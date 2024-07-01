Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 trailer: Daniel and Johnny prepare for a global battle

After years of being bitter rivals, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) join forces in a battle with global implications in the first trailer for Netflix’s Cobra Kai season 6, part 1.

“We may have settled things in the Valley, but now, we have to be ready for whatever the world throws at us,” Johnny says in the trailer. At the end of season 5, Daniel and Johnny defeated Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), eliminating Cobra Kai from the Valley. However, Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) faked his death and escaped from prison. Kreese is now training a new crop of students in preparation for Sekai Taikai, the world championships of karate.

Recommended Videos

The students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang are now under one roof. As Cobra Kai has proven over the years, peace is temporary, and rivalries never disappear. The final moments reveal Daniel uncovering a secret box from Mr. Miyagi.

“Miyagi-son buried secrets for a reason,” Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) tells Daniel. “If we open, anything is possible.”

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Cobra Kai’s ensemble also includes Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony Larusso, and Oona O’Brien as Devon.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Season 6 will be the final chapter in the Cobra Kai franchise.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 1, streams on Netflix on July 18. Part 2 streams on November 24, while Part 3 will arrive in 2025. The three parts consist of five episodes each. Stream the first five seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix.