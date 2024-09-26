The Last of Us season 2 teaser trailer: Joel, Ellie, and a whole lot of clickers

Danger is on the horizon for Joel and Ellie in HBO’s official teaser for The Last of Us season 2.

Set to an eerie version of Pearl Jam’s Future Days, the season 2 teaser begins with a conflicted Joel (Pedro Pascal) trying to confess a secret to Catherine O’Hara’s character. This is likely a reference to how Joel killed a surgeon and several Fireflies who attempted to operate on Ellie to develop a cure for the virus. The surgery would have likely killed Ellie, so Joel’s actions saved her life, but delayed a chance at a cure.

Elsewhere, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is adjusting to life in the Jackson community five years after the events of season 1. However, the clickers remain a threat as they mobilize and gain strength in numbers.

Per season 2’s logline, “Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Besides Pascal and Ramsey, Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria are also returning for season 2.

New additions to the ensemble include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. O’Hara, who is speaking with Pascal’s Joel in the teaser, will guest star.

The teaser coincides with “Outbreak Day.” September 26 is the day the cordyceps virus broke out in The Last of Us video game. Now in its 11th year, Outbreak Day is a celebration of the franchise and its fans.

The Last of Us returns to HBO and Max in 2025.