a hilarious comedy featuring a terrific duo, and a musical biopic about an icon. Carve out some time to watch these three movies by May 1.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Groundbreaking. Influential. Landmark. Those are just several adjectives used to describe Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg’s revolutionary sci-fi blockbuster. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel, Jurassic Park imagines a world where genetically engineered dinosaurs exist. On the island of Isla Nublar, billionaire entrepreneur John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) plans to open Jurassic Park, an island theme park home to cloned dinosaurs. Hammond invites paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and chaotician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to the island to determine if the park is safe.

While on a tour of the premises, one manipulative employee (Wayne Knight) initiates a computer virus, sabotaging the park’s security and allowing the dinosaurs to roam freely. The dinosaurs are once again the predators while humans are the prey in this nightmare scenario. Life found a way for the dinosaurs. Will that lead to the park’s demise?

Step Brothers (2008)

Did you touch my drum set? Anyone between teh ages of 20 and 45 will likely know that line comes from Step Brothers, one of the funniest studio comedies from the 2000s. Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) are nearly 40 years old, unemployed, and unmotivated. Both men still live with their parents. And speaking of parents, Brennan’s mother and Dale’s father get married, making Brennan and Dale stepbrothers.

The boys hate each other, leading to the hilarious scene involving Dale’s drum set. However, their rivalry eventually becomes a friendship, especially when Brennan and Dale team up to keep their parents together. Is Step Brothers a critical masterpiece? Absolutely not, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s immature, vulgar, and most importantly, hysterical. Be prepared for laughs that will bring you to tears.

Elvis (2022)

Elvis Presley was one of the most important pop culture icons of the 20th century. Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explores the meteoric rise and tragic downfall of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” in Elvis. After experiencing gospel music as a child in Mississippi, Elvis (Austin Butler) heads to Memphis and begins his career as a musician. Thanks to his sex appeal and larger-than-life stage presence, Elvis attracts the attention of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who becomes his manager.

Elvis chronicles seminal moments in the entertainer’s illustrious career, from his army service and romance with Priscilla Beaulieu (Olivia DeJonge) to his Christmas television special and Las Vegas residency. Your taste may vary on Elvis as a movie depending on your view of Luhrmann, who brings his lavish style and colorful energy to this biopic. What isn’t up for debate is Butler’s commitment and dedication to the role, which garnered the young actor his first Oscar nomination.

