Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan join forces in trailer for Karate Kid: Legends

The next chapter in the Karate Kid saga features a team-up between two of the franchise’s best fighters: Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han.

On Tuesday, Sony released the official trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth film in the Karate Kid series. Ben Wang stars as Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy forced to move from Beijing to New York City. Being the new kid presents new challenges for Li, who struggles to fit in. When his friend gets in trouble, Li enters a karate kid competition and trains with his teacher, Mr. Han. However, Han recruits Daniel LaRusso to help create a new style of fighting for Li that combines Han’s teachings with Mr. Miyagi’s wisdom.

“Two branches, one tree,” Daniel tells Li as he gives him a headband with Mr. Miyagi’s symbol. The rest of the trailer features several action-packed fighting sequences, with Chan, Macchio, and Wang showcasing their karate skills.

Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff, and Ming-Na Wen.

Macchio first appeared as Daniel LaRusso in 1984’s Karate Kid, which spawned two sequels: The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III. Macchio is currently starring in Cobra Kai, the popular Netflix television series that picks up three decades after the events of the first film. Karate Kid: Legends takes place three years after the events of Cobra Kai.

Chan originated the role of Mr. Han in 2010’s The Karate Kid. Han served as a mentor to Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker.

Jonathan Entwistle directs Karate Kid: Legends from a screenplay by Rob Lieber. Karen Rosenfelt will produce, with Macchio and Jenny Hinkey attached as executive producers.

Karate Kid: Legends opens in theaters on May 30, 2025.