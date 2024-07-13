3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in July 2024

Netflix is bringing the heat this July with new content. Cobra Kai makes its long-awaited return for its sixth and final season. The first of three parts streams on July 18. Before the Olympics, Simone Biles will be the subject of a new documentary series, Simone Biles Rising, an inside look into one of the best gymnasts ever. For reality fans, Too Hot to Handle season 6 hits Netflix later this month.

These shows will spend significant time on the homepage. However, other series on the genre pages can be streamed with the push of a button. From dramas and comedies to reality and thrillers, Netflix has compelling shows in every genre. Try watching these three underrated shows in July, including a brilliant spinoff to a beloved crime drama, an emotionally rewarding romance, and a slick CIA thriller.

Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Can Better Call Saul, a show with critical acclaim and 53 Emmy nominations, be considered underrated? The answer is yes, considering Saul is a spinoff series from one of the greatest shows ever created, Breaking Bad. While the show started with high ratings, Better Call Saul’s storylines began slowly, focusing on Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) origins as a public defender in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This turned some fans off, as evidenced by the decreasing ratings.

Once Jimmy shifted toward his Saul personality from Breaking Bad, the show took off and became its own entity, one that didn’t need to rely on its association with its noteworthy predecessor. During its run, Better Call Saul was arguably the best-written show on television. Better Call Saul is not Breaking Bad, and that’s more than OK. By the way, Better Call Saul went zero for 53 at the Primetime Emmys. Talk about underrated!

Watch Better Call Saul on Netflix.

Virgin River (2019-)

Virgin River is Netflix’s version of a Hallmark movie. It’s a warm, romantic show with relationship drama, a “will they/won’t they” storyline, and a cozy setting. Looking for a fresh start, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves from Los Angeles to the secluded town of Virgin River to begin a new job as a midwife and nurse practitioner.

Shortly upon arrival, Mel meets Virgin River’s eclectic residents, including Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a former Marine turned bar owner who is attracted to Mel; Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Jack’s friend who works at the bar; Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), the town’s physician; and Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole), the mayor of Virgin River and wife of Doc. As Mel acclimates to small-town life, she slowly starts to heal from the painful memories that plague her past. Virgin River feels like a warm blanket — comforting and heartwarming.

Watch Virgin River on Netflix.

The Recruit (2022-)

If this were 2007, The Recruit would be an FX show that airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday nights. I mean that in the best way possible. Netflix staple Noah Centineo, who won many hearts in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Perfect Date, transforms from the perfect lover to a CIA lawyer in The Recruit.

Owen Hendricks (Centineo) is trying to survive his first week at the CIA when he’s thrust into a dangerous espionage case involving a former Russian CIA asset named Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). Owen finds a letter from Max stating she will expose the CIA’s secrets if she’s not freed from prison. Owen quickly learns this is not an open-and-shut case. This exposes Owen to a web of lies that test his loyalties to the CIA.

Watch The Recruit on Netflix.