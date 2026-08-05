Disney will let TikTokers create short videos by remixing Marvel, Star Wars, and more iconic franchises

Disney is about to give fan edits something rare: official permission. A new agreement with TikTok will let creators use characters, scenes, and other assets from hundreds of Disney movies and television series in their own short-form videos. The available catalog will span Disney’s enormous collection of brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and FX.

The partnership will begin as a US pilot in the coming months, with plans to expand into additional markets. Disney and TikTok have yet to reveal which creators will receive access first or exactly which films, shows, and characters will be available.

Your TikTok edit could end up on Disney+

The deal goes considerably further than licensed clips remaining inside TikTok. Disney will select some creator-made videos for distribution through Verts, the vertical-video section inside the Disney+ mobile app. This would also mark the first time TikTok videos will appear on another streaming platform under this kind of partnership.

Disney launched Verts earlier this year as a swipeable feed of short scenes and highlights from its movies and shows. Viewers can save a title to their Watchlist or jump directly from a clip into the full movie or episode. The company had already said creator-led videos would eventually join the feed, and the TikTok agreement now reveals where some of that material will come from.

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It gives TikTok creators an unusual path from fan culture into Disney’s own streaming service. A well-made Marvel remix, Pixar joke, or Star Wars edit could reach audiences outside TikTok while promoting the original title on Disney+.

Disney has yet to reveal the rules

The announcement does not detail how creators will be selected and what editing rights they will receive. Monetization permissions for creators on videos using Disney assets are also unclear at the moment. It also leaves questions around approval, moderation, music rights, actor likenesses, and how far creators can alter the original material.

Those boundaries will matter for franchises Disney has historically protected closely. Access to approved scenes and characters is far removed from an open license to rewrite Marvel or Star Wars however someone pleases. TikTok users shared an average of 6.5 million film and TV-related posts every day last year, while nearly half of surveyed viewers watched something after discovering it on the platform.

Disney already benefits from fan edits, memes, theories, and reaction videos. This agreement gives the company a way to authorize that creativity, circulate the best results on Disney+, and turn TikTok’s endless remix culture into marketing for its biggest franchises.