Ted Lasso season 4 is coming soon with these two major changes

After a three-year wait, Ted Lasso is finally returning to Apple TV+, but season four isn’t simply picking up where the last season ended. Instead, Apple is relaunching one of its biggest original series with a fresh premise, a revamped cast, and notable behind-the-scenes changes that could determine whether the Emmy-winning comedy can rediscover the charm that made it a global phenomenon.

The new season premieres on August 4, with Jason Sudeikis returning as Ted Lasso. However, this time he won’t be leading AFC Richmond’s men’s team. Instead, Ted takes charge of the Lady Greyhounds, shifting the show’s focus to women’s football while introducing several new faces to the franchise. It’s easily the biggest narrative shake-up since the series debuted in 2020.

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For Apple, the stakes are higher than they appear. Ted Lasso remains one of Apple TV+’s defining originals, and a successful fourth season would reinforce the company’s ability to extend its flagship franchises without losing what made them successful in the first place.

The Lady Greyhounds become the story

Season four retains familiar characters including Ted, Rebecca, Keeley, Roy Kent and Coach Beard, but several regulars from AFC Richmond’s men’s squad are no longer part of the main cast. According to 9to5Mac, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Isaac McAdoo and Colin Hughes will not return as series regulars, although some may make cameo appearances. The future of Nick Mohammed’s Nate Shelley also remains uncertain, with reports suggesting he could appear in some capacity.

The new women’s team brings a fresh lineup of characters, including Tanya Reynolds as assistant coach Alice Chilton, alongside players Gemma, Boots, Lizzie, Niamh and Siobhan. Rather than simply continuing AFC Richmond’s story, Apple appears to be using the new team to reset the series while keeping its familiar emotional core intact.

It’s a sensible move. Extending a beloved series without changing anything often leads to diminishing returns, particularly after a divisive third season. By introducing a new squad instead of recycling old storylines, Ted Lasso has a chance to evolve while remaining recognizably itself.

Apple has also changed what happens behind the camera

The creative overhaul extends beyond the cast. During the first two seasons, Bill Lawrence played a central role in shaping Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis. His involvement was significantly reduced during season three, a change many critics and fans linked to the show’s uneven storytelling.

For season four, Apple has brought in veteran television producer Jack Burditt, whose credits include 30 Rock and Modern Family, to work alongside Sudeikis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Burditt helped oversee production and the writers’ room while Sudeikis continued leading the show’s creative vision. Early reactions suggest the partnership may have restored some of the focus that viewers felt was missing in the previous season.

Ultimately, Ted Lasso doesn’t need to reinvent television. It simply needs to remind audiences why they fell in love with its optimism, humor, and emotional storytelling in the first place. Apple has changed both the players on the pitch and some of the people calling the shots behind the scenes. Whether those changes deliver another championship-worthy season will become clear when the series returns next week.