 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in July 2024

By
Three people stand patiently in front of a desk.
Netflix

Netflix is bringing the heat this July with new content. Cobra Kai makes its long-awaited return for its sixth and final season. The first of three parts streams on July 18. Before the Olympics, Simone Biles will be the subject of a new documentary series, Simone Biles Rising, an inside look into one of the best gymnasts ever. For reality fans, Too Hot to Handle season 6 hits Netflix later this month.

These shows will spend significant time on the homepage. However, other series on the genre pages can be streamed with the push of a button. From dramas and comedies to reality and thrillers, Netflix has compelling shows in every genre. Try watching these three underrated shows in July, including a brilliant spinoff to a beloved crime drama, an emotionally rewarding romance, and a slick CIA thriller.

Recommended Videos

Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Saul Goodman looking up while wearing a suit in Better Call Saul.
Greg Lewis / AMC

Can Better Call Saul, a show with critical acclaim and 53 Emmy nominations, be considered underrated? The answer is yes, considering Saul is a spinoff series from one of the greatest shows ever created, Breaking Bad. While the show started with high ratings, Better Call Saul’s storylines began slowly, focusing on Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) origins as a public defender in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This turned some fans off, as evidenced by the decreasing ratings.

Once Jimmy shifted toward his Saul personality from Breaking Bad, the show took off and became its own entity, one that didn’t need to rely on its association with its noteworthy predecessor. During its run, Better Call Saul was arguably the best-written show on television. Better Call Saul is not Breaking Bad, and that’s more than OK. By the way, Better Call Saul went zero for 53 at the Primetime Emmys. Talk about underrated!

Watch Better Call Saul on Netflix.

Virgin River (2019-)

A man and woman from Virgin River sitting together outside, holding hands.
Netflix

Virgin River is Netflix’s version of a Hallmark movie. It’s a warm, romantic show with relationship drama, a “will they/won’t they” storyline, and a cozy setting. Looking for a fresh start, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves from Los Angeles to the secluded town of Virgin River to begin a new job as a midwife and nurse practitioner.

Shortly upon arrival, Mel meets Virgin River’s eclectic residents, including Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a former Marine turned bar owner who is attracted to Mel; Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Jack’s friend who works at the bar; Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), the town’s physician; and Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole), the mayor of Virgin River and wife of Doc. As Mel acclimates to small-town life, she slowly starts to heal from the painful memories that plague her past. Virgin River feels like a warm blanket — comforting and heartwarming.

Watch Virgin River on Netflix.

The Recruit (2022-)

Two people sit down on chairs and eat nuggets in a scene from The Recruit.
Philippe Bossé / Netflix

If this were 2007, The Recruit would be an FX show that airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday nights. I mean that in the best way possible. Netflix staple Noah Centineo, who won many hearts in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Perfect Date, transforms from the perfect lover to a CIA lawyer in The Recruit.

Owen Hendricks (Centineo) is trying to survive his first week at the CIA when he’s thrust into a dangerous espionage case involving a former Russian CIA asset named Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). Owen finds a letter from Max stating she will expose the CIA’s secrets if she’s not freed from prison. Owen quickly learns this is not an open-and-shut case. This exposes Owen to a web of lies that test his loyalties to the CIA.

Watch The Recruit on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July
A man on a motorcycle standing up, arms out on either side, wearing a cyborg outfit in Shin Kamen Rider.

Looking for a good summer sci-fi movie? There are three on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in July that are perfect for a warm, summer night. They’re all currently available with a base Amazon Prime subscription, but that could change. So, add them to your watchlist now and enjoy.

One of the movies is a classic from the late '80s starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. One is a gripping documentary, and the other is a Japanese sci-fi superhero film that has received rave reviews. Each one offers a unique take on the genre that will delight, no matter what type of sci-fi you typically enjoy.
Shin Kamen Rider (2023)
Shin Masked Rider | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime

Read more
3 underrated shows on (HBO) Max you need to watch in July
Thomas Jane in Hung.

You may have noticed that there are far more reality shows than scripted series on Max, and you can thank Discovery for that. Rest assured that you will never see 90 Day Fiancé or any of its infinite spinoffs on our monthly list of underrated shows on Max. It's just not what we're into.

Our picks for the three underrated shows on Max include one of Adult Swim's best animated series, an intense miniseries, and a very raunchy comedy featuring the star of The Punisher. Two of those three shows were also HBO originals, and a reminder that the Home Box Office brand still carries more weight than Max.
The Boondocks (2005-2014)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in July 2024
three underrated movies on max you need to watch in july 2024 panic room movie

Although Max's lineup of movies doesn't seem to be as plentiful as it used to be, it still has a very good selection of films spanning the dawn of cinema to the present. More importantly, Max isn't limited to the Warner Bros. Pictures catalog, and there are some films from other studios. In fact, all three of this month's choices for the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in July come from Universal or Sony.

Our first selection is one of the most adult-oriented American animated films to date, while the second was supposed to be the start of a franchise. Our final selection is a claustrophobic thriller that really deserves to find a new audience two decades after its release.
Beowulf (2007)

Read more