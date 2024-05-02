 Skip to main content
Netflix debuts first teaser trailer for Cobra Kai season 6

The cast of Cobra Kai.
Netflix has grand plans for the final run of Cobra Kai, including the longest season to date with 15 episodes. But the downside of that news is that Cobra Kai season 6 is being split into three parts, and the last batch of episodes is being held back until 2025. In the meantime, the first teaser trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 has arrived. And while the trailer is light on story details, it’s good to see the students of Johnny and Daniel’s combined dojo training together again.

Cobra Kai Season 6 | Date Announcement | Netflix

According to Netflix’s official synopsis for the final season, the story picks up after Cobra Kai’s dojo and franchises have been eliminated from the Valley. Now, Johnny, Daniel, and Chozen have to decide whether they will send their students to compete in the Sekai Taikai, which is “the world championships of karate.”

But just because Cobra Kai was defeated last season, it doesn’t mean that John Kreese is done making trouble. As seen in the teaser, Kreese is out of prison and confidently declaring that Cobra Kai is back.

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, and Yuji Okumoto are reprising their respective roles as Daniel, Johnny, Kreese, and Chozen, from The Karate Kid films. The rest of the returning cast includes Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, and Peyton List.

The first five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 will arrive on July 18. Part 2 will follow on November 28 with episodes 6 through 10. Netflix hasn’t set a specific date Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, but the final five episodes will premiere in 2025.

