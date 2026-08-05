Chrome can finally stream Netflix in 4K, and Edge just lost bragging rights

Microsoft Edge has long held one unusual advantage over Chrome on Windows. It could stream Netflix at the full resolution of your expensive 4K monitor. However, Chrome is finally crashing into that exclusive club. Netflix has updated its system requirements to list Google Chrome 117 or later as supporting playback at up to Ultra HD 2160p on compatible Windows computers.

Netflix has updated its system requirements to list Google Chrome 117 or later as supporting playback at up to Ultra HD 2160p on compatible Windows computers. Previously, Windows users generally needed Edge or the Netflix app to stream at 4K, while Chrome delivered a lower-resolution picture. The update appears to be arriving quietly. Google has yet to make a major Chrome announcement about it.

Getting 4K still requires plenty of boxes to be checked

Opening Netflix in the latest version of Chrome will not automatically produce a 4K stream. You need Windows 11 with current updates, a Netflix plan that includes Ultra HD, playback quality set to Auto or High, and a steady connection of at least 15Mbps. The computer must also have compatible graphics hardware, such as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or newer, an AMD Radeon RX 400-series GPU or newer, or a sufficiently recent Intel or AMD processor.

Chrome also started supporting 4k on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nF1tTrggJI — saurax (@saurax04) July 23, 2026

Some Windows 11 systems also require Microsoft’s HEVC Video Extensions package to decode the stream. Your internal or external screen must support 4K at 60Hz, while external connections need HDCP 2.2 compatibility. Every active display connected to the PC must satisfy those requirements, meaning an older secondary monitor could drag the Netflix stream below 4K.

Edge still keeps one picture-quality advantage

Chrome has caught up on resolution, though Edge remains the stronger browser for Netflix HDR on Windows. Netflix currently lists Chrome as supporting Ultra HD, while Edge and the Windows app support both 4K and HDR on compatible hardware.

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Mac owners also receive a different deal. Chrome remains limited to 1080p on macOS, while Safari can reach Ultra HD on supported Macs. Chrome dominates many Windows browsing routines. Letting people stream Netflix in 4K without opening a second browser removes one of Edge’s clearest everyday advantages.