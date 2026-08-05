 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Chrome can finally stream Netflix in 4K, and Edge just lost bragging rights

Your 4K monitor can finally watch Netflix properly through Chrome

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Netflix-voice-search
Thibault Penin / Unsplash

Microsoft Edge has long held one unusual advantage over Chrome on Windows. It could stream Netflix at the full resolution of your expensive 4K monitor. However, Chrome is finally crashing into that exclusive club. Netflix has updated its system requirements to list Google Chrome 117 or later as supporting playback at up to Ultra HD 2160p on compatible Windows computers.

Netflix has updated its system requirements to list Google Chrome 117 or later as supporting playback at up to Ultra HD 2160p on compatible Windows computers. Previously, Windows users generally needed Edge or the Netflix app to stream at 4K, while Chrome delivered a lower-resolution picture. The update appears to be arriving quietly. Google has yet to make a major Chrome announcement about it.

Netflix logo is seen displayed on a phone screen while the desktop app is shown on a laptop
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Getting 4K still requires plenty of boxes to be checked

Opening Netflix in the latest version of Chrome will not automatically produce a 4K stream. You need Windows 11 with current updates, a Netflix plan that includes Ultra HD, playback quality set to Auto or High, and a steady connection of at least 15Mbps. The computer must also have compatible graphics hardware, such as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or newer, an AMD Radeon RX 400-series GPU or newer, or a sufficiently recent Intel or AMD processor.

Chrome also started supporting 4k on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nF1tTrggJI

— saurax (@saurax04) July 23, 2026

Some Windows 11 systems also require Microsoft’s HEVC Video Extensions package to decode the stream. Your internal or external screen must support 4K at 60Hz, while external connections need HDCP 2.2 compatibility. Every active display connected to the PC must satisfy those requirements, meaning an older secondary monitor could drag the Netflix stream below 4K.

Edge still keeps one picture-quality advantage

Netflix on TV couple watching
cottonbro studio / Pexels

Chrome has caught up on resolution, though Edge remains the stronger browser for Netflix HDR on Windows. Netflix currently lists Chrome as supporting Ultra HD, while Edge and the Windows app support both 4K and HDR on compatible hardware.

Recommended Videos

Mac owners also receive a different deal. Chrome remains limited to 1080p on macOS, while Safari can reach Ultra HD on supported Macs. Chrome dominates many Windows browsing routines. Letting people stream Netflix in 4K without opening a second browser removes one of Edge’s clearest everyday advantages.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Disney will let TikTokers create short videos by remixing Marvel, Star Wars, and more iconic franchises
Disney is handing its crown jewels to TikTok creators
The Thunderbolts stand in a line and look up.

Disney is about to give fan edits something rare: official permission. A new agreement with TikTok will let creators use characters, scenes, and other assets from hundreds of Disney movies and television series in their own short-form videos. The available catalog will span Disney’s enormous collection of brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and FX.

The partnership will begin as a US pilot in the coming months, with plans to expand into additional markets. Disney and TikTok have yet to reveal which creators will receive access first or exactly which films, shows, and characters will be available.

Read more
Your next boat could finally feel like your car, thanks to this major navigation upgrade
Boat

If you've ever relied on a dedicated marine GPS, you'll know it often feels like stepping back in time. Clunky menus, confusing charts, and awkward route planning have long been part of the boating experience. That's finally starting to change.

As per a report by BusinessWire, Crest and Balise, the two pontoon brands under MasterCraft Boat Holdings, have announced a partnership with marine navigation app Savvy Navvy to bring a far more familiar experience to the helm. Beginning with select 2027 models, owners will be able to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to access Savvy Navvy directly from their boat's display. Instead of juggling separate navigation hardware or switching back and forth between your phone and dashboard, boaters will be able to access maps, routes, and trip information from the same infotainment screen they already use.

Read more
Ted Lasso season 4 is coming soon with these two major changes
Ted Lasso got promoted... to an entirely different team.
ted-lasso-season-4-release-date-cast

After a three-year wait, Ted Lasso is finally returning to Apple TV+, but season four isn't simply picking up where the last season ended. Instead, Apple is relaunching one of its biggest original series with a fresh premise, a revamped cast, and notable behind-the-scenes changes that could determine whether the Emmy-winning comedy can rediscover the charm that made it a global phenomenon.

The new season premieres on August 4, with Jason Sudeikis returning as Ted Lasso. However, this time he won't be leading AFC Richmond's men's team. Instead, Ted takes charge of the Lady Greyhounds, shifting the show's focus to women's football while introducing several new faces to the franchise. It's easily the biggest narrative shake-up since the series debuted in 2020.

Read more